Rohingya return to refugee camps

Adula Gawni, a Rohingya Muslim, shows a picture of his son Marmot Ismai, who is being held at a human trafficking camp, in a refugee camp outside Sittwe, Myanmar May 20, 2015. Ismai left the refugee camp with others on a boat to Malaysia four month ago, only to phone his family back 40 days later to tell them he was kidnapped with a ransom of 4,000 Malaysian ringgit. Gawni and his family have already sent 2,000 Malaysian ringgit and 600,000 kyats for Ismai's release. Just a few days ago, the family received a picture of Ismai via an Internet shop at the refugee camp with the message that they needed to pay another 2,000 Malaysian ringgit to the perpetrators for his release. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

