Rolling out the red carpet
Palestinians place a red carpet between the ruins of houses, that witnesses said were destroyed by Israeli shelling during a 50-day war last summer, before they display a film on the war in the east of Gaza City May 12, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
A woman prepares a red carpet for the departure ceremony of Mangyongbyong cruise ship in the North Korean Special Economic Zone of Rason City, northeast of Pyongyang August 30, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Balloons are released at the Monument of Independence during Independence Day celebrations in Phnom Penh November 9, 2009. REUTERS/Chor Sokunthea
Kuwait City airport employees wipe the sand from the red carpet during a sand storm before the arrival of France's President Nicolas Sarkozy in Kuwait February 11, 2009. REUTERS/Remy de la Mauviniere/Pool
A man vacuums the red carpet laid out on the steps leading up to the Schauspielhaus concert hall in Berlin March 18, 2012. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Mexico's President Felipe Calderon and his wife Margarita walk on the red carpet during the IV Summit of the Pacific Alliance in Paranal astronomical observatory near Antofagasta city, June 6, 2012. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Airport staff rolls back the red carpet as U.S. President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama depart from the airport in New Delhi January 27, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Larry, the Downing Street cat, sits on the red carpet at the door to number 10 prepared for the arrival of the Mahmoud Abbas, the President of Palestinian Authority in central London, January 16, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Winning
Red carpet is removed after Thailand's Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra welcomed China's Premier Li Keqiang during a ceremony at the government house in Bangkok October 11, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Indian soldiers stand on a red carpet amid dense fog as they wait for the start of the full dress rehearsal for the Republic Day parade in New Delhi January 23, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Indian Air force officials put the red carpet in place before South Korean President Park Geun-Hye's arrival at the airport airport in New Delhi January 15, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A motorcycle rider arrives for the grand opening of the Harley-Davidson Museum in Milwaukee, July 12, 2008, that showcases more than a century of the company's history that began in Milwaukee in 1903. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
A Buddhist monk walks outside the Buddhist Palace in Wuxi March 27, 2009, a day before the opening of the World Buddhist Forum. REUTERS/Nir Elias
A White House staffer vacuums the red carpet on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, May 19, 2010. REUTERS/Jim Young
German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Chinese Prime Minister Wen Jiabao listen to the national anthems in front of the Chancellery during a welcome ceremony before talks in Berlin January 29, 2009. REUTERS/Gero Breloer/Pool
Next Slideshows
By any means necessary
Migrants fleeing their home for a new life use any transportation available to get there.
Adventures of Jetman
Former Swiss military pilot Yves Rossy flies through the skies on wings powered by four engines strapped to his back.
Animals in a warzone
Even in times of conflict, citizens and fighters find moments for furry friends.
Chinese inventions
From homemade Lamborghinis to submarines, a look at some unique inventions and self-made projects from China.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.