Romney's English roots

Jennie Iveson, aged 69, poses outside her terraced home in Barrow-in-Furness, northwestern England, September 26, 2012. Jennie, is Mitt Romney's fourth cousin. Not many people would associate Romney with Britain but it was in these rain-soaked plains of northern England that his ancestors lived for generations, converted to Mormonism and left for the U.S. in 1841 in search of the promised land. Romney is now one of the wealthiest Americans ever to run for the White House. Today, Washington's backrooms of power and intrigue are as far removed from the daily grind of his distant kin in Lancashire as one can imagine. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez