Robot rescuers
Team Tartan Rescue's CHIMP (CMU Highly Intelligent Mobile Platform) robot walks through a doorway during the finals of the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) Robotic Challenge in Pomona, California June 6, 2015. Twenty-four teams are...more
The Team IHMC Robotics Atlas "Running Man" robot built by Boston Dynamics raises its arms to celebrate after climbing the stairs during the finals of the DARPA Robotic Challenge in Pomona, California June 6, 2015. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon
The Team WPI-CMU robot climbs over cinder blocks during the finals of the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) Robotic Challenge in Pomona, California June 6, 2015. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon
The Team Tartan Rescue CHIMP (CMU Highly Intelligent Mobile Platform) robot from Carnegie Mellon University is readied in the team garage during the finals of the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) Robotic Challenge in Pomona,...more
Team members from IHMC Robotics watch as the Atlas "Running Man" robot built by Boston Dynamics walks out of a vehicle during the finals of the DARPA Robotic Challenge in Pomona, California June 6, 2015. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon
The Team Nedo-JSK robot is readied in the team garage during the finals of the DARPA Robotic Challenge in Pomona, California June 6, 2015. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon
Team Tartan Rescue's CHIMP robot turns a valve during the finals of the DARPA Robotic Challenge in Pomona, California June 6, 2015. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon
The Tartan Rescue team CHIMP robot gets up after falling on a simulated disaster-response course on day one of the DARPA Robotics Challenge finals in Pomona, California, June 5, 2015. REUTERS/David McNew
The Team ROBOTIS humanoid robot THORMANG 2 falls down in a doorway during the finals of the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) Robotic Challenge in Pomona, California June 6, 2015. Twenty-four teams are competing to win a portion of a...more
People cheer for the Jet Propulsion Lab team's RoboSimian robot as it completes a task on a simulated disaster-response course during day one of the DARPA Robotics Challenge finals in Pomona, California, June 5, 2015. REUTERS/David McNew
The Team KAIST DRC-Hubo robot completes the plug task before winning the finals of the DARPA Robotic Challenge in Pomona, California June 6, 2015. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon
The Team Nedo-JSK robot turns a valve during the finals of the DARPA Robotic Challenge in Pomona, California June 6, 2015. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon
The Team NimbRo Rescue robot tries to clear an obstacle during the finals of the DARPA Robotic Challenge in Pomona, California June 6, 2015. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon
Team Tartan Rescue's CHIMP works on the plug task during the finals of the DARPA Robotic Challenge in Pomona, California June 6, 2015. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon
Team Tartan Rescue's CHIMP robot exits a vehicle during the finals of the DARPA Robotic Challenge in Pomona, California June 6, 2015. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon
The Team WPI-CMU robot climbs the stairs during the finals of the DARPA Robotic Challenge in Pomona, California June 6, 2015. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon
The Team Nedo-JSK robot is awarded a point after opening and walking through a door during the finals of the DARPA Robotic Challenge in Pomona, California June 6, 2015. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon
The Team ViGIR (Virgina-Germany Interdisciplinary Robotics) robot navigates an obstacle as it drives a Polaris vehicle during the finals of the DARPA Robotic Challenge in Pomona, California June 6, 2015. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon
The Team ROBOTIS humanoid robot THORMANG 2 is assisted out of a vehicle by engineers during the finals of the DARPA Robotic Challenge in Pomona, California June 6, 2015. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon
Mark Waldbaum (C) of Team Tartan Rescue CHIMP (CMU Highly Intelligent Mobile Platform) robot from Carnegie Mellon University has its tracks changed in the team garage during the finals of the DARPA Robotic Challenge in Pomona, California June 6,...more
Heejin Jeong works on the Team THOR "THOR-RD" robot during the finals of the DARPA Robotic Challenge in Pomona, California June 6, 2015. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon
The Team ViGIR robot walks over a debris obstacle during a simulated disaster-response course on day one of the DARPA Robotics Challenge finals in Pomona, California, June 5, 2015. REUTERS/David McNew
The Jet Propulsion Lab team's RoboSimian drills a circular hole in a wall during a simulated disaster-response course on day one of the DARPA Robotics Challenge finals in Pomona, California June 5, 2015. REUTERS/David McNew
The Jet Propulsion Lab team's RoboSimian robot drives a vehicle during a simulated disaster-response course on day one of the DARPA Robotics Challenge finals in Pomona, California, June 5, 2015. REUTERS/David McNew
The Team ViGIR (Virgina-Germany Interdisciplinary Robotics) robot collapses in a doorway during the finals of the DARPA Robotic Challenge in Pomona, California June 6, 2015. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon
