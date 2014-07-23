Edition:
United States
Pictures | Wed Jul 23, 2014 | 3:30pm EDT

Rockets over Israel

Light streaks and smoke trails are seen as rockets are launched from Gaza towards Israel July 23, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Light streaks and smoke trails are seen as rockets are launched from Gaza towards Israel July 23, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Wednesday, July 23, 2014
Light streaks and smoke trails are seen as rockets are launched from Gaza towards Israel July 23, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Close
1 / 40
Israeli army reservists take cover as a siren sounds warning of incoming rockets near the southern city of Ashkelon July 23, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Israeli army reservists take cover as a siren sounds warning of incoming rockets near the southern city of Ashkelon July 23, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Wednesday, July 23, 2014
Israeli army reservists take cover as a siren sounds warning of incoming rockets near the southern city of Ashkelon July 23, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Close
2 / 40
Israelis take cover as a siren warning of incoming rockets sounds in the southern city of Ashkelon July 21, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Israelis take cover as a siren warning of incoming rockets sounds in the southern city of Ashkelon July 21, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Wednesday, July 23, 2014
Israelis take cover as a siren warning of incoming rockets sounds in the southern city of Ashkelon July 21, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Close
3 / 40
An interception of a rocket by the Iron Dome anti-missile system is seen above the Israeli town of Sderot July 21, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

An interception of a rocket by the Iron Dome anti-missile system is seen above the Israeli town of Sderot July 21, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Wednesday, July 23, 2014
An interception of a rocket by the Iron Dome anti-missile system is seen above the Israeli town of Sderot July 21, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Close
4 / 40
Israelis take cover as a siren warning of incoming rockets sounds in the southern city of Ashkelon July 21, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Israelis take cover as a siren warning of incoming rockets sounds in the southern city of Ashkelon July 21, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Wednesday, July 23, 2014
Israelis take cover as a siren warning of incoming rockets sounds in the southern city of Ashkelon July 21, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Close
5 / 40
Israeli girls take cover atop a hill overlooking the Gaza Strip as a siren warning of incoming rockets sounds in the southern town of Sderot July 20, 2014. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Israeli girls take cover atop a hill overlooking the Gaza Strip as a siren warning of incoming rockets sounds in the southern town of Sderot July 20, 2014. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Wednesday, July 23, 2014
Israeli girls take cover atop a hill overlooking the Gaza Strip as a siren warning of incoming rockets sounds in the southern town of Sderot July 20, 2014. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Close
6 / 40
A smoke trail is seen as a rocket is launched from the northern Gaza Strip towards Israel July 16, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

A smoke trail is seen as a rocket is launched from the northern Gaza Strip towards Israel July 16, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Wednesday, July 23, 2014
A smoke trail is seen as a rocket is launched from the northern Gaza Strip towards Israel July 16, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Close
7 / 40
Israeli police and members of the media take cover as a siren sounds to warn of incoming rockets while interceptions by the Iron Dome anti-missile system are seen overhead, in Ashkelon July 16, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Israeli police and members of the media take cover as a siren sounds to warn of incoming rockets while interceptions by the Iron Dome anti-missile system are seen overhead, in Ashkelon July 16, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Wednesday, July 23, 2014
Israeli police and members of the media take cover as a siren sounds to warn of incoming rockets while interceptions by the Iron Dome anti-missile system are seen overhead, in Ashkelon July 16, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Close
8 / 40
Israeli security personnel look at a window damaged by shrapnel after a short-range rocket landed on Tuesday near the Erez crossing July 16, 2014. An Israeli civilian was killed by the rocket. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Israeli security personnel look at a window damaged by shrapnel after a short-range rocket landed on Tuesday near the Erez crossing July 16, 2014. An Israeli civilian was killed by the rocket. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Wednesday, July 23, 2014
Israeli security personnel look at a window damaged by shrapnel after a short-range rocket landed on Tuesday near the Erez crossing July 16, 2014. An Israeli civilian was killed by the rocket. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
Close
9 / 40
Israelis take cover on the side of a road as a siren sounds warning of incoming rockets outside the northern Gaza Strip July 15, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Israelis take cover on the side of a road as a siren sounds warning of incoming rockets outside the northern Gaza Strip July 15, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Wednesday, July 23, 2014
Israelis take cover on the side of a road as a siren sounds warning of incoming rockets outside the northern Gaza Strip July 15, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Close
10 / 40
Israelis stand at the scene after a rocket fired by Palestinian militants in Gaza landed in Ashdod July 14, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Israelis stand at the scene after a rocket fired by Palestinian militants in Gaza landed in Ashdod July 14, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Wednesday, July 23, 2014
Israelis stand at the scene after a rocket fired by Palestinian militants in Gaza landed in Ashdod July 14, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Close
11 / 40
Israeli youths take cover as a rocket is fired from the Gaza Strip while visiting a hilltop overlooking the Gaza Strip near the southern town of Sderot July 15, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Israeli youths take cover as a rocket is fired from the Gaza Strip while visiting a hilltop overlooking the Gaza Strip near the southern town of Sderot July 15, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Wednesday, July 23, 2014
Israeli youths take cover as a rocket is fired from the Gaza Strip while visiting a hilltop overlooking the Gaza Strip near the southern town of Sderot July 15, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Close
12 / 40
A bomb shelter is seen as people play paddleball on the beach in the southern Israeli city of Ashdod July 15, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

A bomb shelter is seen as people play paddleball on the beach in the southern Israeli city of Ashdod July 15, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Wednesday, July 23, 2014
A bomb shelter is seen as people play paddleball on the beach in the southern Israeli city of Ashdod July 15, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Close
13 / 40
An Israeli man stands near a wall damaged after a rocket fired by Palestinian militants in Gaza landed in the southern town of Sderot July 15, 2014. REUTERS/Nir Elias

An Israeli man stands near a wall damaged after a rocket fired by Palestinian militants in Gaza landed in the southern town of Sderot July 15, 2014. REUTERS/Nir Elias

Wednesday, July 23, 2014
An Israeli man stands near a wall damaged after a rocket fired by Palestinian militants in Gaza landed in the southern town of Sderot July 15, 2014. REUTERS/Nir Elias
Close
14 / 40
An Israeli woman looks at a door damaged after a rocket fired by Palestinian militants in Gaza landed in the southern town of Sderot July 15, 2014. REUTERS/Nir Elias

An Israeli woman looks at a door damaged after a rocket fired by Palestinian militants in Gaza landed in the southern town of Sderot July 15, 2014. REUTERS/Nir Elias

Wednesday, July 23, 2014
An Israeli woman looks at a door damaged after a rocket fired by Palestinian militants in Gaza landed in the southern town of Sderot July 15, 2014. REUTERS/Nir Elias
Close
15 / 40
A stuffed toy lies at the scene after a rocket fired by Palestinian militants in Gaza landed in Ashdod July 14, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

A stuffed toy lies at the scene after a rocket fired by Palestinian militants in Gaza landed in Ashdod July 14, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Wednesday, July 23, 2014
A stuffed toy lies at the scene after a rocket fired by Palestinian militants in Gaza landed in Ashdod July 14, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Close
16 / 40
Some Israelis take cover as others look on as sirens indicating rockets being fired to the area are heard on a lookout hill near Sderot, opposite the northern Gaza Strip July 13, 2014. REUTERS/Nir Elias

Some Israelis take cover as others look on as sirens indicating rockets being fired to the area are heard on a lookout hill near Sderot, opposite the northern Gaza Strip July 13, 2014. REUTERS/Nir Elias

