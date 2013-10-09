Rockettes rehearsal
Dancers from the Radio City Rockettes rehearse for the 2013 edition of the Radio City Christmas Spectacular in New York October 9, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Dancers from the Radio City Rockettes rehearse for the 2013 edition of the Radio City Christmas Spectacular in New York October 9, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Dancers from the Radio City Rockettes rehearse for the 2013 edition of the Radio City Christmas Spectacular in New York October 9, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Dancers from the Radio City Rockettes rehearse for the 2013 edition of the Radio City Christmas Spectacular in New York October 9, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Dancers from the Radio City Rockettes rehearse for the 2013 edition of the Radio City Christmas Spectacular in New York October 9, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Dancers from the Radio City Rockettes rehearse for the 2013 edition of the Radio City Christmas Spectacular in New York October 9, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Dancers from the Radio City Rockettes take a break during rehearsal for the 2013 edition of the Radio City Christmas Spectacular in New York October 9, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Dancers from the Radio City Rockettes take a break during rehearsal for the 2013 edition of the Radio City Christmas Spectacular in New York October 9, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Dancers from the Radio City Rockettes rehearse for the 2013 edition of the Radio City Christmas Spectacular in New York October 9, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Dancers from the Radio City Rockettes rehearse for the 2013 edition of the Radio City Christmas Spectacular in New York October 9, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Dancers from the Radio City Rockettes rehearse for the 2013 edition of the Radio City Christmas Spectacular in New York October 9, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Dancers from the Radio City Rockettes rehearse for the 2013 edition of the Radio City Christmas Spectacular in New York October 9, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Dancers from the Radio City Rockettes rehearse for the 2013 edition of the Radio City Christmas Spectacular in New York October 9, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Dancers from the Radio City Rockettes rehearse for the 2013 edition of the Radio City Christmas Spectacular in New York October 9, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Dancers from the Radio City Rockettes rehearse for the 2013 edition of the Radio City Christmas Spectacular in New York October 9, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Dancers from the Radio City Rockettes rehearse for the 2013 edition of the Radio City Christmas Spectacular in New York October 9, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
The heels of a dance instructor are seen during the Radio City Rockettes rehearsal for the 2013 edition of the Radio City Christmas Spectacular in New York October 9, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
The heels of a dance instructor are seen during the Radio City Rockettes rehearsal for the 2013 edition of the Radio City Christmas Spectacular in New York October 9, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Dancers from the Radio City Rockettes rehearse for the 2013 edition of the Radio City Christmas Spectacular in New York October 9, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Dancers from the Radio City Rockettes rehearse for the 2013 edition of the Radio City Christmas Spectacular in New York October 9, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
An instructor demonstrates a pose for dancers from the Radio City Rockettes during a rehearsal for the 2013 edition of the Radio City Christmas Spectacular in New York, October 9, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
An instructor demonstrates a pose for dancers from the Radio City Rockettes during a rehearsal for the 2013 edition of the Radio City Christmas Spectacular in New York, October 9, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Next Slideshows
Scarlett Johansson: Sexiest woman alive
Scarlett Johansson has been named the sexiest woman alive for the second time by Esquire, the only woman to have been given the title twice by the publication.
Miley in the morning
Singer Miley Cyrus performs on NBC's 'Today' show in New York.
Celebrity sightings
The week in celebrity sightings.
Paris Fashion Week
Catwalk creations and designs at Paris fashion week.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.