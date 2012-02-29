Edition:
Romney wins in Michigan

<p>Mitt Romney addresses supporters at his Michigan primary night rally in Novi, Michigan, February 28, 2012. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook </p>

<p>Rick Santorum pauses while addressing supporters at his Michigan primary night rally in Grand Rapids, Michigan, February 28, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young </p>

<p>Mitt Romney addresses supporters at his Michigan primary night rally in Novi, Michigan, February 28, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Blinch </p>

<p>Mitt Romney is accompanied by his wife Ann as he prepares to address supporters at his Michigan primary night rally in Novi, Michigan, February 28, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Blinch </p>

<p>Rick Santorum's is seen on a table at his campaign field office in Grand Rapids, Michigan, February 28, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young </p>

<p>Rick Santorum greets patrons at the New Beginnings Restaurant in Kentwood, Michigan, February 28, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young </p>

<p>Mitt Romney addresses his supporters during a campaign stop in Royal Oak, Michigan February 27, 2012. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook </p>

<p>Rick Santorum laughs while speaking to a potential voter on the phone at his campaign field office in Grand Rapids, Michigan, February 28, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young </p>

<p>Nuns from the Dominican Sisters of Mary order, from Ann Arbor, listen to Rick Santorum's speech during his campaign stop at a Knights of Columbus hall in Lincoln Park, Michigan, February 24, 2012. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook </p>

<p>Mitt Romney is reflected in a mirror on his campaign bus in Bethlehem, New Hampshire December 22, 2011. REUTERS/Brian Snyder </p>

<p>A member of Rick Santorum's Secret Service detail watches over the candidate at his campaign field office in Grand Rapids, Michigan, February 28, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young </p>

<p>Kid Rock greets Mitt Romney and his wife Ann after performing for Romney supporters during a campaign stop in Royal Oak, Michigan February 27, 2012. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook</p>

<p>Rick Santorum and his wife Karen greet patrons during a campaign stop at the New Beginnings Restaurant in Kentwood, Michigan, February 28, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young </p>

<p>Rick Santorum gets a hug from his wife Karen during a campaign stop at the New Beginnings Restaurant in Kentwood, Michigan, February 28, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young </p>

<p>Mitt Romney greets his supporters during a campaign stop in Royal Oak, Michigan, February 27, 2012. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook </p>

<p>Mitt Romney and his wife Ann greet supporter Bob Smith during a stop at Romney's Michigan campaign headquarters in Livonia, February 28, 2012. Smith campaigned for Romney's father, former Michigan Governor George Romney, when he ran for U.S. president in the 1960s. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook </p>

<p>Rick Santorum poses for a photo with Heather Siekierski, from Troy, Michigan, and her six children, Peter, 9, Evelyn, 8, Mya, 6, Lily, 5, Margaret, 4, and AnnaMaria, 2, during a campaign stop in Lansing, Michigan, February 27, 2012. REUTERS/Al Goldis </p>

<p>Tea party members Troy (L) and Cecilia Simonsen sit with Madeline Fheff (R) during a speech by Rick Santorum at a rally sponsored by a Michigan tea party group in Shelby Township, Michigan February 17, 2012. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook</p>

<p>Mitt Romney and his wife Ann greet supporters during a stop at Romney's Michigan campaign headquarters in Livonia, February 28, 2012. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook </p>

<p>Mitt Romney hugs his wife Ann as he addresses supporters at his Michigan primary night rally in Novi, Michigan, February 28, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Blinch </p>

<p>Rick Santorum pauses while addressing supporters with his wife Karen at his Michigan primary night rally in Grand Rapids, Michigan, February 28, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young </p>

<p>Mitt Romney arrives with his wife Ann to address supporters at his Michigan primary night rally in Novi, Michigan, February 28, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Blinch </p>

