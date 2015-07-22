RoboCup
A humanoid robot falls during the 2015 Robocup finals in Hefei, Anhui province, July 22, 2015. The Robocup, or "Robot Soccer World Cup", is an annual international robotics competition. REUTERS/Stringer
A U.S. team cheer as they win against an Iranian team during the 2015 Robocup finals in Hefei, Anhui province, July 22, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
A robot falls as others compete in a soccer match at the RoboCup 2015, at an exhibition centre in Hefei, Anhui province, China, July 19, 2015. The Robocup, or "Robot Soccer World Cup", is an annual international robotics competition. REUTERS/Stringer
Humanoid robots compete during the 2015 Robocup finals in Hefei, Anhui province, July 22, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Humanoid robots compete during the 2015 Robocup in Hefei, Anhui province, July 22, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
A man from a U.S. team hugs a humanoid robot after they won against an Iranian team during the 2015 Robocup finals in Hefei, Anhui province, July 22, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Humanoid robots compete during the 2015 Robocup finals in Hefei, Anhui province, July 22, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
A team from Australia cheer as they win against a German team during the 2015 Robocup finals in Hefei, Anhui province, July 22, 2015.REUTERS/Stringer
A participant tests a robot soccer player before a competition at the RoboCup 2015, at an exhibition centre in Hefei, Anhui province, China, July 19, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
A participant tests a robot soccer player as he prepares for the upcoming RoboCup 2015, at an exhibition centre in Hefei, Anhui province, China, July 18, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Robots are placed on a desk as participants prepare for the upcoming RoboCup 2015, at an exhibition centre in Hefei, Anhui province, China, July 18, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
A member from a German team adjusts a humanoid robot during the 2015 Robocup finals in Hefei, Anhui province, July 22, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Participants test their robots playing musical instrument as they prepare for a competition during the RoboCup 2015, at an exhibition centre in Hefei, Anhui province, China, July 20, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Participants from Mexico test and assemble a dancing robot as they prepare for a competition during the RoboCup 2015, at an exhibition centre in Hefei, Anhui province, China, July 20, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
