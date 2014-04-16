Romania's stray dogs

Ana-Maria Ciulcu takes a dog from a street in Bucharest March 15, 2014. Ana-Maria is just 13 years old and she had the idea of using social media to find people willing to adopt a stray dog. Different from other children her age, she uses all her free time to save stray dogs. Her Facebook page turned into a successful adoption center, with more than 150 dogs sent abroad to animal lovers mainly from Germany, Austria and Belgium. REUTERS/Bogdan Cristel