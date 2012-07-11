Edition:
United States
Pictures | Wed Jul 11, 2012 | 4:10pm EDT

Romney on the road

<p>Mitt Romney looks for the barcode on food as he helps workers at the Care and Share for Southern Colorado food bank in Colorado Springs, Colorado, July 10, 2012. The food bank is serving victims of the Waldo Canyon wildfire. REUTERS/Rick Wilking </p>

Mitt Romney looks for the barcode on food as he helps workers at the Care and Share for Southern Colorado food bank in Colorado Springs, Colorado, July 10, 2012. The food bank is serving victims of the Waldo Canyon wildfire. REUTERS/Rick Wilking more

Wednesday, July 11, 2012

Mitt Romney looks for the barcode on food as he helps workers at the Care and Share for Southern Colorado food bank in Colorado Springs, Colorado, July 10, 2012. The food bank is serving victims of the Waldo Canyon wildfire. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Close
1 / 20
<p>Mitt Romney makes a cherry pie with the help of owner Linda Hundt while he visits the Sweetie-licious Bakery Cafe in DeWitt, Michigan, June 19, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing </p>

Mitt Romney makes a cherry pie with the help of owner Linda Hundt while he visits the Sweetie-licious Bakery Cafe in DeWitt, Michigan, June 19, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing

Wednesday, July 11, 2012

Mitt Romney makes a cherry pie with the help of owner Linda Hundt while he visits the Sweetie-licious Bakery Cafe in DeWitt, Michigan, June 19, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing

Close
2 / 20
<p>Mitt Romney and his wife Ann, walk across the sand towards Lake Michigan at Holland State Park in Michigan, June 19, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing </p>

Mitt Romney and his wife Ann, walk across the sand towards Lake Michigan at Holland State Park in Michigan, June 19, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing

Wednesday, July 11, 2012

Mitt Romney and his wife Ann, walk across the sand towards Lake Michigan at Holland State Park in Michigan, June 19, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing

Close
3 / 20
<p>Mitt Romney says the pledge of allegiance with her hand over her heart as she attends a campaign event in the Newark Town Square in Newark, Ohio, June 17, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing </p>

Mitt Romney says the pledge of allegiance with her hand over her heart as she attends a campaign event in the Newark Town Square in Newark, Ohio, June 17, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing

Wednesday, July 11, 2012

Mitt Romney says the pledge of allegiance with her hand over her heart as she attends a campaign event in the Newark Town Square in Newark, Ohio, June 17, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing

Close
4 / 20
<p>Republican presidential candidate Mitt Romney speaks to workers and staff at the Care and Share of Southern Colorado food bank in Colorado Springs, Colorado, July 10, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking </p>

Republican presidential candidate Mitt Romney speaks to workers and staff at the Care and Share of Southern Colorado food bank in Colorado Springs, Colorado, July 10, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Wednesday, July 11, 2012

Republican presidential candidate Mitt Romney speaks to workers and staff at the Care and Share of Southern Colorado food bank in Colorado Springs, Colorado, July 10, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Close
5 / 20
<p>Mitt Romney speaks outside K's Hamburger Shop while standing on a flatbed truck parked next to a 1961 Rambler classic car in Troy, Ohio, June 17, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing </p>

Mitt Romney speaks outside K's Hamburger Shop while standing on a flatbed truck parked next to a 1961 Rambler classic car in Troy, Ohio, June 17, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing

Wednesday, July 11, 2012

Mitt Romney speaks outside K's Hamburger Shop while standing on a flatbed truck parked next to a 1961 Rambler classic car in Troy, Ohio, June 17, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing

Close
6 / 20
<p>Mitt Romney attend a pancake breakfast at Mapleside Farms in Brunswick, Ohio, June 17, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing</p>

Mitt Romney attend a pancake breakfast at Mapleside Farms in Brunswick, Ohio, June 17, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing

Wednesday, July 11, 2012

Mitt Romney attend a pancake breakfast at Mapleside Farms in Brunswick, Ohio, June 17, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing

Close
7 / 20
<p>Supporters of Mitt Romney shield themselves from the rain as they wait for him to arrive at a pancake breakfast at Mapleside Farms in Brunswick, Ohio, June 17, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing </p>

Supporters of Mitt Romney shield themselves from the rain as they wait for him to arrive at a pancake breakfast at Mapleside Farms in Brunswick, Ohio, June 17, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing

Wednesday, July 11, 2012

Supporters of Mitt Romney shield themselves from the rain as they wait for him to arrive at a pancake breakfast at Mapleside Farms in Brunswick, Ohio, June 17, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing

Close
8 / 20
<p>Mitt Romney crosses the street as he takes part in the Wolfeboro Fourth of July Parade in Wolfeboro, New Hampshire, July 4, 2012. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi </p>

Mitt Romney crosses the street as he takes part in the Wolfeboro Fourth of July Parade in Wolfeboro, New Hampshire, July 4, 2012. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

Wednesday, July 11, 2012

Mitt Romney crosses the street as he takes part in the Wolfeboro Fourth of July Parade in Wolfeboro, New Hampshire, July 4, 2012. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

Close
9 / 20
<p>Supporters line up to see Mitt Romney at the Weatherly Casting Company in Weatherly, Pennsylvania, June 16, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing </p>

Supporters line up to see Mitt Romney at the Weatherly Casting Company in Weatherly, Pennsylvania, June 16, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing

Wednesday, July 11, 2012

Supporters line up to see Mitt Romney at the Weatherly Casting Company in Weatherly, Pennsylvania, June 16, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing

Close
10 / 20
<p>A note left by Mitt Romney is taped inside the press bus at the Weatherly Casting Company in Weatherly, Pennsylvania, June 16, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing </p>