Wednesday, July 23, 2014
Some Israelis take cover as others look on as sirens indicating rockets being fired to the area are heard on a lookout hill near Sderot, opposite the northern Gaza Strip July 13, 2014. REUTERS/Nir Elias
Close
17 / 40
Smoke trails are seen as rockets are launched towards Israel from the northern Gaza Strip July 12, 2014. Picture shot using a long exposure. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Smoke trails are seen as rockets are launched towards Israel from the northern Gaza Strip July 12, 2014. Picture shot using a long exposure. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Wednesday, July 23, 2014
Smoke trails are seen as rockets are launched towards Israel from the northern Gaza Strip July 12, 2014. Picture shot using a long exposure. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Close
18 / 40
Israelis take cover at a bus station as a siren sounds warning of incoming rockets in Ashkelon July 13, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Israelis take cover at a bus station as a siren sounds warning of incoming rockets in Ashkelon July 13, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Wednesday, July 23, 2014
Israelis take cover at a bus station as a siren sounds warning of incoming rockets in Ashkelon July 13, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Close
19 / 40
An Israeli Iron Dome interceptor rocket flies above the Tel Aviv skyline as seen from the 49th floor of the Azrieli Tower July 13, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

An Israeli Iron Dome interceptor rocket flies above the Tel Aviv skyline as seen from the 49th floor of the Azrieli Tower July 13, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Wednesday, July 23, 2014
An Israeli Iron Dome interceptor rocket flies above the Tel Aviv skyline as seen from the 49th floor of the Azrieli Tower July 13, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
Close
20 / 40
People point to an iron dome missile trail, after an iron dome was fired to intercept an incoming rocket, during an air raid siren warning of a rocket attack in Tel Aviv July 12, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

People point to an iron dome missile trail, after an iron dome was fired to intercept an incoming rocket, during an air raid siren warning of a rocket attack in Tel Aviv July 12, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Wednesday, July 23, 2014
People point to an iron dome missile trail, after an iron dome was fired to intercept an incoming rocket, during an air raid siren warning of a rocket attack in Tel Aviv July 12, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
Close
21 / 40
Israeli firefighters extinguish a fire that broke out after a rocket hit a petrol station in the southern Israeli city of Ashdod July 11, 2014. REUTERS/Avi Roccah

Israeli firefighters extinguish a fire that broke out after a rocket hit a petrol station in the southern Israeli city of Ashdod July 11, 2014. REUTERS/Avi Roccah

Wednesday, July 23, 2014
Israeli firefighters extinguish a fire that broke out after a rocket hit a petrol station in the southern Israeli city of Ashdod July 11, 2014. REUTERS/Avi Roccah
Close
22 / 40
An Israeli security man stands next to a damaged car after it was hit by what Israeli police say was a rocket attack, in an apartment building parking lot in the city of Ashdod July 10, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

An Israeli security man stands next to a damaged car after it was hit by what Israeli police say was a rocket attack, in an apartment building parking lot in the city of Ashdod July 10, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Wednesday, July 23, 2014
An Israeli security man stands next to a damaged car after it was hit by what Israeli police say was a rocket attack, in an apartment building parking lot in the city of Ashdod July 10, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Close
23 / 40
An Israeli man surveys the damage caused to his parent's house after it was hit by a rocket in a community outside the central Gaza Strip July 11, 2014. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

An Israeli man surveys the damage caused to his parent's house after it was hit by a rocket in a community outside the central Gaza Strip July 11, 2014. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Wednesday, July 23, 2014
An Israeli man surveys the damage caused to his parent's house after it was hit by a rocket in a community outside the central Gaza Strip July 11, 2014. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Close
24 / 40
Israeli firefighters work to put out fire on burning cars in an apartment building parking lot after it was hit by what Israeli police say was a rocket fired by Palestinians from the Gaza Strip, in Ashdod July 10, 2014. REUTERS/Avi Roccah

Israeli firefighters work to put out fire on burning cars in an apartment building parking lot after it was hit by what Israeli police say was a rocket fired by Palestinians from the Gaza Strip, in Ashdod July 10, 2014. REUTERS/Avi Roccah

