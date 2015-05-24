A boy wears U.S. flag-themed socks as riders taking part in the Rolling Thunder First Amendment Demonstration motorcycle run on Memorial Day weekend cross the Memorial Bridge leading from Arlington Cemetery into Washington May 24, 2015. The...more

A boy wears U.S. flag-themed socks as riders taking part in the Rolling Thunder First Amendment Demonstration motorcycle run on Memorial Day weekend cross the Memorial Bridge leading from Arlington Cemetery into Washington May 24, 2015. The organizers of the annual event seek to highlight U.S. armed forces members believed to be prisoners of war or missing in action (POW-MIA). REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

