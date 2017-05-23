Roger Moore: 1927 - 2017
Sir Roger Moore attends the 50 Years of James Bond Auction at Christies in London, October 5, 2012. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Sir Roger Moore holds a mask of Bond actor Daniel Craig during the 50 Years of James Bond Auction at Christies in London, October 5, 2012. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Sir Roger Moore arrives at the Place du Palais to attend the religious wedding ceremony for Monaco's Prince Albert II and Princess Charlene at the Palace in Monaco July 2, 2011. REUTERS/Michel Spingler/Pool
Roger Moore and his wife Kristina Tholstrup pose for the media to present the UNICEF 2009 report on sexual abuse of children after a news conference in Berlin, June 2, 2009. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Roger Moore (C) escorts his wife Kristina Tholstrup (R) and daughter Deborah Moore (L) on the red carpet for the screening of "The Ladykillers" at the 57th Cannes Film Festival, May 18, 2004. REUTERS/John Schults
British actor Roger Moore and his wife Kristina Tholstrup arrive at the Princess Grace Awards gala in Monaco September 5, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Sir Roger Moore holds his knighthood at Buckingham Palace, in London, October 9, 2003. Sir Roger received the award from Britain's Queen Elizabeth II for his charity work. REUTERS/Kirsty Wigglesworth/Pool
British entrepreneur Richard Branson (L) waves as he takes place in a balloon with (L-R) Prince Albert of Monaco, actor Kevin Costner and Roger Moore at the pro-celebrity golf tournament at the Monte Carlo golf club September 11, 1999. REUTERS/Eric...more
Roger Moore kneels in front of his newly unveiled star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Hollywood, California October 11, 2007. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
Roger Moore (L) and Michael Caine arrive at the Savoy Hotel for a Variety Club lunch April 12, 2000. REUTERS/Ian Waldie
Prince Charles meets Roger Moore during a garden party to mark The Prince's trust's 40th anniversary at Buckingham Palace in London May 17, 2016. REUTERS/Anthony Devlin/Pool
UNICEF goodwill ambassador Sir Roger Moore (L) and his wife Kristina Tholstrup read a children's notebook at a kindergarten at Trieu Thuan Commune in Vietnam's central province of Quang Tri, October 28, 2003. Moore was in Vietnam on a five-day trip...more
Roger Moore arrives in a rickshaw along CityWalk at Universal Studios for the premiere of Jean-Claude Van-Damme's new film, "The Quest," April 20, 1996. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
Roger Moore, accompanied by wife Luisa Mattioli, arrives at the Adelphi theatre in London, July 12, 1993. REUTERS/Stringer
Roger Moore and his wife Kristina Tholstrup arrive at the Princess Grace Awards gala in Monaco September 5, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