Wednesday, July 23, 2014
Israeli firefighters work to put out fire on burning cars in an apartment building parking lot after it was hit by what Israeli police say was a rocket fired by Palestinians from the Gaza Strip, in Ashdod July 10, 2014. REUTERS/Avi Roccah
Close
25 / 40
A woman lies with her baby on the floor of a shopping mall as an air raid siren, warning of incoming rockets, sounds in Tel Aviv July 10, 2014. REUTERS/Daniel Bar-On

A woman lies with her baby on the floor of a shopping mall as an air raid siren, warning of incoming rockets, sounds in Tel Aviv July 10, 2014. REUTERS/Daniel Bar-On

Wednesday, July 23, 2014
A woman lies with her baby on the floor of a shopping mall as an air raid siren, warning of incoming rockets, sounds in Tel Aviv July 10, 2014. REUTERS/Daniel Bar-On
Close
26 / 40
Israeli police explosive experts survey the scene at a petrol station after it was hit by a rocket in the southern city of Ashdod July 11, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Israeli police explosive experts survey the scene at a petrol station after it was hit by a rocket in the southern city of Ashdod July 11, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Wednesday, July 23, 2014
Israeli police explosive experts survey the scene at a petrol station after it was hit by a rocket in the southern city of Ashdod July 11, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Close
27 / 40
Israelis prepare to enter a bomb shelter as a siren sounds warning of incoming rockets in the southern city of Ashkelon July 9, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Israelis prepare to enter a bomb shelter as a siren sounds warning of incoming rockets in the southern city of Ashkelon July 9, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Wednesday, July 23, 2014
Israelis prepare to enter a bomb shelter as a siren sounds warning of incoming rockets in the southern city of Ashkelon July 9, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Close
28 / 40
Smoke trails are seen as a rocket is launched towards Israel from the northern Gaza Strip July 10, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Smoke trails are seen as a rocket is launched towards Israel from the northern Gaza Strip July 10, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Wednesday, July 23, 2014
Smoke trails are seen as a rocket is launched towards Israel from the northern Gaza Strip July 10, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Close
29 / 40
People look on near a damaged car in an underground residential parking lot after it was hit by what Israeli police say was a rocket fired by Palestinians from the Gaza Strip, in Ashdod July 10, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

People look on near a damaged car in an underground residential parking lot after it was hit by what Israeli police say was a rocket fired by Palestinians from the Gaza Strip, in Ashdod July 10, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Wednesday, July 23, 2014
People look on near a damaged car in an underground residential parking lot after it was hit by what Israeli police say was a rocket fired by Palestinians from the Gaza Strip, in Ashdod July 10, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Close
30 / 40
A girl leaves a bomb shelter after a siren warning of incoming rockets was sounded in the southern city of Ashkelon July 9, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

A girl leaves a bomb shelter after a siren warning of incoming rockets was sounded in the southern city of Ashkelon July 9, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Wednesday, July 23, 2014
A girl leaves a bomb shelter after a siren warning of incoming rockets was sounded in the southern city of Ashkelon July 9, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Close
31 / 40
Drivers take cover beside their cars on a highway as an air raid siren, warning of incoming rockets, sounds in Tel Aviv July 9, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Drivers take cover beside their cars on a highway as an air raid siren, warning of incoming rockets, sounds in Tel Aviv July 9, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Wednesday, July 23, 2014
Drivers take cover beside their cars on a highway as an air raid siren, warning of incoming rockets, sounds in Tel Aviv July 9, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
32 / 40
An Israeli border policeman surveys the damaged caused to a structure after it was hit by a rocket, near the border with the Gaza Strip July 9, 2014. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

An Israeli border policeman surveys the damaged caused to a structure after it was hit by a rocket, near the border with the Gaza Strip July 9, 2014. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Wednesday, July 23, 2014
An Israeli border policeman surveys the damaged caused to a structure after it was hit by a rocket, near the border with the Gaza Strip July 9, 2014. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Close
33 / 40
A man surveys the damaged at a petrol station which was hit by a rocket in the southern Israeli city of Ashdod July 11, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

