Romantic Portugal

A woman wearing a wedding dress is photographed at Monserrate Palace in Sintra October 7, 2014. Sintra became the first centre of European Romantic architecture in the 19th century, which influenced the development of landscape architecture throughout Europe. It was classified as a World Heritage Site by UNESCO in 1995. Its monuments are visited by more than 1.5 million of tourists every year, according to local media. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

A woman wearing a wedding dress is photographed at Monserrate Palace in Sintra October 7, 2014. Sintra became the first centre of European Romantic architecture in the 19th century, which influenced the development of landscape architecture throughout Europe. It was classified as a World Heritage Site by UNESCO in 1995. Its monuments are visited by more than 1.5 million of tourists every year, according to local media. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
A general view of Pena Palace in Sintra October 8, 2014. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

A general view of Pena Palace in Sintra October 8, 2014. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
A visitor walks inside the initiation well at Quinta da Regaleira in Sintra October 6, 2014. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

A visitor walks inside the initiation well at Quinta da Regaleira in Sintra October 6, 2014. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
Visitors walk by a tunnel at Quinta da Regaleira in Sintra October 6, 2014. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Visitors walk by a tunnel at Quinta da Regaleira in Sintra October 6, 2014. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
Visitors take pictures at Pena Palace in Sintra October 14, 2014. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Visitors take pictures at Pena Palace in Sintra October 14, 2014. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
A man walks by a street in downtown Sintra October 7, 2014. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

A man walks by a street in downtown Sintra October 7, 2014. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
A visitor walks by the wall at the Moorish Castle in Sintra October 8, 2014. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

A visitor walks by the wall at the Moorish Castle in Sintra October 8, 2014. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
An interior view at the Chalet of the Countess of Edla, in Sintra October 21, 2014. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

An interior view at the Chalet of the Countess of Edla, in Sintra October 21, 2014. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
A general view of Blazons Hall at the National Palace in Sintra October 21, 2014. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

A general view of Blazons Hall at the National Palace in Sintra October 21, 2014. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
A general view of the royal towers at Moorish Castle in Sintra October 8, 2014. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

A general view of the royal towers at Moorish Castle in Sintra October 8, 2014. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
A newt symbolizing the allegory of the creation of the world is seen at Pena Palace in Sintra October 14, 2014. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

A newt symbolizing the allegory of the creation of the world is seen at Pena Palace in Sintra October 14, 2014. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
Visitors walk by the garden at Monserrate Palace in Sintra October 7, 2014. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Visitors walk by the garden at Monserrate Palace in Sintra October 7, 2014. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
A general view of the Chalet of the Countess of Edla, in Sintra October 21, 2014. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

A general view of the Chalet of the Countess of Edla, in Sintra October 21, 2014. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
A sink is seen at Monserrate Palace in Sintra October 7, 2014. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

A sink is seen at Monserrate Palace in Sintra October 7, 2014. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
A visitor walks by a hallway at Monserrate Palace in Sintra October 7, 2014. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

A visitor walks by a hallway at Monserrate Palace in Sintra October 7, 2014. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
A general view of the chapel at Monserrate Palace in Sintra October 7, 2014. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

A general view of the chapel at Monserrate Palace in Sintra October 7, 2014. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
A general view of the library at Monserrate Palace in Sintra October 7, 2014. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

A general view of the library at Monserrate Palace in Sintra October 7, 2014. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
A board indicates a market in downtown Sintra October 7, 2014. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

A board indicates a market in downtown Sintra October 7, 2014. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
A figure decorates a street in downtown Sintra October 7, 2014. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

A figure decorates a street in downtown Sintra October 7, 2014. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
A cat cleans itself near the cistern at Quinta da Regaleira in Sintra October 6, 2014. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

A cat cleans itself near the cistern at Quinta da Regaleira in Sintra October 6, 2014. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
