Edition:
United States
Pictures | Thu Oct 4, 2012 | 9:10am EDT

Romney vs. Obama

<p>Mitt Romney and his wife Ann watch their son Matt play a game in the hold room before the first 2012 presidential debate. REUTERS/Brian Snyder </p>

Mitt Romney and his wife Ann watch their son Matt play a game in the hold room before the first 2012 presidential debate. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Thursday, October 04, 2012

Mitt Romney and his wife Ann watch their son Matt play a game in the hold room before the first 2012 presidential debate. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Close
1 / 25
<p>Spectator Ken Heng, from Denver, looks on prior to the first presidential debate. REUTERS/Jason Reed</p>

Spectator Ken Heng, from Denver, looks on prior to the first presidential debate. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Thursday, October 04, 2012

Spectator Ken Heng, from Denver, looks on prior to the first presidential debate. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Close
2 / 25
<p>President Obama greets Mitt Romney at the start of the first presidential debate. REUTERS/Jason Reed </p>

President Obama greets Mitt Romney at the start of the first presidential debate. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Thursday, October 04, 2012

President Obama greets Mitt Romney at the start of the first presidential debate. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Close
3 / 25
<p>Mitt Romney greets President Obama at the start of the first 2012 presidential debate. REUTERS/Michael Reynolds/Pool </p>

Mitt Romney greets President Obama at the start of the first 2012 presidential debate. REUTERS/Michael Reynolds/Pool

Thursday, October 04, 2012

Mitt Romney greets President Obama at the start of the first 2012 presidential debate. REUTERS/Michael Reynolds/Pool

Close
4 / 25
<p>President Obama listens as Mitt Romney speaks during the first presidential debate in Denver. REUTERS/Jim Bourg </p>

President Obama listens as Mitt Romney speaks during the first presidential debate in Denver. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Thursday, October 04, 2012

President Obama listens as Mitt Romney speaks during the first presidential debate in Denver. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Close
5 / 25
<p>Mitt Romney speaks during the first presidential debate with President Obama in Denver. REUTERS/Jim Bourg</p>

Mitt Romney speaks during the first presidential debate with President Obama in Denver. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Thursday, October 04, 2012

Mitt Romney speaks during the first presidential debate with President Obama in Denver. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Close
6 / 25
<p>President Obama smiles during the first presidential debate with Mitt Romney in Denver. REUTERS/Jim Bourg </p>

President Obama smiles during the first presidential debate with Mitt Romney in Denver. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Thursday, October 04, 2012

President Obama smiles during the first presidential debate with Mitt Romney in Denver. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Close
7 / 25
<p>Mitt Romney and President Obama listen as moderator Jim Lehrer speaks during the first presidential debate in Denver. REUTERS/Jason Reed </p>

Mitt Romney and President Obama listen as moderator Jim Lehrer speaks during the first presidential debate in Denver. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Thursday, October 04, 2012

Mitt Romney and President Obama listen as moderator Jim Lehrer speaks during the first presidential debate in Denver. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Close
8 / 25
<p>Jessica Johnston holds a sign as she watches the first 2012 presidential debate on an outdoor screen at Denver University. REUTERS/Mark Leffingwell </p>

Jessica Johnston holds a sign as she watches the first 2012 presidential debate on an outdoor screen at Denver University. REUTERS/Mark Leffingwell

Thursday, October 04, 2012

Jessica Johnston holds a sign as she watches the first 2012 presidential debate on an outdoor screen at Denver University. REUTERS/Mark Leffingwell

Close
9 / 25
<p>Mitt Romney answers a question as President Obama listens during the first 2012 presidential debate in Denver. REUTERS/Rick Wilking </p>

Mitt Romney answers a question as President Obama listens during the first 2012 presidential debate in Denver. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Thursday, October 04, 2012

Mitt Romney answers a question as President Obama listens during the first 2012 presidential debate in Denver. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Close
10 / 25
<p>President Obama listens during the first presidential debate with Mitt Romney in Denver. REUTERS/Jason Reed </p>

President Obama listens during the first presidential debate with Mitt Romney in Denver. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Thursday, October 04, 2012

President Obama listens during the first presidential debate with Mitt Romney in Denver. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Close
11 / 25
<p>President Obama stands at the podium during the first 2012 presidential debate in Denver. REUTERS/Michael Reynolds </p>

President Obama stands at the podium during the first 2012 presidential debate in Denver. REUTERS/Michael Reynolds

Thursday, October 04, 2012

President Obama stands at the podium during the first 2012 presidential debate in Denver. REUTERS/Michael Reynolds

Close
12 / 25
<p>Mitt Romney answers a question as President Obama and moderator Jim Lehrer listen during the first 2012 presidential debate in Denver. REUTERS/Michael Reynolds </p>

Mitt Romney answers a question as President Obama and moderator Jim Lehrer listen during the first 2012 presidential debate in Denver. REUTERS/Michael Reynolds

Thursday, October 04, 2012

Mitt Romney answers a question as President Obama and moderator Jim Lehrer listen during the first 2012 presidential debate in Denver. REUTERS/Michael Reynolds

Close
13 / 25
<p>Moderator Jim Lehrer speaks to the audience at the start of the first presidential debate between President Obama and Mitt Romney in Denver. REUTERS/Jim Bourg </p>

Moderator Jim Lehrer speaks to the audience at the start of the first presidential debate between President Obama and Mitt Romney in Denver. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Thursday, October 04, 2012

Moderator Jim Lehrer speaks to the audience at the start of the first presidential debate between President Obama and Mitt Romney in Denver. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Close
14 / 25
<p>Mitt Romney and President Obama at the end of the first 2012 presidential debate in Denver. REUTERS/Michael Reynolds/Pool </p>

Mitt Romney and President Obama at the end of the first 2012 presidential debate in Denver. REUTERS/Michael Reynolds/Pool

Thursday, October 04, 2012

Mitt Romney and President Obama at the end of the first 2012 presidential debate in Denver. REUTERS/Michael Reynolds/Pool

Close
15 / 25
<p>Mitt Romney and President Obama smile at the end of their first 2012 presidential debate in Denver. REUTERS/Brian Snyder </p>

Mitt Romney and President Obama smile at the end of their first 2012 presidential debate in Denver. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Thursday, October 04, 2012

Mitt Romney and President Obama smile at the end of their first 2012 presidential debate in Denver. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Close
16 / 25
<p>President Obama embraces his wife Michelle as Mitt Romney embraces his wife Ann while moderator Jim Lehrer looks on at the end of the first presidential debate in Denver. REUTERS/Jim Bourg</p>

President Obama embraces his wife Michelle as Mitt Romney embraces his wife Ann while moderator Jim Lehrer looks on at the end of the first presidential debate in Denver. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Thursday, October 04, 2012

President Obama embraces his wife Michelle as Mitt Romney embraces his wife Ann while moderator Jim Lehrer looks on at the end of the first presidential debate in Denver. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Close
17 / 25
<p>Mitt Romney is accompanied by his sons and his wife Ann at the end of the first presidential debate. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart </p>

Mitt Romney is accompanied by his sons and his wife Ann at the end of the first presidential debate. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Thursday, October 04, 2012

Mitt Romney is accompanied by his sons and his wife Ann at the end of the first presidential debate. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Close
18 / 25
<p>President Obama, with first lady Michelle at his side, greets Ann Romney, as Mitt Romney collects his papers from his podium, at the conclusion of the first 2012 presidential debate. REUTERS/Brian Snyder </p>

President Obama, with first lady Michelle at his side, greets Ann Romney, as Mitt Romney collects his papers from his podium, at the conclusion of the first 2012 presidential debate. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Thursday, October 04, 2012

President Obama, with first lady Michelle at his side, greets Ann Romney, as Mitt Romney collects his papers from his podium, at the conclusion of the first 2012 presidential debate. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Close
19 / 25
<p>Chairman and CEO of the Las Vegas Sands casino Sheldon Adelson, a donor to Mitt Romney, speaks with other attendees at the end of the first presidential debate in Denver. REUTERS/Jason Reed</p>

Chairman and CEO of the Las Vegas Sands casino Sheldon Adelson, a donor to Mitt Romney, speaks with other attendees at the end of the first presidential debate in Denver. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Thursday, October 04, 2012

Chairman and CEO of the Las Vegas Sands casino Sheldon Adelson, a donor to Mitt Romney, speaks with other attendees at the end of the first presidential debate in Denver. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Close
20 / 25
<p>Mitt Romney and his family leave the stage at the end of the first 2012 presidential debate in Denver. REUTERS/Rick Wilking </p>

Mitt Romney and his family leave the stage at the end of the first 2012 presidential debate in Denver. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Thursday, October 04, 2012

Mitt Romney and his family leave the stage at the end of the first 2012 presidential debate in Denver. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Close
21 / 25
<p>President Obama hugs his wife Michelle at the end of the first 2012 presidential debate in Denver. REUTERS/Michael Reynolds/Pool </p>

President Obama hugs his wife Michelle at the end of the first 2012 presidential debate in Denver. REUTERS/Michael Reynolds/Pool

Thursday, October 04, 2012

President Obama hugs his wife Michelle at the end of the first 2012 presidential debate in Denver. REUTERS/Michael Reynolds/Pool

Close
22 / 25
<p>Mitt Romney hugs his granddaughter Chloe, as he is greeted by the rest of his family onstage, following the first 2012 presidential debate. REUTERS/Brian Snyder </p>

Mitt Romney hugs his granddaughter Chloe, as he is greeted by the rest of his family onstage, following the first 2012 presidential debate. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Thursday, October 04, 2012

Mitt Romney hugs his granddaughter Chloe, as he is greeted by the rest of his family onstage, following the first 2012 presidential debate. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Close
23 / 25
<p>Mitt Romney and President Obama mingle onstage with members of their families at the end of the first 2012 presidential debate in Denver. REUTERS/Michael Reynolds/Pool </p>

Mitt Romney and President Obama mingle onstage with members of their families at the end of the first 2012 presidential debate in Denver. REUTERS/Michael Reynolds/Pool

Thursday, October 04, 2012

Mitt Romney and President Obama mingle onstage with members of their families at the end of the first 2012 presidential debate in Denver. REUTERS/Michael Reynolds/Pool

Close
24 / 25
<p>President Obama waves as he and his wife Michelle depart the stage past Mitt Romney's sons and granddaughter Chloe after the end of the first presidential debate in Denver. REUTERS/Brian Snyder </p>

President Obama waves as he and his wife Michelle depart the stage past Mitt Romney's sons and granddaughter Chloe after the end of the first presidential debate in Denver. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Thursday, October 04, 2012

President Obama waves as he and his wife Michelle depart the stage past Mitt Romney's sons and granddaughter Chloe after the end of the first presidential debate in Denver. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Close
25 / 25
View Again
View Next
When Berlin was two

When Berlin was two

Next Slideshows

When Berlin was two

When Berlin was two

Twenty-two years have passed since the reunification of Germany.

Oct 03 2012
Soldiers of Somalia's war

Soldiers of Somalia's war

Kenyan troops fighting under the African Union flag in Somalia force rebel soldiers to flee from their stronghold of Kismayu.

Oct 02 2012
Romney: Chronology of a campaign

Romney: Chronology of a campaign

Scenes from the Republican ticket.

Oct 02 2012
Debate stand-ins

Debate stand-ins

The stand-ins for Romney and Obama rehearse in Denver.

Oct 02 2012

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast