Roller coaster in the sea
A roller coaster sits in the ocean after the boardwalk it was built upon collapsed during Hurricane Sandy, in Seaside Heights, New Jersey, November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton
A roller coaster sits in the ocean after the boardwalk it was built upon collapsed during Hurricane Sandy, in Seaside Heights, New Jersey, November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton
A roller coaster at the Casino Pier amusement park sits in the waters of the Atlantic in this aerial view of Seaside Heights, New Jersey, November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
A roller coaster at the Casino Pier amusement park sits in the waters of the Atlantic in this aerial view of Seaside Heights, New Jersey, November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
A roller coaster is seen in the ocean in the aftermath of Hurricane Sandy in Seaside Heights, New Jersey, November 11, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
A roller coaster is seen in the ocean in the aftermath of Hurricane Sandy in Seaside Heights, New Jersey, November 11, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
A woman and child walk away after looking at the remnants of the Jet Star roller coaster, almost five months after Superstorm Sandy, in Seaside Heights, New Jersey, March 21, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A woman and child walk away after looking at the remnants of the Jet Star roller coaster, almost five months after Superstorm Sandy, in Seaside Heights, New Jersey, March 21, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
The Casino Pier Amusement park, including its partially submerged roller coaster, in the aftermath of Hurricane Sandy in Seaside Heights, New Jersey, October 31, 2012. REUTERS/NOAA
The Casino Pier Amusement park, including its partially submerged roller coaster, in the aftermath of Hurricane Sandy in Seaside Heights, New Jersey, October 31, 2012. REUTERS/NOAA
The extensive damage to an amusement park roller coaster in the aftermath of Hurricane Sandy is seen in Seaside Heights, New Jersey, November 13, 2012. REUTERS/Tom Mihalek
The extensive damage to an amusement park roller coaster in the aftermath of Hurricane Sandy is seen in Seaside Heights, New Jersey, November 13, 2012. REUTERS/Tom Mihalek
A roller coaster sits in the ocean after the boardwalk it was built upon collapsed during Hurricane Sandy, in Seaside Heights, New Jersey, November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton
A roller coaster sits in the ocean after the boardwalk it was built upon collapsed during Hurricane Sandy, in Seaside Heights, New Jersey, November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton
The remnants of the Jet Star roller coaster is pictured in the ocean, almost five months after Superstorm Sandy, in Seaside Heights, New Jersey, March 21, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
The remnants of the Jet Star roller coaster is pictured in the ocean, almost five months after Superstorm Sandy, in Seaside Heights, New Jersey, March 21, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A worker repairs a boardwalk as a crane removes remnants of the Jet Star roller coaster that had been left in the ocean after Sandy hit Seaside Heights, in New Jersey, May 14, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A worker repairs a boardwalk as a crane removes remnants of the Jet Star roller coaster that had been left in the ocean after Sandy hit Seaside Heights, in New Jersey, May 14, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Workers use a crane to remove remnants of the Jet Star roller coaster that have been left in the ocean after Sandy hit Seaside Heights last year, in New Jersey, May 14, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Workers use a crane to remove remnants of the Jet Star roller coaster that have been left in the ocean after Sandy hit Seaside Heights last year, in New Jersey, May 14, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Workmen use a crane to begin to dismantle the Jet Star roller coaster in Seaside Heights, New Jersey, May 14, 2013. REUTERS/Tom Mihalek
Workmen use a crane to begin to dismantle the Jet Star roller coaster in Seaside Heights, New Jersey, May 14, 2013. REUTERS/Tom Mihalek
Workers use a crane to remove remnants of the Jet Star roller coaster that have been left in the ocean after Superstorm Sandy hit Seaside Heights last year, in New Jersey, May 14, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Workers use a crane to remove remnants of the Jet Star roller coaster that have been left in the ocean after Superstorm Sandy hit Seaside Heights last year, in New Jersey, May 14, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Workmen use a crane to begin to dismantle the Jet Star roller coaster in Seaside Heights, New Jersey, May 14, 2013. REUTERS/Tom Mihalek
Workmen use a crane to begin to dismantle the Jet Star roller coaster in Seaside Heights, New Jersey, May 14, 2013. REUTERS/Tom Mihalek
Residents at a waterfront bar take photographs as a crane works to remove remnants of the Jet Star roller coaster that had been left in the ocean after Sandy hit Seaside Heights last year, in New Jersey, May 14, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Residents at a waterfront bar take photographs as a crane works to remove remnants of the Jet Star roller coaster that had been left in the ocean after Sandy hit Seaside Heights last year, in New Jersey, May 14, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Workers use a crane to remove remnants of the Jet Star roller coaster that have been left in the ocean after Sandy hit Seaside Heights last year, in New Jersey, May 14, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Workers use a crane to remove remnants of the Jet Star roller coaster that have been left in the ocean after Sandy hit Seaside Heights last year, in New Jersey, May 14, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Next Slideshows
Harry in America
Prince Harry visits the United States.
China's sex workers
Prostitution is not permitted under Chinese law, though the industry has boomed since the country launched economic reforms in 1978.
China's easy riders
The annual Harley Davidson National Rally in China.
Searching for the best arm wrestler
Finding the best arm wrestler in tournaments across Senegal.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.