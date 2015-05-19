Robot helpers

A care-O-bot service robot carries a package of juice during a demonstration in Stuttgart, Germany, March 15, 2013. The robot can pick up and bring objects such as drinks or open the door for paramedics. The SRS robot can move autonomously but it...more

A care-O-bot service robot carries a package of juice during a demonstration in Stuttgart, Germany, March 15, 2013. The robot can pick up and bring objects such as drinks or open the door for paramedics. The SRS robot can move autonomously but it can also be supported during new situations from a remote operator and as a consequence allows the robot to learn in a similar situation for the next time. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

Close