Romney on the road
Mitt Romney looks for the barcode on food as he helps workers at the Care and Share for Southern Colorado food bank in Colorado Springs, Colorado, July 10, 2012. The food bank is serving victims of the Waldo Canyon wildfire. REUTERS/Rick Wilking more
Mitt Romney makes a cherry pie with the help of owner Linda Hundt while he visits the Sweetie-licious Bakery Cafe in DeWitt, Michigan, June 19, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing
Mitt Romney and his wife Ann, walk across the sand towards Lake Michigan at Holland State Park in Michigan, June 19, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing
Mitt Romney says the pledge of allegiance with her hand over her heart as she attends a campaign event in the Newark Town Square in Newark, Ohio, June 17, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing
Republican presidential candidate Mitt Romney speaks to workers and staff at the Care and Share of Southern Colorado food bank in Colorado Springs, Colorado, July 10, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Mitt Romney speaks outside K's Hamburger Shop while standing on a flatbed truck parked next to a 1961 Rambler classic car in Troy, Ohio, June 17, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing
Mitt Romney attend a pancake breakfast at Mapleside Farms in Brunswick, Ohio, June 17, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing
Supporters of Mitt Romney shield themselves from the rain as they wait for him to arrive at a pancake breakfast at Mapleside Farms in Brunswick, Ohio, June 17, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing
Mitt Romney crosses the street as he takes part in the Wolfeboro Fourth of July Parade in Wolfeboro, New Hampshire, July 4, 2012. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi
Supporters line up to see Mitt Romney at the Weatherly Casting Company in Weatherly, Pennsylvania, June 16, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing
A note left by Mitt Romney is taped inside the press bus at the Weatherly Casting Company in Weatherly, Pennsylvania, June 16, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing
Mitt Romney speaks with Abigaile Petrille, 2, of Bedminster, while visiting the Quakertown WaWa Gas Station in Pennsylvania, June 16, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing
Mitt Romney speaks at an outdoor campaign event at the Cornwall Iron Furnace in Cornwall, Pennsylvania, June 16, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing
A secret service agent stands beside the car of Mitt Romney during his visit to Engine 24 Ladder 5 in New York, May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Allison Joyce
A woman keeps cool as she stands in front of a fan mister as she listens to Mitt Romney speak during a rally in Tempe, Arizona, April 20, 2012. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
Mitt Romney shakes hands with the crowd after addressing the National Association of Latino Elected and Appointed Officials Annual Conference at the Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Florida, June 21, 2012. REUTERS/David Manning
Mitt Romney and his wife, Ann, serve ice cream to children at an ice cream social in Milford, New Hampshire, June 15, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing
The crowd listens to Mitt Romney speak at the Weatherly Casting Company in Weatherly, Pennsylvania, June 16, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing
Mitt Romney stands with his wife Ann and Senator Kelly Ayotte, alongside her children Katherine and Jacob, as they address a crowd of supporters following their march in the Wolfeboro Fourth of July Parade in Wolfeboro, New Hampshire July 4, 2012....more
Mitt Romney walks out of the plane after arriving at Scranton Wilkes-Barre International Airport in Pennsylvania, June 15, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing
