Rogue Jewish settlers
Jewish settler Refael Morris stands at an observation point overlooking the West Bank village of Duma, near Yishuv Hadaat, an unauthorized Jewish settler outpost January 5, 2016. Steeped in messianic Jewish mysticism and rebelling against what they...more
Jewish settlers work on the construction of a house in the unauthorized Jewish settler outpost of Achiya, south of the West Bank city of Nablus, January 5, 2016. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Netanel holds a Bible as he herds his sheep in a field near his home in the unauthorized Jewish settler outpost of Havat Gilad, south of the West Bank city of Nablus January 5, 2016. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Netanel prays in the early morning as his sheep roam nearby in a field near his home in the unauthorized Jewish settler outpost of Havat Gilad, south of the West Bank city of Nablus January 5, 2016. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Netanel herds his sheep in a field near his home in the unauthorized Jewish settler outpost of Havat Gilad, south of the West Bank city of Nablus January 5, 2016. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Jewish settler Refael Morris stands with his wife and baby near their house in the unauthorised Jewish settler outpost of Achiya, south of the West Bank city of Nablus January 5, 2016. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
A Jewish settler walks next to her house in the unauthorized Jewish settler outpost of Achiya, south of the West Bank city of Nablus January 5, 2016. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
An Israeli flag flutters as a Jewish settler works on the construction of a house in the unauthorized Jewish settler outpost of Achiya, south of the West Bank city of Nablus January 5, 2016. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Jewish settlers stand at an observation point overlooking the West Bank village of Duma, near Yishuv Hadaat, an unauthorized Jewish settler outpost January 5, 2016. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
A general view shows Esh Kodesh, an unauthorized Jewish settler outpost, south of the West Bank city of Nablus January 5, 2016. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
