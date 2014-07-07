Humanoid robots dressed in the colors of Germany's and Brazil's national soccer team jerseys are seen during a photo opportunity at the Institute for Computer Science at the University of Bonn in Bonn June 18, 2014. The humanoid robots, which are...more

Humanoid robots dressed in the colors of Germany's and Brazil's national soccer team jerseys are seen during a photo opportunity at the Institute for Computer Science at the University of Bonn in Bonn June 18, 2014. The humanoid robots, which are developed by the University of Bonn's "NimbRo" team and company Igus GmbH, will compete at the annual 2014 world robotic's championship "RoboCup" taking place in Brazil from July 21-24. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender

Close