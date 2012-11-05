Romney holding babies
Mitt Romney holds up a baby he plucked from the audience as he takes the stage at a campaign rally at the airport in Sanford, Florida, November 5, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Mitt Romney holds up a baby he plucked from the audience as he takes the stage at a campaign rally at the airport in Sanford, Florida, November 5, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Mitt Romney holds up a baby from the audience at a campaign rally in Kissimmee, Florida, October 27, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Mitt Romney holds up a baby from the audience at a campaign rally in Kissimmee, Florida, October 27, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Mitt Romney holds a baby up in the air after a campaign rally at the Golden Lamb in Lebanon, Ohio, October 13, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Mitt Romney holds a baby up in the air after a campaign rally at the Golden Lamb in Lebanon, Ohio, October 13, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Mitt Romney picks up a baby from the crowd at a campaign rally in Daytona Beach, Florida, October 19, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young
Mitt Romney picks up a baby from the crowd at a campaign rally in Daytona Beach, Florida, October 19, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young
Mitt Romney holds up a baby from the audience at a campaign rally in Lakeland, Florida August 31, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Mitt Romney holds up a baby from the audience at a campaign rally in Lakeland, Florida August 31, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Mitt Romney holds a crying baby as he greets supporters at a campaign rally in Fairfax, Virginia September 13, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young
Mitt Romney holds a crying baby as he greets supporters at a campaign rally in Fairfax, Virginia September 13, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young
Mitt Romney holds a baby as he greets diners at a restaurant during a campaign stop in Rosemont, Illinois, March 16, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young
Mitt Romney holds a baby as he greets diners at a restaurant during a campaign stop in Rosemont, Illinois, March 16, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young
Mitt Romney passes a crying baby back into the crowd gathered outside the American Legion Post 176 in Springfield, Virginia September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Mitt Romney passes a crying baby back into the crowd gathered outside the American Legion Post 176 in Springfield, Virginia September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Mitt Romney holds up a baby wearing a "Dump Obama" pin at a campaign rally in Pueblo, Colorado September 24, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Mitt Romney holds up a baby wearing a "Dump Obama" pin at a campaign rally in Pueblo, Colorado September 24, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Mitt Romney holds up a baby at a campaign rally in Pueblo, Colorado, September 24, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Mitt Romney holds up a baby at a campaign rally in Pueblo, Colorado, September 24, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Mitt Romney holds up a baby during a campaign stop in St. Augustine, Florida August 13, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Mitt Romney holds up a baby during a campaign stop in St. Augustine, Florida August 13, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Mitt Romney carries a baby after speaking to workers and supporters at a rally at Thompson Tractor in Birmingham, Alabama March 9, 2012. REUTERS/Marvin Gentry
Mitt Romney carries a baby after speaking to workers and supporters at a rally at Thompson Tractor in Birmingham, Alabama March 9, 2012. REUTERS/Marvin Gentry
Mitt Romney holds up a baby from the audience at a campaign rally at Cleveland State University in Ohio, March 2, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Mitt Romney holds up a baby from the audience at a campaign rally at Cleveland State University in Ohio, March 2, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Mitt Romney holds a baby during a campaign rally at Northwestern College in Orange City, Iowa September 7, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Mitt Romney holds a baby during a campaign rally at Northwestern College in Orange City, Iowa September 7, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Ann Romney reacts after her husband brought babies from the audience onstage at a campaign rally in Knoxville, Tennessee March 4, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Ann Romney reacts after her husband brought babies from the audience onstage at a campaign rally in Knoxville, Tennessee March 4, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Mitt Romney hands Madison Busch to her mother after a campaign event at an RV dealer in Loveland, Colorado, February 7, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Mitt Romney hands Madison Busch to her mother after a campaign event at an RV dealer in Loveland, Colorado, February 7, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Mitt Romney hands six-month-old Dexter back to his mother after Romney held him for a photograph at a campaign stop in Eagan, Minnesota, February 1, 2012. REUTERS/Craig Lassig
Mitt Romney hands six-month-old Dexter back to his mother after Romney held him for a photograph at a campaign stop in Eagan, Minnesota, February 1, 2012. REUTERS/Craig Lassig
Mitt Romney returns a baby to his mother in the audience at a campaign rally at Eastern Shipbuilding Group in Panama City, Florida, January 28, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Mitt Romney returns a baby to his mother in the audience at a campaign rally at Eastern Shipbuilding Group in Panama City, Florida, January 28, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Mitt Romney holds a baby onstage at a campaign stop at The Fish House in Pensacola, Florida, January 28, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Mitt Romney holds a baby onstage at a campaign stop at The Fish House in Pensacola, Florida, January 28, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Mitt Romney holds up five-week-old Johnathon Kelly after meeting with war veterans in Hilton Head, South Carolina, January 13, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Mitt Romney holds up five-week-old Johnathon Kelly after meeting with war veterans in Hilton Head, South Carolina, January 13, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Mitt Romney hands a baby back to his parents after posing for a picture as he meets with supporters at the Hall at Senate's End in Columbia, South Carolina, January 11, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Mitt Romney hands a baby back to his parents after posing for a picture as he meets with supporters at the Hall at Senate's End in Columbia, South Carolina, January 11, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Mitt Romney holds a baby in the audience at a campaign stop at Centro Incorporated in North Liberty, Iowa, December 28, 2011. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Mitt Romney holds a baby in the audience at a campaign stop at Centro Incorporated in North Liberty, Iowa, December 28, 2011. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Mitt Romney lifts up 7-month-old baby Sarah Winnick during a campaign stop in Los Angeles, July 20, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Mitt Romney lifts up 7-month-old baby Sarah Winnick during a campaign stop in Los Angeles, July 20, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Mitt Romney holds the baby of a supporter during a campaign rally at the Port of Pascagoula in Pascagoula, Mississippi, March 8, 2012. REUTERS/Dan Anderson
Mitt Romney holds the baby of a supporter during a campaign rally at the Port of Pascagoula in Pascagoula, Mississippi, March 8, 2012. REUTERS/Dan Anderson
Next Slideshows
Romney's English roots
It was in England's industrial northwest that Mitt Romney's ancestors lived for generations and converted to Mormonism before leaving for the United States in...
Romney: Chronology of a campaign
Scenes from the Republican ticket.
Romney holding babies
The Republican nominee and the voters of tomorrow.
Romney: On the trail
Romney battles for a spot in the White House.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.