Roofless in Brazil
Members of Brazil's Movimento dos Sem-Teto (Roofless Movement) stand on the balcony of one of the 11 empty buildings that the movement took over recently, in the centre of Sao Paulo, November 6, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Members of Brazil's Movimento dos Sem-Teto (Roofless Movement) stand on the balcony of one of the 11 empty buildings that the movement took over recently, in the centre of Sao Paulo, November 6, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Members of Brazil's Movimento dos Sem-Teto (Roofless Movement) wait before the occupation of one of the 11 empty buildings that the movement took over in one night, in the centre of Sao Paulo, October 28, 2012. The text on the wall reads: "Those who...more
Members of Brazil's Movimento dos Sem-Teto (Roofless Movement) wait before the occupation of one of the 11 empty buildings that the movement took over in one night, in the centre of Sao Paulo, October 28, 2012. The text on the wall reads: "Those who don't fight, are dead". REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Members of Brazil's Movimento dos Sem-Teto (Roofless Movement) ride in a van while on their way to occupy one of the 11 empty buildings that the movement took over in one night, in the centre of Sao Paulo, October 28, 2012. According to City Hall,...more
Members of Brazil's Movimento dos Sem-Teto (Roofless Movement) ride in a van while on their way to occupy one of the 11 empty buildings that the movement took over in one night, in the centre of Sao Paulo, October 28, 2012. According to City Hall, there are some 400,000 people in need of stable housing, including the 4,000 families of the Roofless Movement who are squatting in abandoned or vacant buildings that range from apartment blocks to hotels, in Sao Paulo, the largest city in South America. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Members of Brazil's Movimento dos Sem-Teto (Roofless Movement) march with their belongings to occupy one of the 11 empty buildings that the movement took over in one night, in the centre of Sao Paulo, October 29, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Members of Brazil's Movimento dos Sem-Teto (Roofless Movement) march with their belongings to occupy one of the 11 empty buildings that the movement took over in one night, in the centre of Sao Paulo, October 29, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Members of Brazil's Movimento dos Sem-Teto (Roofless Movement) march with their belongings to occupy one of the 11 empty buildings that the movement took over in one night, in the centre of Sao Paulo, October 29, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Members of Brazil's Movimento dos Sem-Teto (Roofless Movement) march with their belongings to occupy one of the 11 empty buildings that the movement took over in one night, in the centre of Sao Paulo, October 29, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Members of Brazil's Movimento dos Sem-Teto (Roofless Movement) collect donations of fruits from the municipal market to take to some of the 11 empty buildings that the movement took over recently, in the centre of Sao Paulo, November 7, 2012....more
Members of Brazil's Movimento dos Sem-Teto (Roofless Movement) collect donations of fruits from the municipal market to take to some of the 11 empty buildings that the movement took over recently, in the centre of Sao Paulo, November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Members of Brazil's Movimento dos Sem-Teto (Roofless Movement) break open the front door of a vacant building during the occupation of one of the 11 empty buildings that the movement took over in one night, in the centre of Sao Paulo, October 29,...more
Members of Brazil's Movimento dos Sem-Teto (Roofless Movement) break open the front door of a vacant building during the occupation of one of the 11 empty buildings that the movement took over in one night, in the centre of Sao Paulo, October 29, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Police arrive as members of Brazil's Movimento dos Sem-Teto (Roofless Movement) began the occupation of one of the 11 empty buildings that the movement took over in one night, in the centre of Sao Paulo, October 29, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Police arrive as members of Brazil's Movimento dos Sem-Teto (Roofless Movement) began the occupation of one of the 11 empty buildings that the movement took over in one night, in the centre of Sao Paulo, October 29, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A member of Brazil's Movimento dos Sem-Teto (Roofless Movement) leaves for work through a hole made with a sledgehammer at one of the 11 empty buildings that the movement took over in one night, in the centre of Sao Paulo, October 29, 2012....more
A member of Brazil's Movimento dos Sem-Teto (Roofless Movement) leaves for work through a hole made with a sledgehammer at one of the 11 empty buildings that the movement took over in one night, in the centre of Sao Paulo, October 29, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Members of Brazil's Movimento dos Sem-Teto (Roofless Movement) block the front door of a vacant building from the inside during the occupation of one of the 11 empty buildings that the movement took over in one night, in the centre of Sao Paulo,...more
Members of Brazil's Movimento dos Sem-Teto (Roofless Movement) block the front door of a vacant building from the inside during the occupation of one of the 11 empty buildings that the movement took over in one night, in the centre of Sao Paulo, October 29, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Members of Brazil's Movimento dos Sem-Teto (Roofless Movement) enter with their belongings one of the 11 empty buildings that the movement took over in one night, in the centre of Sao Paulo, October 29, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Members of Brazil's Movimento dos Sem-Teto (Roofless Movement) enter with their belongings one of the 11 empty buildings that the movement took over in one night, in the centre of Sao Paulo, October 29, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Siblings, who are children of members of Brazil's Movimento dos Sem-Teto (Roofless Movement), play in a vacant apartment in one of the 11 empty buildings that the movement took over recently, in the centre of Sao Paulo, November 6, 2012....more
Siblings, who are children of members of Brazil's Movimento dos Sem-Teto (Roofless Movement), play in a vacant apartment in one of the 11 empty buildings that the movement took over recently, in the centre of Sao Paulo, November 6, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Members of Brazil's Movimento dos Sem-Teto (Roofless Movement) clean a vacant apartment they chose, in one of the 11 empty buildings that the movement took over in one night, in the centre of Sao Paulo, October 29, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Members of Brazil's Movimento dos Sem-Teto (Roofless Movement) clean a vacant apartment they chose, in one of the 11 empty buildings that the movement took over in one night, in the centre of Sao Paulo, October 29, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A member of Brazil's Movimento dos Sem-Teto (Roofless Movement) watches TV inside one of the 11 empty buildings that the movement took over recently, in the centre of Sao Paulo, November 18, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A member of Brazil's Movimento dos Sem-Teto (Roofless Movement) watches TV inside one of the 11 empty buildings that the movement took over recently, in the centre of Sao Paulo, November 18, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A member of Brazil's Movimento dos Sem-Teto (Roofless Movement) brushes her hair in one of the 11 empty buildings that the movement took over in one night, in the centre of Sao Paulo, October 29, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A member of Brazil's Movimento dos Sem-Teto (Roofless Movement) brushes her hair in one of the 11 empty buildings that the movement took over in one night, in the centre of Sao Paulo, October 29, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A member of Brazil's Movimento dos Sem-Teto (Roofless Movement) cuts plywood to make a studio inside one of the 11 empty buildings that the movement took over recently, in the centre of Sao Paulo, November 17, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A member of Brazil's Movimento dos Sem-Teto (Roofless Movement) cuts plywood to make a studio inside one of the 11 empty buildings that the movement took over recently, in the centre of Sao Paulo, November 17, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
The child of a member of Brazil's Movimento dos Sem-Teto (Roofless Movement) plays in the water on the floor of one of the 11 empty buildings that the movement took over recently, in the centre of Sao Paulo, December 4, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce more
The child of a member of Brazil's Movimento dos Sem-Teto (Roofless Movement) plays in the water on the floor of one of the 11 empty buildings that the movement took over recently, in the centre of Sao Paulo, December 4, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Members of Brazil's Movimento dos Sem-Teto (Roofless Movement) stand in the hallway of one of the 11 empty buildings that the movement took over recently, in the centre of Sao Paulo, November 6, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Members of Brazil's Movimento dos Sem-Teto (Roofless Movement) stand in the hallway of one of the 11 empty buildings that the movement took over recently, in the centre of Sao Paulo, November 6, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Members of Brazil's Movimento dos Sem-Teto (Roofless Movement) sleep on the floor of a vacant apartment in one of the 11 empty buildings that the movement took over in one night, in the centre of Sao Paulo, October 29, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce more
Members of Brazil's Movimento dos Sem-Teto (Roofless Movement) sleep on the floor of a vacant apartment in one of the 11 empty buildings that the movement took over in one night, in the centre of Sao Paulo, October 29, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A member of Brazil's Movimento dos Sem-Teto (Roofless Movement) uses a board to gain privacy in one of the 11 empty buildings that the movement took over recently, in the centre of Sao Paulo, December 4, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A member of Brazil's Movimento dos Sem-Teto (Roofless Movement) uses a board to gain privacy in one of the 11 empty buildings that the movement took over recently, in the centre of Sao Paulo, December 4, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A Colombian member of Brazil's Movimento dos Sem-Teto (Roofless Movement) hangs laundry inside one of the 11 empty buildings that the movement took over recently, in the centre of Sao Paulo, November 18, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A Colombian member of Brazil's Movimento dos Sem-Teto (Roofless Movement) hangs laundry inside one of the 11 empty buildings that the movement took over recently, in the centre of Sao Paulo, November 18, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A member of Brazil's Movimento dos Sem-Teto (Roofless Movement) fixes her hair beside her children near Christmas decorations in one of the 11 empty buildings that the movement took over recently, in the centre of Sao Paulo, December 4, 2012. ...more
A member of Brazil's Movimento dos Sem-Teto (Roofless Movement) fixes her hair beside her children near Christmas decorations in one of the 11 empty buildings that the movement took over recently, in the centre of Sao Paulo, December 4, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Members of Brazil's Movimento dos Sem-Teto (Roofless Movement) sit on couches in one of the 11 empty buildings that the movement took over recently, in the centre of Sao Paulo, December 4, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Members of Brazil's Movimento dos Sem-Teto (Roofless Movement) sit on couches in one of the 11 empty buildings that the movement took over recently, in the centre of Sao Paulo, December 4, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A member of Brazil's Movimento dos Sem-Teto (Roofless Movement) does laundry in one of the 11 empty buildings that the movement took over recently, in the centre of Sao Paulo, December 5, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A member of Brazil's Movimento dos Sem-Teto (Roofless Movement) does laundry in one of the 11 empty buildings that the movement took over recently, in the centre of Sao Paulo, December 5, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A member of Brazil's Movimento dos Sem-Teto (Roofless Movement) plays with a soccer ball in the courtyard of one of the 11 empty buildings that the movement took over recently, in the centre of Sao Paulo, November 18, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce more
A member of Brazil's Movimento dos Sem-Teto (Roofless Movement) plays with a soccer ball in the courtyard of one of the 11 empty buildings that the movement took over recently, in the centre of Sao Paulo, November 18, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A member of Brazil's Movimento dos Sem-Teto (Roofless Movement) cooks inside the space he closed off with plywood, in one of the 11 empty buildings that the movement took over recently, in the centre of Sao Paulo, December 5, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho...more
A member of Brazil's Movimento dos Sem-Teto (Roofless Movement) cooks inside the space he closed off with plywood, in one of the 11 empty buildings that the movement took over recently, in the centre of Sao Paulo, December 5, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A leader (2nd R, white smock) of Brazil's Movimento dos Sem-Teto (Roofless Movement) speaks to a state health worker (in blue) and a policeman, outside one of the 11 empty buildings that the movement took over recently, in the centre of Sao Paulo,...more
A leader (2nd R, white smock) of Brazil's Movimento dos Sem-Teto (Roofless Movement) speaks to a state health worker (in blue) and a policeman, outside one of the 11 empty buildings that the movement took over recently, in the centre of Sao Paulo, December 4, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Members of Brazil's Movimento dos Sem-Teto (Roofless Movement) have a meal in a vacant apartment in one of the 11 empty buildings that the movement took over in one night, in the centre of Sao Paulo, October 29, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Members of Brazil's Movimento dos Sem-Teto (Roofless Movement) have a meal in a vacant apartment in one of the 11 empty buildings that the movement took over in one night, in the centre of Sao Paulo, October 29, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Members of Brazil's Movimento dos Sem-Teto (Roofless Movement) sleep on the floor of a vacant apartment in one of the 11 empty buildings that the movement took over in one night, in the centre of Sao Paulo, October 29, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce more
Members of Brazil's Movimento dos Sem-Teto (Roofless Movement) sleep on the floor of a vacant apartment in one of the 11 empty buildings that the movement took over in one night, in the centre of Sao Paulo, October 29, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A member of Brazil's Movimento dos Sem-Teto (Roofless Movement) jokes while posing after the occupation of a vacant building, in the centre of Sao Paulo, November 17, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A member of Brazil's Movimento dos Sem-Teto (Roofless Movement) jokes while posing after the occupation of a vacant building, in the centre of Sao Paulo, November 17, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A transsexual member of Brazil's Movimento dos Sem-Teto (Roofless Movement) cleans a shared bathroom in one of the 11 empty buildings that the movement took over in one night, in the centre of Sao Paulo, October 29, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A transsexual member of Brazil's Movimento dos Sem-Teto (Roofless Movement) cleans a shared bathroom in one of the 11 empty buildings that the movement took over in one night, in the centre of Sao Paulo, October 29, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
The son of a member of Brazil's Movimento dos Sem-Teto (Roofless Movement) plays at the stairwell of one of the 11 empty buildings that the movement took over recently, in the centre of Sao Paulo, November 20, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
The son of a member of Brazil's Movimento dos Sem-Teto (Roofless Movement) plays at the stairwell of one of the 11 empty buildings that the movement took over recently, in the centre of Sao Paulo, November 20, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A Peruvian member of Brazil's Movimento dos Sem-Teto (Roofless Movement) hangs laundry in front of the elevators in one of the 11 empty buildings that the movement took over recently, in the centre of Sao Paulo, November 20, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce...more
A Peruvian member of Brazil's Movimento dos Sem-Teto (Roofless Movement) hangs laundry in front of the elevators in one of the 11 empty buildings that the movement took over recently, in the centre of Sao Paulo, November 20, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A transsexual member of Brazil's Movimento dos Sem-Teto (Roofless Movement) rests on the floor of a vacant apartment in one of the 11 empty buildings that the movement took over in one night, in the centre of Sao Paulo, October 29,...more
A transsexual member of Brazil's Movimento dos Sem-Teto (Roofless Movement) rests on the floor of a vacant apartment in one of the 11 empty buildings that the movement took over in one night, in the centre of Sao Paulo, October 29, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Members of Brazil's Movimento dos Sem-Teto (Roofless Movement) sleep on the floor of a vacant apartment in one of the 11 empty buildings that the movement took over in one night, in the centre of Sao Paulo, October 29, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce more
Members of Brazil's Movimento dos Sem-Teto (Roofless Movement) sleep on the floor of a vacant apartment in one of the 11 empty buildings that the movement took over in one night, in the centre of Sao Paulo, October 29, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Next Slideshows
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
The Jews of Hungary
Only recently have Hungary's Jews celebrated their identity openly.
Coffee from El Salvador's slopes
Once a family-owned plantation, Santa Adelaida coffee in El Salvador is now a cooperative dedicated to the production of organically-grown high ground coffee.
Pictures of the year: Science and Technology
Our best science and technology photos of the year.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.