United States
Pictures | Fri Jan 30, 2015 | 10:49am EST

Romney family album

Mitt Romney and his wife Ann with their sons (L-R) Tagg, Ben, Matt, Craig, Josh circa 1982. REUTERS/Handout

Reuters / Friday, February 03, 2012
Mitt Romney and his son Tagg in 1970. REUTERS/Handout

Reuters / Friday, February 03, 2012
Tagg Romney and his mother Ann circa 1971. REUTERS/Handout

Reuters / Friday, February 03, 2012
Mitt Romney with his wife Ann in the 1960s. REUTERS/Handout

Reuters / Thursday, February 02, 2012
Mitt Romney and his sons in 1979. REUTERS/Handout

Reuters / Friday, February 03, 2012
Mitt Romney with his wife Ann in an undated photo. REUTERS/Handout

Reuters / Thursday, February 02, 2012
Mitt Romney and his wife Ann in 1969. REUTERS/Handout

Reuters / Friday, February 03, 2012
Mitt Romney and his wife Ann with their sons Ben,Tagg, Josh, and Ben in 1980. REUTERS/Handout

Reuters / Friday, February 03, 2012
Mitt Romney and his wife Ann in the 1960s. REUTERS/Romney for President

Reuters / Friday, February 03, 2012
(L-R) Mitt Romney and his sons Tagg, Matt, and wife Ann in the 1970s. REUTERS/Handout

Reuters / Friday, February 03, 2012
Mitt Romney and his sons Matt, Craig, Josh, Ben, and Tagg circa 1982. REUTERS/Handout

Reuters / Friday, February 03, 2012
Mitt Romney and his son Josh circa 1979. REUTERS/Romney for President

Reuters / Friday, February 03, 2012
Mitt Romney and his wife Ann in the 1960s. REUTERS/Handout

Reuters / Friday, February 03, 2012
