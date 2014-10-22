Romantic Portugal

A woman wearing a wedding dress is photographed at Monserrate Palace in Sintra October 7, 2014. Sintra became the first centre of European Romantic architecture in the 19th century, which influenced the development of landscape architecture...more

A woman wearing a wedding dress is photographed at Monserrate Palace in Sintra October 7, 2014. Sintra became the first centre of European Romantic architecture in the 19th century, which influenced the development of landscape architecture throughout Europe. It was classified as a World Heritage Site by UNESCO in 1995. Its monuments are visited by more than 1.5 million of tourists every year, according to local media. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Close