Rohingya health crisis in Myanmar

Rohingya women are pictured as a child runs in the background inside the Kyein Ni Pyin camp for internally displaced people in Pauk Taw, Rakhine state, April 23, 2014. In February, Myanmar's government expelled the main aid group providing health to more than half a million Rohingya, Medecins Sans Frontieres-Holland (MSF-H), after the organization said it had treated people believed to have been victims of violence in southern Maungdaw township in January. REUTERS/Minzayar