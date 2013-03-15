Rock'n'roll priest
Catholic priest Adolfo Huerta, known as "Gofo", sits in his room at the episcopate in Saltillo February 22, 2013. Ordained five years ago, Huerta is an unconventional priest who likes rock music, dyes the ends of his hair red, dresses in black, and enjoys riding his motorcycle. Huerta found God and priesthood while studying philosophy at the Pontifical University in Mexico City and working with HIV-positive patients and sex workers as a social activist. He says it is important to demystify faith and accept people's differences without judgment, and in his sermons he references rock songs, quotes books and tells jokes. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
Catholic priest Adolfo Huerta, known as "Gofo", sits near a pin of the Playboy club and a collection of Playboy magazines at his home in Saltillo February 22, 2013. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
Catholic priest Adolfo Huerta, known as "Gofo", smokes a cigarette while standing next to a painting of Jesus Christ in Saltillo February 22, 2013. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
Catholic priest Adolfo Huerta (C), known as "Gofo", shares a moment with a fellow priest and members of the diocese at the episcopate in Saltillo February 22, 2013. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
The robe of Catholic priest Adolfo Huerta, known as "Gofo", hangs next to a poster of the movie Matrix in Saltillo February 22, 2013. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
Catholic priest Adolfo Huerta, known as "Gofo", walks with a child to a place between two houses where he will conduct mass in Saltillo February 26, 2013. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
Catholic priest Adolfo Huerta (L rear), known as "Gofo", greets a neighbour before conducting a mass between two houses in Saltillo February 26, 2013. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
Catholic priest Adolfo Huerta, known as "Gofo", puts on his soutane at the church "Our Lord of Mercy" in Saltillo February 24, 2013. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
Catholic priest Adolfo Huerta (L), known as "Gofo", gets ready before conducting a mass outside a house in a neighbourhood in Saltillo February 26, 2013. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
Catholic priest Adolfo Huerta, known as "Gofo", conducts a mass in Saltillo February 26, 2013. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
Catholic priest Adolfo Huerta (R), known as "Gofo", laughs while conducting a mass outside a house in a neighbourhood in Saltillo February 26, 2013. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
People laugh as Catholic priest Adolfo Huerta, known as "Gofo", conducts a mass outside a house in a neighbourhood in Saltillo February 26, 2013. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
Catholic priest Adolfo Huerta, known as "Gofo", conducts a mass in Saltillo February 26, 2013. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
Catholic priest Adolfo Huerta, known as "Gofo", conducts a mass in Saltillo February 26, 2013. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
Catholic priest Adolfo Huerta, known as "Gofo", conducts a mass in Saltillo February 27, 2013. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
Catholic priest Adolfo Huerta, known as "Gofo", conducts a mass in Saltillo February 27, 2013. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
A woman receives communion from Catholic priest Adolfo Huerta, known as "Gofo", in Saltillo February 27, 2013. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
Catholic priest Adolfo Huerta (C), known as "Gofo", baptizes a young boy at the church "Our Lord of Mercy" in the El Toreo neighbourhood in Saltillo February 24, 2013. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
Catholic priest Adolfo Huerta, known as "Gofo", leaves after baptizing a young boy at the church "Our Lord of Mercy" in the El Toreo neighbourhood in Saltillo February 24, 2013. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
Catholic priest Adolfo Huerta, known as "Gofo", poses for a photograph before driving his motorcycle in Saltillo February 23, 2013. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
Catholic priest Adolfo Huerta, known as "Gofo", drives his motorcycle in Saltillo February 23, 2013. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
Crosses dangle from the motorcycle of Catholic priest, Adolfo Huerta, known as "Gofo", outside the rock bar "The Confessional" in Saltillo February 23, 2013. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
Catholic priest Adolfo Huerta (R), known as "Gofo", stops his motorcycle to ask for directions in Saltillo February 26, 2013. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
Catholic priest Adolfo Huerta, known as "Gofo", waits for friends outside the rock bar "The Confessional" in Saltillo February 23, 2013. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
