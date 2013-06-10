Edition:
Roller Derby champs

<p>A member of the Penn Jersey roller derby team from Philadelphia talks on the phone outside the National Championship for Banked Track Roller Derby in Los Angeles, California, June 7, 2013. Roller derby is a real, full-contact sport, played at fast pace by all-volunteer teams on a banked oval track and was created in 1935 by Leo Seltzer in Chicago. Juniors are aged 7-16 and play on teams of ability, not age, and have feisty skater names such as Lil Bruiser, Ripper N Half, and Felony Melanie. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Monday, June 10, 2013

<p>Emily Stockman, 31, from Seattle, applies make-up before the National Championship for Banked Track Roller Derby in Los Angeles, California, June 7, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

<p>Raquel Bell, 27, of the Sugartown Roller Derby in Oxnard sits with her equipment at the National Championship for Banked Track Roller Derby in Los Angeles, California, June 7, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

<p>Junior skaters from the Oxnard Sugartown Sugar Babies prepare to compete at the National Championship for Banked Track Roller Derby in Los Angeles, California, June 7, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

<p>Sierra Olea, 12, of the Sugartown Sugar Babies from Oxnard, warms up at the National Championship for Banked Track Roller Derby in Los Angeles, California, June 7, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

<p>Juniors participate in the National Championship for Banked Track Roller Derby in Los Angeles, California, June 7, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

<p>Skaters from the Junior Arizona Derby Dolls warm up at the National Championship for Banked Track Roller Derby in Los Angeles, California, June 7, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

<p>Junior skaters from the Arizona Derby Dames and the LA Derby Dolls compete at the National Championship for Banked Track Roller Derby in Los Angeles, California, June 7, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

<p>Junior skaters from the Arizona Derby Dames and the LA Derby Dolls compete at the National Championship for Banked Track Roller Derby in Los Angeles, California, June 7, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

<p>Skaters from the Junior Arizona Derby Dolls wait to compete at the National Championship for Banked Track Roller Derby in Los Angeles, California, June 7, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

<p>SpongeBob SquarePants tape is seen on the toe of a skate at the National Championship for Banked Track Roller Derby in Los Angeles, California, June 7, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

<p>Skaters from the Junior Arizona Derby Dolls prepare to compete at the National Championship for Banked Track Roller Derby in Los Angeles, California, June 7, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

<p>A skater called "Lil Bruiser" from the Junior Arizona Derby Dolls waits to compete at the National Championship for Banked Track Roller Derby in Los Angeles, California, June 7, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

<p>A girl has her helmet adjusted before competing at the National Championship for Banked Track Roller Derby in Los Angeles, California, June 7, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

<p>Skaters from the Junior Arizona Derby Dolls wait to compete at the National Championship for Banked Track Roller Derby in Los Angeles, California, June 7, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

<p>Junior skaters from the Arizona Derby Dames and the LA Derby Dolls compete at the National Championship for Banked Track Roller Derby in Los Angeles, California, June 7, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

<p>Junior skaters from the Arizona Derby Dames and the LA Derby Dolls compete at the National Championship for Banked Track Roller Derby in Los Angeles, California, June 7, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

<p>Girls reach out to congratulate a winning team at the National Championship for Banked Track Roller Derby in Los Angeles, California, June 7, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

<p>Junior skaters from the Arizona Derby Dames and the LA Derby Dolls compete at the National Championship for Banked Track Roller Derby in Los Angeles, California, June 7, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

<p>A skater's relative holds up a sign at the National Championship for Banked Track Roller Derby in Los Angeles, California, June 7, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

<p>Zoa Benton (L), 17, is hugged by her mother, Shawn Ziegler, after competing at the National Championship for Banked Track Roller Derby in Los Angeles, California, June 7, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

<p>Junior skaters from the Tilted Thunder Peeps and the Sugartown Roller Derby compete at the National Championship for Banked Track Roller Derby in Los Angeles, California, June 7, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

<p>Skaters from the Junior LA Derby Dolls take a timeout at the National Championship for Banked Track Roller Derby in Los Angeles, California, June 7, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

<p>Natasha Tunaitis, 31, of the Penn Jersey Roller Derby from Philadelphia, displays a roller derby tattoo at the National Championship for Banked Track Roller Derby in Los Angeles, California, June 7, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

<p>Sierra Olea (R), 12, and Norelyn Herrera, 8, from Oxnard, warm up at the National Championship for Banked Track Roller Derby in Los Angeles, California, June 7, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

<p>Junior skaters from the Arizona Derby Dames and the LA Derby Dolls compete at the National Championship for Banked Track Roller Derby in Los Angeles, California, June 7, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

<p>Relatives of junior skaters cheer them on at the National Championship for Banked Track Roller Derby in Los Angeles, California, June 7, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

<p>Keylee Rosa, 3, looks at a mannequin at the National Championship for Banked Track Roller Derby in Los Angeles, California, June 7, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

