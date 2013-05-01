Edition:
Wed May 1, 2013

Rockettes audition

<p>Dancers wait in a room for their turn to audition to join the world famous Rockettes at New York City's Radio City Music hall, April 30, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

Wednesday, May 01, 2013

<p>Dancers warm up before an open audition to join the world famous Rockettes at New York City's Radio City Music hall, April 30, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

Wednesday, May 01, 2013

<p>Dancers wait for their turn during an open audition to join the world famous Rockettes at New York City's Radio City Music hall, April 30, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

Wednesday, May 01, 2013

<p>Dancers audition to join the world famous Rockettes at New York City's Radio City Music hall, April 30, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

Wednesday, May 01, 2013

<p>A dancer auditions to become a one of the world famous Rockettes at New York City's Radio City Music hall, April 30, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

Wednesday, May 01, 2013

<p>Dancers wait for their turn during an open audition to join the world famous Rockettes at New York City's Radio City Music hall, April 30, 2013.REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

Wednesday, May 01, 2013

<p>A dancer adjusts her makeup as she waits to audition to join the world famous Rockettes at New York City's Radio City Music hall, April 30, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

Wednesday, May 01, 2013

<p>Dancers warm up before an open audition to join the world famous Rockettes at New York City's Radio City Music hall, April 30, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

Wednesday, May 01, 2013

<p>Marie LeTourneau, of Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, warms up in a doorway as dancers wait to audition to join the world famous Rockettes at New York City's Radio City Music hall, April 30, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

Wednesday, May 01, 2013

<p>Dancers warm up before an open audition to join the world famous Rockettes at New York City's Radio City Music hall April 30, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

Wednesday, May 01, 2013

<p>A dancer performs during an open audition to join the world famous Rockettes at New York City's Radio City Music hall, April 30, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

Wednesday, May 01, 2013

<p>Dancers perform at an open audition to join the world famous Rockettes at New York City's Radio City Music hall, April 30, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

Wednesday, May 01, 2013

<p>Dancers perform during an open audition to join the world famous Rockettes at New York City's Radio City Music hall, April 30, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

Wednesday, May 01, 2013

<p>Dancers perform during an open audition to join the world famous Rockettes at New York City's Radio City Music hall, April 30, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

Wednesday, May 01, 2013

<p>Dancers perform at an open audition to join the world famous Rockettes at New York City's Radio City Music hall, April 30, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

Wednesday, May 01, 2013

