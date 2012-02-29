Romney wins in Michigan
Mitt Romney addresses supporters at his Michigan primary night rally in Novi, Michigan, February 28, 2012. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook
Mitt Romney addresses supporters at his Michigan primary night rally in Novi, Michigan, February 28, 2012. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook
Rick Santorum pauses while addressing supporters at his Michigan primary night rally in Grand Rapids, Michigan, February 28, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young
Rick Santorum pauses while addressing supporters at his Michigan primary night rally in Grand Rapids, Michigan, February 28, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young
Mitt Romney addresses supporters at his Michigan primary night rally in Novi, Michigan, February 28, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Mitt Romney addresses supporters at his Michigan primary night rally in Novi, Michigan, February 28, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Mitt Romney is accompanied by his wife Ann as he prepares to address supporters at his Michigan primary night rally in Novi, Michigan, February 28, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Mitt Romney is accompanied by his wife Ann as he prepares to address supporters at his Michigan primary night rally in Novi, Michigan, February 28, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Rick Santorum's is seen on a table at his campaign field office in Grand Rapids, Michigan, February 28, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young
Rick Santorum's is seen on a table at his campaign field office in Grand Rapids, Michigan, February 28, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young
Rick Santorum greets patrons at the New Beginnings Restaurant in Kentwood, Michigan, February 28, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young
Rick Santorum greets patrons at the New Beginnings Restaurant in Kentwood, Michigan, February 28, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young
Mitt Romney addresses his supporters during a campaign stop in Royal Oak, Michigan February 27, 2012. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook
Mitt Romney addresses his supporters during a campaign stop in Royal Oak, Michigan February 27, 2012. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook
Rick Santorum laughs while speaking to a potential voter on the phone at his campaign field office in Grand Rapids, Michigan, February 28, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young
Rick Santorum laughs while speaking to a potential voter on the phone at his campaign field office in Grand Rapids, Michigan, February 28, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young
Nuns from the Dominican Sisters of Mary order, from Ann Arbor, listen to Rick Santorum's speech during his campaign stop at a Knights of Columbus hall in Lincoln Park, Michigan, February 24, 2012. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook
Nuns from the Dominican Sisters of Mary order, from Ann Arbor, listen to Rick Santorum's speech during his campaign stop at a Knights of Columbus hall in Lincoln Park, Michigan, February 24, 2012. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook
Mitt Romney is reflected in a mirror on his campaign bus in Bethlehem, New Hampshire December 22, 2011. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Mitt Romney is reflected in a mirror on his campaign bus in Bethlehem, New Hampshire December 22, 2011. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A member of Rick Santorum's Secret Service detail watches over the candidate at his campaign field office in Grand Rapids, Michigan, February 28, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young
A member of Rick Santorum's Secret Service detail watches over the candidate at his campaign field office in Grand Rapids, Michigan, February 28, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young
Kid Rock greets Mitt Romney and his wife Ann after performing for Romney supporters during a campaign stop in Royal Oak, Michigan February 27, 2012. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook
Kid Rock greets Mitt Romney and his wife Ann after performing for Romney supporters during a campaign stop in Royal Oak, Michigan February 27, 2012. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook
Rick Santorum and his wife Karen greet patrons during a campaign stop at the New Beginnings Restaurant in Kentwood, Michigan, February 28, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young
Rick Santorum and his wife Karen greet patrons during a campaign stop at the New Beginnings Restaurant in Kentwood, Michigan, February 28, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young
Rick Santorum gets a hug from his wife Karen during a campaign stop at the New Beginnings Restaurant in Kentwood, Michigan, February 28, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young
Rick Santorum gets a hug from his wife Karen during a campaign stop at the New Beginnings Restaurant in Kentwood, Michigan, February 28, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young
Mitt Romney greets his supporters during a campaign stop in Royal Oak, Michigan, February 27, 2012. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook
Mitt Romney greets his supporters during a campaign stop in Royal Oak, Michigan, February 27, 2012. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook
Mitt Romney and his wife Ann greet supporter Bob Smith during a stop at Romney's Michigan campaign headquarters in Livonia, February 28, 2012. Smith campaigned for Romney's father, former Michigan Governor George Romney, when he ran for U.S....more
Mitt Romney and his wife Ann greet supporter Bob Smith during a stop at Romney's Michigan campaign headquarters in Livonia, February 28, 2012. Smith campaigned for Romney's father, former Michigan Governor George Romney, when he ran for U.S. president in the 1960s. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook
Rick Santorum poses for a photo with Heather Siekierski, from Troy, Michigan, and her six children, Peter, 9, Evelyn, 8, Mya, 6, Lily, 5, Margaret, 4, and AnnaMaria, 2, during a campaign stop in Lansing, Michigan, February 27, 2012. REUTERS/Al Goldis...more
Rick Santorum poses for a photo with Heather Siekierski, from Troy, Michigan, and her six children, Peter, 9, Evelyn, 8, Mya, 6, Lily, 5, Margaret, 4, and AnnaMaria, 2, during a campaign stop in Lansing, Michigan, February 27, 2012. REUTERS/Al Goldis
Tea party members Troy (L) and Cecilia Simonsen sit with Madeline Fheff (R) during a speech by Rick Santorum at a rally sponsored by a Michigan tea party group in Shelby Township, Michigan February 17, 2012. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook
Tea party members Troy (L) and Cecilia Simonsen sit with Madeline Fheff (R) during a speech by Rick Santorum at a rally sponsored by a Michigan tea party group in Shelby Township, Michigan February 17, 2012. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook
Mitt Romney and his wife Ann greet supporters during a stop at Romney's Michigan campaign headquarters in Livonia, February 28, 2012. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook
Mitt Romney and his wife Ann greet supporters during a stop at Romney's Michigan campaign headquarters in Livonia, February 28, 2012. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook
Mitt Romney hugs his wife Ann as he addresses supporters at his Michigan primary night rally in Novi, Michigan, February 28, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Mitt Romney hugs his wife Ann as he addresses supporters at his Michigan primary night rally in Novi, Michigan, February 28, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Rick Santorum pauses while addressing supporters with his wife Karen at his Michigan primary night rally in Grand Rapids, Michigan, February 28, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young
Rick Santorum pauses while addressing supporters with his wife Karen at his Michigan primary night rally in Grand Rapids, Michigan, February 28, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young
Mitt Romney arrives with his wife Ann to address supporters at his Michigan primary night rally in Novi, Michigan, February 28, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Mitt Romney arrives with his wife Ann to address supporters at his Michigan primary night rally in Novi, Michigan, February 28, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Next Slideshows
Election 2012: Arizona
A look at life in the battleground election state of Arizona.
Election 2012: Michigan
A look at life in Mitt Romney's home state and key election battleground of Michigan.
The 20th debate
The GOP hopefuls face off again.
Wooing conservatives
Scenes from an election year CPAC.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.