A note left by Mitt Romney is taped inside the press bus at the Weatherly Casting Company in Weatherly, Pennsylvania, June 16, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing

Wednesday, July 11, 2012

A note left by Mitt Romney is taped inside the press bus at the Weatherly Casting Company in Weatherly, Pennsylvania, June 16, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing

Close
11 / 20
<p>Mitt Romney speaks with Abigaile Petrille, 2, of Bedminster, while visiting the Quakertown WaWa Gas Station in Pennsylvania, June 16, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing </p>

Mitt Romney speaks with Abigaile Petrille, 2, of Bedminster, while visiting the Quakertown WaWa Gas Station in Pennsylvania, June 16, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing

Wednesday, July 11, 2012

Mitt Romney speaks with Abigaile Petrille, 2, of Bedminster, while visiting the Quakertown WaWa Gas Station in Pennsylvania, June 16, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing

Close
12 / 20
<p>Mitt Romney speaks at an outdoor campaign event at the Cornwall Iron Furnace in Cornwall, Pennsylvania, June 16, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing </p>

Mitt Romney speaks at an outdoor campaign event at the Cornwall Iron Furnace in Cornwall, Pennsylvania, June 16, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing

Wednesday, July 11, 2012

Mitt Romney speaks at an outdoor campaign event at the Cornwall Iron Furnace in Cornwall, Pennsylvania, June 16, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing

Close
13 / 20
<p>A secret service agent stands beside the car of Mitt Romney during his visit to Engine 24 Ladder 5 in New York, May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Allison Joyce </p>

A secret service agent stands beside the car of Mitt Romney during his visit to Engine 24 Ladder 5 in New York, May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Allison Joyce

Wednesday, July 11, 2012

A secret service agent stands beside the car of Mitt Romney during his visit to Engine 24 Ladder 5 in New York, May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Allison Joyce

Close
14 / 20
<p>A woman keeps cool as she stands in front of a fan mister as she listens to Mitt Romney speak during a rally in Tempe, Arizona, April 20, 2012. REUTERS/Joshua Lott </p>

A woman keeps cool as she stands in front of a fan mister as she listens to Mitt Romney speak during a rally in Tempe, Arizona, April 20, 2012. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Wednesday, July 11, 2012

A woman keeps cool as she stands in front of a fan mister as she listens to Mitt Romney speak during a rally in Tempe, Arizona, April 20, 2012. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Close
15 / 20
<p>Mitt Romney shakes hands with the crowd after addressing the National Association of Latino Elected and Appointed Officials Annual Conference at the Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Florida, June 21, 2012. REUTERS/David Manning</p>

Mitt Romney shakes hands with the crowd after addressing the National Association of Latino Elected and Appointed Officials Annual Conference at the Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Florida, June 21, 2012. REUTERS/David Manning

Wednesday, July 11, 2012

Mitt Romney shakes hands with the crowd after addressing the National Association of Latino Elected and Appointed Officials Annual Conference at the Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Florida, June 21, 2012. REUTERS/David Manning

Close
16 / 20
<p>Mitt Romney and his wife, Ann, serve ice cream to children at an ice cream social in Milford, New Hampshire, June 15, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing </p>

Mitt Romney and his wife, Ann, serve ice cream to children at an ice cream social in Milford, New Hampshire, June 15, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing

Wednesday, July 11, 2012

Mitt Romney and his wife, Ann, serve ice cream to children at an ice cream social in Milford, New Hampshire, June 15, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing

Close
17 / 20
<p>The crowd listens to Mitt Romney speak at the Weatherly Casting Company in Weatherly, Pennsylvania, June 16, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing </p>

The crowd listens to Mitt Romney speak at the Weatherly Casting Company in Weatherly, Pennsylvania, June 16, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing

Wednesday, July 11, 2012

The crowd listens to Mitt Romney speak at the Weatherly Casting Company in Weatherly, Pennsylvania, June 16, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing

Close
18 / 20
<p>Mitt Romney stands with his wife Ann and Senator Kelly Ayotte, alongside her children Katherine and Jacob, as they address a crowd of supporters following their march in the Wolfeboro Fourth of July Parade in Wolfeboro, New Hampshire July 4, 2012. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi </p>

Mitt Romney stands with his wife Ann and Senator Kelly Ayotte, alongside her children Katherine and Jacob, as they address a crowd of supporters following their march in the Wolfeboro Fourth of July Parade in Wolfeboro, New Hampshire July 4, 2012....more

Wednesday, July 11, 2012

Mitt Romney stands with his wife Ann and Senator Kelly Ayotte, alongside her children Katherine and Jacob, as they address a crowd of supporters following their march in the Wolfeboro Fourth of July Parade in Wolfeboro, New Hampshire July 4, 2012. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

Close
19 / 20
<p>Mitt Romney walks out of the plane after arriving at Scranton Wilkes-Barre International Airport in Pennsylvania, June 15, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing </p>

Mitt Romney walks out of the plane after arriving at Scranton Wilkes-Barre International Airport in Pennsylvania, June 15, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing

Wednesday, July 11, 2012

Mitt Romney walks out of the plane after arriving at Scranton Wilkes-Barre International Airport in Pennsylvania, June 15, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing

Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
The Presidential diet

The Presidential diet

Next Slideshows

The Presidential diet

The Presidential diet

President Obama eating things.

Sep 24 2012
Obama housecalls

Obama housecalls

When the President shows up at your door.

Jul 10 2012
Obama's battleground fight

Obama's battleground fight

President Barack Obama heads out to potential swing states to campaign for his re-election.

Jul 06 2012
Looking for work

Looking for work

The frontlines of the unemployment crisis.

Nov 06 2012

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast