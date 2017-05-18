Edition:
Pictures | Thu May 18, 2017 | 9:45am EDT

Roger Ailes: 1940 - 2017

Roger Ailes, then chairman and CEO of Fox News and Fox Television Stations, answers questions during a panel discussion at the Television Critics Association summer press tour in Pasadena, California July 24, 2006. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Reuters / Monday, July 24, 2006
News Corporation chief Rupert Murdoch (R) speaks at a press conference where it was announced that Roger Ailes would head the new Fox 24-hour news network, in New York January 30, 1995. REUTERS/Peter Morgan

Reuters / Wednesday, May 13, 2009
Fox News President Roger Ailes (L) talks to "Fox Business Morning" correspondents Nicole Petallides (R) and Jenna Lee before the debut of the Fox Business Network in New York October 15, 2007. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Monday, October 15, 2007
Roger Ailes appears at a press conference where he was named to head the new Fox 24-hour news network in New York, January 30, 1995. REUTERS/Peter Morgan

Reuters / Wednesday, May 13, 2009
Roger Ailes, then chairman and CEO of Fox News and Fox Television Stations, answers questions as Fox news anchor Shepard Smith takes questions via satellite from Kiryat Shmona, Israel, during a panel discussion at the Television Critics Association summer press tour in Pasadena, California July 24, 2006. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Reuters / Monday, July 24, 2006
Fox News chairman and CEO Roger Ailes speaks during a panel session titled "Democracy and the Media: Are They Compatible?" at the 2005 Milken Institute Global Conference in Beverly Hills April 19, 2005. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Reuters / Sunday, February 05, 2006
Jeff Greenfield (C), senior analyst at CNN, moderates a panel session titled "Democracy and the Media: Are They Compatible?" during a lively discussion with participants Fox News chairman and CEO Roger Ailes (R) and former United States Vice President Al Gore at the 2005 Milken Institute Global Conference in Beverly Hills April 19, 2005. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Reuters / Sunday, February 05, 2006
Roger Ailes answers questions during a panel discussion at the Television Critics Association summer press tour in Pasadena, California July 24, 2006. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Reuters / Monday, July 24, 2006