A man surveys the damaged at a petrol station which was hit by a rocket in the southern Israeli city of Ashdod July 11, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Wednesday, July 23, 2014
A man surveys the damaged at a petrol station which was hit by a rocket in the southern Israeli city of Ashdod July 11, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Close
34 / 40
An Iron Dome launcher fires an interceptor rocket in the southern Israeli city of Ashdod July 11, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

An Iron Dome launcher fires an interceptor rocket in the southern Israeli city of Ashdod July 11, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Wednesday, July 23, 2014
An Iron Dome launcher fires an interceptor rocket in the southern Israeli city of Ashdod July 11, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Close
35 / 40
A woman takes a photo with her mobile phone of a car damaged when the remains of a rocket intercepted by Israel landed in a Tel Aviv neighbourhood July 10, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

A woman takes a photo with her mobile phone of a car damaged when the remains of a rocket intercepted by Israel landed in a Tel Aviv neighbourhood July 10, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Wednesday, July 23, 2014
A woman takes a photo with her mobile phone of a car damaged when the remains of a rocket intercepted by Israel landed in a Tel Aviv neighbourhood July 10, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
Close
36 / 40
Beach goers take cover against the wall of a hotel as air raid sirens, warning of incoming rockets, sound in Tel Aviv July 8, 2014. REUTERS/Daniel Bar-On

Beach goers take cover against the wall of a hotel as air raid sirens, warning of incoming rockets, sound in Tel Aviv July 8, 2014. REUTERS/Daniel Bar-On

Wednesday, July 23, 2014
Beach goers take cover against the wall of a hotel as air raid sirens, warning of incoming rockets, sound in Tel Aviv July 8, 2014. REUTERS/Daniel Bar-On
Close
37 / 40
Israeli soldiers take cover as a siren sounds, warning of incoming rockets, in Tel Aviv July 8, 2014. REUTERS/Nir Elias

Israeli soldiers take cover as a siren sounds, warning of incoming rockets, in Tel Aviv July 8, 2014. REUTERS/Nir Elias

Wednesday, July 23, 2014
Israeli soldiers take cover as a siren sounds, warning of incoming rockets, in Tel Aviv July 8, 2014. REUTERS/Nir Elias
Close
38 / 40
Beach goers run for cover as air raid sirens, warning of incoming rockets, sound in Tel Aviv July 8, 2014. REUTERS/Daniel Bar-On

Beach goers run for cover as air raid sirens, warning of incoming rockets, sound in Tel Aviv July 8, 2014. REUTERS/Daniel Bar-On

Wednesday, July 23, 2014
Beach goers run for cover as air raid sirens, warning of incoming rockets, sound in Tel Aviv July 8, 2014. REUTERS/Daniel Bar-On
Close
39 / 40
An Israeli girl walks in a bomb shelter in the southern city of Ashkelon July 8, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

An Israeli girl walks in a bomb shelter in the southern city of Ashkelon July 8, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Wednesday, July 23, 2014
An Israeli girl walks in a bomb shelter in the southern city of Ashkelon July 8, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Close
40 / 40
View Again
View Next
Raising the Costa Concordia

Raising the Costa Concordia

Next Slideshows

Raising the Costa Concordia

Raising the Costa Concordia

The wreck of the Costa Concordia is refloated to be towed away for scrap.

Jul 23 2014
War deepens in Syria

War deepens in Syria

Rebels and government forces continue their battles in Syria.

Jul 22 2014
China's food factories

China's food factories

Inside the food factories that are part of China's massive manufacturing sector.

Jul 22 2014
Train with MH17 dead

Train with MH17 dead

The train carrying the remains of victims leaves rebel Ukraine.

Jul 22 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast