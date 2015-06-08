Edition:
United States
Pictures | Mon Jun 8, 2015 | 3:05pm EDT

Robot rescuers

Team Tartan Rescue's CHIMP (CMU Highly Intelligent Mobile Platform) robot walks through a doorway during the finals of the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) Robotic Challenge in Pomona, California June 6, 2015. Twenty-four teams are competing to win a portion of a $3.5 million prize by operating humanoid robots across a task and obstacle course. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon

Team Tartan Rescue's CHIMP (CMU Highly Intelligent Mobile Platform) robot walks through a doorway during the finals of the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) Robotic Challenge in Pomona, California June 6, 2015. Twenty-four teams are...more

Reuters / Sunday, June 07, 2015
Team Tartan Rescue's CHIMP (CMU Highly Intelligent Mobile Platform) robot walks through a doorway during the finals of the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) Robotic Challenge in Pomona, California June 6, 2015. Twenty-four teams are competing to win a portion of a $3.5 million prize by operating humanoid robots across a task and obstacle course. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon
Close
1 / 25
The Team IHMC Robotics Atlas "Running Man" robot built by Boston Dynamics raises its arms to celebrate after climbing the stairs during the finals of the DARPA Robotic Challenge in Pomona, California June 6, 2015. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon

The Team IHMC Robotics Atlas "Running Man" robot built by Boston Dynamics raises its arms to celebrate after climbing the stairs during the finals of the DARPA Robotic Challenge in Pomona, California June 6, 2015. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon

Reuters / Sunday, June 07, 2015
The Team IHMC Robotics Atlas "Running Man" robot built by Boston Dynamics raises its arms to celebrate after climbing the stairs during the finals of the DARPA Robotic Challenge in Pomona, California June 6, 2015. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon
Close
2 / 25
The Team WPI-CMU robot climbs over cinder blocks during the finals of the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) Robotic Challenge in Pomona, California June 6, 2015. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon

The Team WPI-CMU robot climbs over cinder blocks during the finals of the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) Robotic Challenge in Pomona, California June 6, 2015. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon

Reuters / Sunday, June 07, 2015
The Team WPI-CMU robot climbs over cinder blocks during the finals of the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) Robotic Challenge in Pomona, California June 6, 2015. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon
Close
3 / 25
The Team Tartan Rescue CHIMP (CMU Highly Intelligent Mobile Platform) robot from Carnegie Mellon University is readied in the team garage during the finals of the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) Robotic Challenge in Pomona, California June 6, 2015. Twenty-four teams are competing to win a portion of a $3.5 million prize by operating humanoid robots across a task and obstacle course. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon

The Team Tartan Rescue CHIMP (CMU Highly Intelligent Mobile Platform) robot from Carnegie Mellon University is readied in the team garage during the finals of the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) Robotic Challenge in Pomona,...more

Reuters / Saturday, June 06, 2015
The Team Tartan Rescue CHIMP (CMU Highly Intelligent Mobile Platform) robot from Carnegie Mellon University is readied in the team garage during the finals of the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) Robotic Challenge in Pomona, California June 6, 2015. Twenty-four teams are competing to win a portion of a $3.5 million prize by operating humanoid robots across a task and obstacle course. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon
Close
4 / 25
Team members from IHMC Robotics watch as the Atlas "Running Man" robot built by Boston Dynamics walks out of a vehicle during the finals of the DARPA Robotic Challenge in Pomona, California June 6, 2015. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon

Team members from IHMC Robotics watch as the Atlas "Running Man" robot built by Boston Dynamics walks out of a vehicle during the finals of the DARPA Robotic Challenge in Pomona, California June 6, 2015. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon

Reuters / Sunday, June 07, 2015
Team members from IHMC Robotics watch as the Atlas "Running Man" robot built by Boston Dynamics walks out of a vehicle during the finals of the DARPA Robotic Challenge in Pomona, California June 6, 2015. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon
Close
5 / 25
The Team Nedo-JSK robot is readied in the team garage during the finals of the DARPA Robotic Challenge in Pomona, California June 6, 2015. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon

The Team Nedo-JSK robot is readied in the team garage during the finals of the DARPA Robotic Challenge in Pomona, California June 6, 2015. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon

Reuters / Saturday, June 06, 2015
The Team Nedo-JSK robot is readied in the team garage during the finals of the DARPA Robotic Challenge in Pomona, California June 6, 2015. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon
Close
6 / 25
Team Tartan Rescue's CHIMP robot turns a valve during the finals of the DARPA Robotic Challenge in Pomona, California June 6, 2015. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon

Team Tartan Rescue's CHIMP robot turns a valve during the finals of the DARPA Robotic Challenge in Pomona, California June 6, 2015. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon

Reuters / Sunday, June 07, 2015
Team Tartan Rescue's CHIMP robot turns a valve during the finals of the DARPA Robotic Challenge in Pomona, California June 6, 2015. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon
Close
7 / 25
The Tartan Rescue team CHIMP robot gets up after falling on a simulated disaster-response course on day one of the DARPA Robotics Challenge finals in Pomona, California, June 5, 2015. REUTERS/David McNew

The Tartan Rescue team CHIMP robot gets up after falling on a simulated disaster-response course on day one of the DARPA Robotics Challenge finals in Pomona, California, June 5, 2015. REUTERS/David McNew

Reuters / Friday, June 05, 2015
The Tartan Rescue team CHIMP robot gets up after falling on a simulated disaster-response course on day one of the DARPA Robotics Challenge finals in Pomona, California, June 5, 2015. REUTERS/David McNew
Close
8 / 25
The Team ROBOTIS humanoid robot THORMANG 2 falls down in a doorway during the finals of the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) Robotic Challenge in Pomona, California June 6, 2015. Twenty-four teams are competing to win a portion of a $3.5 million prize by operating humanoid robots across a task and obstacle course. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon

The Team ROBOTIS humanoid robot THORMANG 2 falls down in a doorway during the finals of the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) Robotic Challenge in Pomona, California June 6, 2015. Twenty-four teams are competing to win a portion of a...more

Reuters / Saturday, June 06, 2015
The Team ROBOTIS humanoid robot THORMANG 2 falls down in a doorway during the finals of the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) Robotic Challenge in Pomona, California June 6, 2015. Twenty-four teams are competing to win a portion of a $3.5 million prize by operating humanoid robots across a task and obstacle course. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon
Close
9 / 25
People cheer for the Jet Propulsion Lab team's RoboSimian robot as it completes a task on a simulated disaster-response course during day one of the DARPA Robotics Challenge finals in Pomona, California, June 5, 2015. REUTERS/David McNew

People cheer for the Jet Propulsion Lab team's RoboSimian robot as it completes a task on a simulated disaster-response course during day one of the DARPA Robotics Challenge finals in Pomona, California, June 5, 2015. REUTERS/David McNew

Reuters / Friday, June 05, 2015
People cheer for the Jet Propulsion Lab team's RoboSimian robot as it completes a task on a simulated disaster-response course during day one of the DARPA Robotics Challenge finals in Pomona, California, June 5, 2015. REUTERS/David McNew
Close
10 / 25
The Team KAIST DRC-Hubo robot completes the plug task before winning the finals of the DARPA Robotic Challenge in Pomona, California June 6, 2015. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon

The Team KAIST DRC-Hubo robot completes the plug task before winning the finals of the DARPA Robotic Challenge in Pomona, California June 6, 2015. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon

Reuters / Sunday, June 07, 2015
The Team KAIST DRC-Hubo robot completes the plug task before winning the finals of the DARPA Robotic Challenge in Pomona, California June 6, 2015. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon
Close
11 / 25
The Team Nedo-JSK robot turns a valve during the finals of the DARPA Robotic Challenge in Pomona, California June 6, 2015. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon

The Team Nedo-JSK robot turns a valve during the finals of the DARPA Robotic Challenge in Pomona, California June 6, 2015. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon

Reuters / Saturday, June 06, 2015
The Team Nedo-JSK robot turns a valve during the finals of the DARPA Robotic Challenge in Pomona, California June 6, 2015. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon
Close
12 / 25
The Team NimbRo Rescue robot tries to clear an obstacle during the finals of the DARPA Robotic Challenge in Pomona, California June 6, 2015. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon

The Team NimbRo Rescue robot tries to clear an obstacle during the finals of the DARPA Robotic Challenge in Pomona, California June 6, 2015. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon

Reuters / Sunday, June 07, 2015
The Team NimbRo Rescue robot tries to clear an obstacle during the finals of the DARPA Robotic Challenge in Pomona, California June 6, 2015. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon
Close
13 / 25
Team Tartan Rescue's CHIMP works on the plug task during the finals of the DARPA Robotic Challenge in Pomona, California June 6, 2015. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon

Team Tartan Rescue's CHIMP works on the plug task during the finals of the DARPA Robotic Challenge in Pomona, California June 6, 2015. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon

Reuters / Sunday, June 07, 2015
Team Tartan Rescue's CHIMP works on the plug task during the finals of the DARPA Robotic Challenge in Pomona, California June 6, 2015. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon
Close
14 / 25
Team Tartan Rescue's CHIMP robot exits a vehicle during the finals of the DARPA Robotic Challenge in Pomona, California June 6, 2015. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon

Team Tartan Rescue's CHIMP robot exits a vehicle during the finals of the DARPA Robotic Challenge in Pomona, California June 6, 2015. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon

Reuters / Sunday, June 07, 2015
Team Tartan Rescue's CHIMP robot exits a vehicle during the finals of the DARPA Robotic Challenge in Pomona, California June 6, 2015. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon
Close
15 / 25
The Team WPI-CMU robot climbs the stairs during the finals of the DARPA Robotic Challenge in Pomona, California June 6, 2015. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon

The Team WPI-CMU robot climbs the stairs during the finals of the DARPA Robotic Challenge in Pomona, California June 6, 2015. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon

Reuters / Sunday, June 07, 2015
The Team WPI-CMU robot climbs the stairs during the finals of the DARPA Robotic Challenge in Pomona, California June 6, 2015. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon
Close
16 / 25
The Team Nedo-JSK robot is awarded a point after opening and walking through a door during the finals of the DARPA Robotic Challenge in Pomona, California June 6, 2015. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon

The Team Nedo-JSK robot is awarded a point after opening and walking through a door during the finals of the DARPA Robotic Challenge in Pomona, California June 6, 2015. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon

Reuters / Saturday, June 06, 2015
The Team Nedo-JSK robot is awarded a point after opening and walking through a door during the finals of the DARPA Robotic Challenge in Pomona, California June 6, 2015. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon
Close
17 / 25
The Team ViGIR (Virgina-Germany Interdisciplinary Robotics) robot navigates an obstacle as it drives a Polaris vehicle during the finals of the DARPA Robotic Challenge in Pomona, California June 6, 2015. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon

The Team ViGIR (Virgina-Germany Interdisciplinary Robotics) robot navigates an obstacle as it drives a Polaris vehicle during the finals of the DARPA Robotic Challenge in Pomona, California June 6, 2015. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon

Reuters / Saturday, June 06, 2015
The Team ViGIR (Virgina-Germany Interdisciplinary Robotics) robot navigates an obstacle as it drives a Polaris vehicle during the finals of the DARPA Robotic Challenge in Pomona, California June 6, 2015. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon
Close
18 / 25
The Team ROBOTIS humanoid robot THORMANG 2 is assisted out of a vehicle by engineers during the finals of the DARPA Robotic Challenge in Pomona, California June 6, 2015. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon

The Team ROBOTIS humanoid robot THORMANG 2 is assisted out of a vehicle by engineers during the finals of the DARPA Robotic Challenge in Pomona, California June 6, 2015. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon

Reuters / Saturday, June 06, 2015
The Team ROBOTIS humanoid robot THORMANG 2 is assisted out of a vehicle by engineers during the finals of the DARPA Robotic Challenge in Pomona, California June 6, 2015. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon
Close
19 / 25
Mark Waldbaum (C) of Team Tartan Rescue CHIMP (CMU Highly Intelligent Mobile Platform) robot from Carnegie Mellon University has its tracks changed in the team garage during the finals of the DARPA Robotic Challenge in Pomona, California June 6, 2015. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon

Mark Waldbaum (C) of Team Tartan Rescue CHIMP (CMU Highly Intelligent Mobile Platform) robot from Carnegie Mellon University has its tracks changed in the team garage during the finals of the DARPA Robotic Challenge in Pomona, California June 6,...more

Reuters / Saturday, June 06, 2015
Mark Waldbaum (C) of Team Tartan Rescue CHIMP (CMU Highly Intelligent Mobile Platform) robot from Carnegie Mellon University has its tracks changed in the team garage during the finals of the DARPA Robotic Challenge in Pomona, California June 6, 2015. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon
Close
20 / 25
Heejin Jeong works on the Team THOR "THOR-RD" robot during the finals of the DARPA Robotic Challenge in Pomona, California June 6, 2015. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon

Heejin Jeong works on the Team THOR "THOR-RD" robot during the finals of the DARPA Robotic Challenge in Pomona, California June 6, 2015. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon

Reuters / Saturday, June 06, 2015
Heejin Jeong works on the Team THOR "THOR-RD" robot during the finals of the DARPA Robotic Challenge in Pomona, California June 6, 2015. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon
Close
21 / 25
The Team ViGIR robot walks over a debris obstacle during a simulated disaster-response course on day one of the DARPA Robotics Challenge finals in Pomona, California, June 5, 2015. REUTERS/David McNew

The Team ViGIR robot walks over a debris obstacle during a simulated disaster-response course on day one of the DARPA Robotics Challenge finals in Pomona, California, June 5, 2015. REUTERS/David McNew

Reuters / Friday, June 05, 2015
The Team ViGIR robot walks over a debris obstacle during a simulated disaster-response course on day one of the DARPA Robotics Challenge finals in Pomona, California, June 5, 2015. REUTERS/David McNew
Close
22 / 25
The Jet Propulsion Lab team's RoboSimian drills a circular hole in a wall during a simulated disaster-response course on day one of the DARPA Robotics Challenge finals in Pomona, California June 5, 2015. REUTERS/David McNew

The Jet Propulsion Lab team's RoboSimian drills a circular hole in a wall during a simulated disaster-response course on day one of the DARPA Robotics Challenge finals in Pomona, California June 5, 2015. REUTERS/David McNew

Reuters / Friday, June 05, 2015
The Jet Propulsion Lab team's RoboSimian drills a circular hole in a wall during a simulated disaster-response course on day one of the DARPA Robotics Challenge finals in Pomona, California June 5, 2015. REUTERS/David McNew
Close
23 / 25
The Jet Propulsion Lab team's RoboSimian robot drives a vehicle during a simulated disaster-response course on day one of the DARPA Robotics Challenge finals in Pomona, California, June 5, 2015. REUTERS/David McNew

The Jet Propulsion Lab team's RoboSimian robot drives a vehicle during a simulated disaster-response course on day one of the DARPA Robotics Challenge finals in Pomona, California, June 5, 2015. REUTERS/David McNew

Reuters / Friday, June 05, 2015
The Jet Propulsion Lab team's RoboSimian robot drives a vehicle during a simulated disaster-response course on day one of the DARPA Robotics Challenge finals in Pomona, California, June 5, 2015. REUTERS/David McNew
Close
24 / 25
The Team ViGIR (Virgina-Germany Interdisciplinary Robotics) robot collapses in a doorway during the finals of the DARPA Robotic Challenge in Pomona, California June 6, 2015. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon

The Team ViGIR (Virgina-Germany Interdisciplinary Robotics) robot collapses in a doorway during the finals of the DARPA Robotic Challenge in Pomona, California June 6, 2015. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon

Reuters / Saturday, June 06, 2015
The Team ViGIR (Virgina-Germany Interdisciplinary Robotics) robot collapses in a doorway during the finals of the DARPA Robotic Challenge in Pomona, California June 6, 2015. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon
Close
25 / 25
View Again
View Next
Village of grass

Village of grass

Next Slideshows

Village of grass

Village of grass

The village of Zahara de la Sierra in Spain celebrates the feast of Corpus Christi (or Body of Christ in Latin) by covering the streets and facades of houses...

Jun 08 2015
World of Wal-Mart

World of Wal-Mart

Celebrities, corporate executives and ordinary workers congregate at the Wal-Mart annual meeting.

Jun 05 2015
Paradise for $20

Paradise for $20

Hardy travelers, undeterred by tales of crime and toilet paper shortages, are finding Venezuela an absurdly cheap destination.

Jun 05 2015
Cuba's crocs

Cuba's crocs

Ten baby crocodiles have been delivered to a Cuban hatchery in hopes of strengthening the species.

Jun 05 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast