Romney's VP list
Rob Portman, 56, endorsed Romney early on and campaigned with him in Ohio, helping Romney to a narrow win in a battleground state that will be key in November. Portman is a relatively low-key but deeply experienced politician and would be seen as a safe, steady choice. But as a former budget director for President George W. Bush, Portman would be an easy target for Democrats, who could accuse him of contributing to the dire fiscal shape the government's finances are in. REUTERS/Jim Young
Marco Rubio, 40, would be seen as a bridge to the growing Hispanic population that votes heavily in favor of Democrats. At the same time, picking him could energize conservatives who have been less than enthusiastic about the more moderate Romney. Counting against Rubio would be his relative youth and inexperience. He has only been a senator since his 2010 election and has no major legislative track record. Many see him as a contender for the 2016 Republican presidential nomination, which could be a big reason why he might want to sit out 2012. REUTERS/Hans Deryk
Paul Ryan, 42, bonded with Romney during the Wisconsin primary as the two criss-crossed the state together. He is a rising star within the party and picking him could help Romney in Wisconsin, a state that has eluded Republicans in recent elections. What Romney and his aides will have to debate is whether picking Ryan would make his controversial budget-cutting plan a central feature of the campaign. Ryan's 2013 budget blueprint would cut $5 trillion more than Obama has proposed and would make deep cuts to Medicare and Medicaid social programs for the poor and elderly. REUTERS/Darren Hauck
Chris Christie, 49, is a rock star in the Republican Party. He chose not to run for president in 2012 and instead endorsed Romney. He has been an effective advocate for him on the campaign trail. As a Republican governor in a mostly Democratic state, he has taken on entrenched Democratic institutions there with fervor. A bombastic politician who is fluent on the issues, Christie would be an ideal attack dog on the campaign trail. Some conservatives would frown on the pick, fearing he is too moderate. Some Republicans also worry that the contentious Christie could be a distraction with his verbal fire-bombs, or overshadow Romney, who sometimes has trouble connecting with voters. A Quinnipiac University poll found him the lead choice of likely voters for the No. 2 slot. REUTERS/Adam Hunger
Bobby Jindal, 40, is a major voice in the conservative movement and could help Romney patch up relations with a base that was reluctant to choose him during the long, bitter primary fight. Jindal is an Indian-American and former member of the House of Representatives. As governor, he grappled with the fallout and recovery from the 2010 BP oil spill that shattered fishing communities along Louisiana's Gulf coast, and was seen as handling it well. When given a big opportunity on the national stage, however, he flubbed when he delivered the Republican response to Obama's 2009 speech to a joint session of Congress. REUTERS/Sean Gardner
Tim Pawlenty would bring a reliably conservative voice to Romney's team and would appeal to evangelicals, whose energy and enthusiasm will be needed to turn out the vote. His problem during his failed 2012 campaign was that he was not an electrifying presence on the trail. REUTERS/Daniel Acker
Bob McDonnell backed Romney early and could help deliver his Virginia home state to the Republicans after they lost it to Obama in 2008. McDonnell would face questions about a law he pushed through the state legislature requiring women to have an ultrasound procedure before having an abortion. Romney opposes abortion but may want to avoid anything that could distract from his central economic message. Republicans are having enough trouble appealing to women voters as it is, which is why McDonnell is unlikely to be the choice. REUTERS/Jim Young
Jeb Bush would be a bold choice because he could overshadow Romney. A conservative, Bush has led the national debate on reforming the U.S. education system, and he could help Romney win the crucial state of Florida. He is often mentioned as a future presidential candidate. His biggest problem is simply sharing the Bush name. While Republicans in general would have no problem with a Bush on the ticket, independent voters could be turned off. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Mitch Daniels drew rave reviews for a speech in 2011 that declared America's debt crisis a new "red menace." He opted against a presidential run despite ardent pleas for him to make a late leap into the campaign. Daniels cited family reasons for deciding not to run. His personal story is complicated. He was divorced after his wife left him with their children for another man, but they were later reunited in what Daniels called a classic love story. He may want his family to avoid media attention. He has said he does not want to be considered by Romney. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
New Hampshire Senator Kelly Ayotte has close ties to Romney and campaigned heavily with him in her home state in the Republican primary. She might be too inexperienced, since she has only been in the Senate for less than two years. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Nevada governor Brian Sandoval would signal Romney's intention to compete strongly for the Hispanic vote, which could be pivotal in Southwestern states. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Nevada governor Brian Sandoval would signal Romney's intention to compete strongly for the Hispanic vote, which could be pivotal in Southwestern states. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Condoleezza Rice would provide deep foreign policy knowledge. She has said repeatedly she does not want to be considered. But Republicans in a recent poll cited her as their top choice for the job. Her downsides are that she has no real record on domestic policy issues and her tenure as a top Bush aide linked to the unpopular wars in Iraq and Afghanistan. She has also shown little inclination to leave academic life at Stanford University. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
