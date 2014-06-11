Rolling Stones on tour
Mick Jagger of the Rolling Stones performs during their "14 on Fire" show at Waldbuehne in Berlin, June 10, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Keith Richards of the Rolling Stones performs during their "14 on Fire" show at Waldbuehne in Berlin, June 10, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Keith Richards, Mick Jagger and Ronnie Wood of the Rolling Stones perform during their "14 on Fire" concert at the Hayarkon Park in Tel Aviv June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Ron Wood of the Rolling Stones performs during their "14 on Fire" show at Waldbuehne in Berlin, June 10, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Mick Jagger and Charlie Watts of the Rolling Stones perform during their "14 on Fire" concert at the Letzigrund Stadium in Zurich June 1, 2014. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
Mick Jagger, Keith Richards and Charlie Watts of the Rolling Stones perform during their "14 on Fire" show at Waldbuehne in Berlin, June 10, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Mick Jagger of the Rolling Stones performs during their "14 on Fire" concert at the Letzigrund Stadium in Zurich June 1, 2014. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
Keith Richards, Mick Jagger, Ron Wood of the Rolling Stones perform during their "14 on Fire" show at Waldbuehne in Berlin, June 10, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Keith Richards of the Rolling Stones performs during their "14 on Fire" show at Waldbuehne in Berlin, June 10, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Mick Jagger and Ron Wood of the Rolling Stones perform during their "14 on Fire" show at Waldbuehne in Berlin, June 10, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Mick Jagger of the Rolling Stones performs during their "14 on Fire" concert at Hayarkon Park in Tel Aviv June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Keith Richards, Mick Jagger and Ronnie Wood of the Rolling Stones perform during their "14 on Fire" concert at Hayarkon Park in Tel Aviv June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Mick Jagger and Ronnie Wood of the Rolling Stones perform during their "14 on Fire" concert at Hayarkon Park in Tel Aviv June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Mick Jagger of the Rolling Stones performs during their "14 on Fire" show at Waldbuehne in Berlin, June 10, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Charlie Watts, Keith Richards and Ronnie Wood of the Rolling Stones perform during their "14 on Fire" concert at the Hayarkon Park in Tel Aviv June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Mick Jagger of the Rolling Stones performs during their "14 on Fire" concert at the Letzigrund Stadium in Zurich June 1, 2014. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
