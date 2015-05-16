Edition:
Romney takes on Holyfield

Former Massachusetts Governor and two-time presidential candidate Mitt Romney fights five-time heavyweight champion Evander Holyfield during their boxing match in Salt Lake City, Utah May 15, 2015. The two boxed to benefit the medical charity CharityVision. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Reuters / Friday, May 15, 2015
Former Massachusetts Governor and two-time presidential candidate Mitt Romney (C) is led to the ring by his wife Ann Romney before he fights five-time heavyweight champion Evander Holyfield during a boxing match in Salt Lake City, Utah May 15, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Reuters / Saturday, May 16, 2015
Five-time heavyweight champion Evander Holyfield walks to the ring to fight former Massachusetts Governor and two-time presidential candidate Mitt Romney during a boxing match in Salt Lake City, Utah May 15, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Reuters / Saturday, May 16, 2015
Former Massachusetts Governor and two-time presidential candidate Mitt Romney poses before he fights five-time heavyweight champion Evander Holyfield during a boxing match in Salt Lake City, Utah May 15, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Reuters / Saturday, May 16, 2015
Former Massachusetts Governor and two-time presidential candidate Mitt Romney fights five-time heavyweight champion Evander Holyfield during their boxing match in Salt Lake City, Utah May 15, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Reuters / Friday, May 15, 2015
Former Massachusetts Governor and two-time presidential candidate Mitt Romney fights five-time heavyweight champion Evander Holyfield during their boxing match in Salt Lake City, Utah May 15, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Reuters / Friday, May 15, 2015
Former Massachusetts Governor and two-time presidential candidate Mitt Romney is tended to in the corner of the ring by his wife Ann Romney (R) and former Utah Governor Mike Leavitt (L) as he fights five-time heavyweight champion Evander Holyfield during a boxing match in Salt Lake City, Utah May 15, 2015.REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Reuters / Saturday, May 16, 2015
Former Massachusetts Governor and two-time presidential candidate Mitt Romney fights five-time heavyweight champion Evander Holyfield during their boxing match in Salt Lake City, Utah May 15, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Reuters / Saturday, May 16, 2015
Former Massachusetts Governor and two-time presidential candidate Mitt Romney (R) and five-time heavyweight champion Evander Holyfield celebrate after their boxing match in Salt Lake City, Utah May 15, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Reuters / Saturday, May 16, 2015
Former Massachusetts Governor and two-time presidential candidate Mitt Romney and five-time heavyweight champion Evander Holyfield stare down during their weigh-in before their boxing match in Holladay, Utah May 14, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Reuters / Thursday, May 14, 2015
Former Massachusetts Governor and two-time presidential candidate Mitt Romney and five-time heavyweight champion Evander Holyfield weigh-in before their boxing match in Holladay, Utah May 14, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Reuters / Thursday, May 14, 2015
Former Massachusetts Governor and two-time presidential candidate Mitt Romney and five-time heavyweight champion Evander Holyfield shake hands during the weigh-in before their boxing match in Holladay, Utah May 14, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Reuters / Thursday, May 14, 2015
