Roofless in Brazil

<p>Members of Brazil's Movimento dos Sem-Teto (Roofless Movement) stand on the balcony of one of the 11 empty buildings that the movement took over recently, in the centre of Sao Paulo, November 6, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce</p>

Members of Brazil's Movimento dos Sem-Teto (Roofless Movement) stand on the balcony of one of the 11 empty buildings that the movement took over recently, in the centre of Sao Paulo, November 6, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Members of Brazil's Movimento dos Sem-Teto (Roofless Movement) stand on the balcony of one of the 11 empty buildings that the movement took over recently, in the centre of Sao Paulo, November 6, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

<p>Members of Brazil's Movimento dos Sem-Teto (Roofless Movement) wait before the occupation of one of the 11 empty buildings that the movement took over in one night, in the centre of Sao Paulo, October 28, 2012. The text on the wall reads: "Those who don't fight, are dead". REUTERS/Nacho Doce</p>

Members of Brazil's Movimento dos Sem-Teto (Roofless Movement) wait before the occupation of one of the 11 empty buildings that the movement took over in one night, in the centre of Sao Paulo, October 28, 2012. The text on the wall reads: "Those who don't fight, are dead". REUTERS/Nacho Doce

<p>Members of Brazil's Movimento dos Sem-Teto (Roofless Movement) ride in a van while on their way to occupy one of the 11 empty buildings that the movement took over in one night, in the centre of Sao Paulo, October 28, 2012. According to City Hall, there are some 400,000 people in need of stable housing, including the 4,000 families of the Roofless Movement who are squatting in abandoned or vacant buildings that range from apartment blocks to hotels, in Sao Paulo, the largest city in South America. REUTERS/Nacho Doce</p>

Members of Brazil's Movimento dos Sem-Teto (Roofless Movement) ride in a van while on their way to occupy one of the 11 empty buildings that the movement took over in one night, in the centre of Sao Paulo, October 28, 2012. According to City Hall, there are some 400,000 people in need of stable housing, including the 4,000 families of the Roofless Movement who are squatting in abandoned or vacant buildings that range from apartment blocks to hotels, in Sao Paulo, the largest city in South America. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

<p>Members of Brazil's Movimento dos Sem-Teto (Roofless Movement) march with their belongings to occupy one of the 11 empty buildings that the movement took over in one night, in the centre of Sao Paulo, October 29, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce</p>

Members of Brazil's Movimento dos Sem-Teto (Roofless Movement) march with their belongings to occupy one of the 11 empty buildings that the movement took over in one night, in the centre of Sao Paulo, October 29, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Members of Brazil's Movimento dos Sem-Teto (Roofless Movement) march with their belongings to occupy one of the 11 empty buildings that the movement took over in one night, in the centre of Sao Paulo, October 29, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

<p>Members of Brazil's Movimento dos Sem-Teto (Roofless Movement) march with their belongings to occupy one of the 11 empty buildings that the movement took over in one night, in the centre of Sao Paulo, October 29, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce </p>

Members of Brazil's Movimento dos Sem-Teto (Roofless Movement) march with their belongings to occupy one of the 11 empty buildings that the movement took over in one night, in the centre of Sao Paulo, October 29, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

<p>Members of Brazil's Movimento dos Sem-Teto (Roofless Movement) collect donations of fruits from the municipal market to take to some of the 11 empty buildings that the movement took over recently, in the centre of Sao Paulo, November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce </p>

Members of Brazil's Movimento dos Sem-Teto (Roofless Movement) collect donations of fruits from the municipal market to take to some of the 11 empty buildings that the movement took over recently, in the centre of Sao Paulo, November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

<p>Members of Brazil's Movimento dos Sem-Teto (Roofless Movement) break open the front door of a vacant building during the occupation of one of the 11 empty buildings that the movement took over in one night, in the centre of Sao Paulo, October 29, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce</p>

Members of Brazil's Movimento dos Sem-Teto (Roofless Movement) break open the front door of a vacant building during the occupation of one of the 11 empty buildings that the movement took over in one night, in the centre of Sao Paulo, October 29, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

<p>Police arrive as members of Brazil's Movimento dos Sem-Teto (Roofless Movement) began the occupation of one of the 11 empty buildings that the movement took over in one night, in the centre of Sao Paulo, October 29, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce </p>

Police arrive as members of Brazil's Movimento dos Sem-Teto (Roofless Movement) began the occupation of one of the 11 empty buildings that the movement took over in one night, in the centre of Sao Paulo, October 29, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Police arrive as members of Brazil's Movimento dos Sem-Teto (Roofless Movement) began the occupation of one of the 11 empty buildings that the movement took over in one night, in the centre of Sao Paulo, October 29, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

<p>A member of Brazil's Movimento dos Sem-Teto (Roofless Movement) leaves for work through a hole made with a sledgehammer at one of the 11 empty buildings that the movement took over in one night, in the centre of Sao Paulo, October 29, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce </p>

A member of Brazil's Movimento dos Sem-Teto (Roofless Movement) leaves for work through a hole made with a sledgehammer at one of the 11 empty buildings that the movement took over in one night, in the centre of Sao Paulo, October 29, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

<p>Members of Brazil's Movimento dos Sem-Teto (Roofless Movement) block the front door of a vacant building from the inside during the occupation of one of the 11 empty buildings that the movement took over in one night, in the centre of Sao Paulo, October 29, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce</p>

Members of Brazil's Movimento dos Sem-Teto (Roofless Movement) block the front door of a vacant building from the inside during the occupation of one of the 11 empty buildings that the movement took over in one night, in the centre of Sao Paulo, October 29, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

<p>Members of Brazil's Movimento dos Sem-Teto (Roofless Movement) enter with their belongings one of the 11 empty buildings that the movement took over in one night, in the centre of Sao Paulo, October 29, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce </p>

Members of Brazil's Movimento dos Sem-Teto (Roofless Movement) enter with their belongings one of the 11 empty buildings that the movement took over in one night, in the centre of Sao Paulo, October 29, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Members of Brazil's Movimento dos Sem-Teto (Roofless Movement) enter with their belongings one of the 11 empty buildings that the movement took over in one night, in the centre of Sao Paulo, October 29, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

<p>Siblings, who are children of members of Brazil's Movimento dos Sem-Teto (Roofless Movement), play in a vacant apartment in one of the 11 empty buildings that the movement took over recently, in the centre of Sao Paulo, November 6, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce</p>

Siblings, who are children of members of Brazil's Movimento dos Sem-Teto (Roofless Movement), play in a vacant apartment in one of the 11 empty buildings that the movement took over recently, in the centre of Sao Paulo, November 6, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

<p>Members of Brazil's Movimento dos Sem-Teto (Roofless Movement) clean a vacant apartment they chose, in one of the 11 empty buildings that the movement took over in one night, in the centre of Sao Paulo, October 29, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce </p>

Members of Brazil's Movimento dos Sem-Teto (Roofless Movement) clean a vacant apartment they chose, in one of the 11 empty buildings that the movement took over in one night, in the centre of Sao Paulo, October 29, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Members of Brazil's Movimento dos Sem-Teto (Roofless Movement) clean a vacant apartment they chose, in one of the 11 empty buildings that the movement took over in one night, in the centre of Sao Paulo, October 29, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

<p>A member of Brazil's Movimento dos Sem-Teto (Roofless Movement) watches TV inside one of the 11 empty buildings that the movement took over recently, in the centre of Sao Paulo, November 18, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce </p>

A member of Brazil's Movimento dos Sem-Teto (Roofless Movement) watches TV inside one of the 11 empty buildings that the movement took over recently, in the centre of Sao Paulo, November 18, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

A member of Brazil's Movimento dos Sem-Teto (Roofless Movement) watches TV inside one of the 11 empty buildings that the movement took over recently, in the centre of Sao Paulo, November 18, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

<p>A member of Brazil's Movimento dos Sem-Teto (Roofless Movement) brushes her hair in one of the 11 empty buildings that the movement took over in one night, in the centre of Sao Paulo, October 29, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce </p>

A member of Brazil's Movimento dos Sem-Teto (Roofless Movement) brushes her hair in one of the 11 empty buildings that the movement took over in one night, in the centre of Sao Paulo, October 29, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

A member of Brazil's Movimento dos Sem-Teto (Roofless Movement) brushes her hair in one of the 11 empty buildings that the movement took over in one night, in the centre of Sao Paulo, October 29, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

<p>A member of Brazil's Movimento dos Sem-Teto (Roofless Movement) cuts plywood to make a studio inside one of the 11 empty buildings that the movement took over recently, in the centre of Sao Paulo, November 17, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce</p>

A member of Brazil's Movimento dos Sem-Teto (Roofless Movement) cuts plywood to make a studio inside one of the 11 empty buildings that the movement took over recently, in the centre of Sao Paulo, November 17, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

A member of Brazil's Movimento dos Sem-Teto (Roofless Movement) cuts plywood to make a studio inside one of the 11 empty buildings that the movement took over recently, in the centre of Sao Paulo, November 17, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

<p>The child of a member of Brazil's Movimento dos Sem-Teto (Roofless Movement) plays in the water on the floor of one of the 11 empty buildings that the movement took over recently, in the centre of Sao Paulo, December 4, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce </p>

The child of a member of Brazil's Movimento dos Sem-Teto (Roofless Movement) plays in the water on the floor of one of the 11 empty buildings that the movement took over recently, in the centre of Sao Paulo, December 4, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

<p>Members of Brazil's Movimento dos Sem-Teto (Roofless Movement) stand in the hallway of one of the 11 empty buildings that the movement took over recently, in the centre of Sao Paulo, November 6, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce </p>

Members of Brazil's Movimento dos Sem-Teto (Roofless Movement) stand in the hallway of one of the 11 empty buildings that the movement took over recently, in the centre of Sao Paulo, November 6, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Members of Brazil's Movimento dos Sem-Teto (Roofless Movement) stand in the hallway of one of the 11 empty buildings that the movement took over recently, in the centre of Sao Paulo, November 6, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

<p>Members of Brazil's Movimento dos Sem-Teto (Roofless Movement) sleep on the floor of a vacant apartment in one of the 11 empty buildings that the movement took over in one night, in the centre of Sao Paulo, October 29, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce </p>

Members of Brazil's Movimento dos Sem-Teto (Roofless Movement) sleep on the floor of a vacant apartment in one of the 11 empty buildings that the movement took over in one night, in the centre of Sao Paulo, October 29, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

<p>A member of Brazil's Movimento dos Sem-Teto (Roofless Movement) uses a board to gain privacy in one of the 11 empty buildings that the movement took over recently, in the centre of Sao Paulo, December 4, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce</p>

A member of Brazil's Movimento dos Sem-Teto (Roofless Movement) uses a board to gain privacy in one of the 11 empty buildings that the movement took over recently, in the centre of Sao Paulo, December 4, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

A member of Brazil's Movimento dos Sem-Teto (Roofless Movement) uses a board to gain privacy in one of the 11 empty buildings that the movement took over recently, in the centre of Sao Paulo, December 4, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

<p>A Colombian member of Brazil's Movimento dos Sem-Teto (Roofless Movement) hangs laundry inside one of the 11 empty buildings that the movement took over recently, in the centre of Sao Paulo, November 18, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce </p>

A Colombian member of Brazil's Movimento dos Sem-Teto (Roofless Movement) hangs laundry inside one of the 11 empty buildings that the movement took over recently, in the centre of Sao Paulo, November 18, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

A Colombian member of Brazil's Movimento dos Sem-Teto (Roofless Movement) hangs laundry inside one of the 11 empty buildings that the movement took over recently, in the centre of Sao Paulo, November 18, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

<p>A member of Brazil's Movimento dos Sem-Teto (Roofless Movement) fixes her hair beside her children near Christmas decorations in one of the 11 empty buildings that the movement took over recently, in the centre of Sao Paulo, December 4, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce </p>

A member of Brazil's Movimento dos Sem-Teto (Roofless Movement) fixes her hair beside her children near Christmas decorations in one of the 11 empty buildings that the movement took over recently, in the centre of Sao Paulo, December 4, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

<p>Members of Brazil's Movimento dos Sem-Teto (Roofless Movement) sit on couches in one of the 11 empty buildings that the movement took over recently, in the centre of Sao Paulo, December 4, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce </p>

Members of Brazil's Movimento dos Sem-Teto (Roofless Movement) sit on couches in one of the 11 empty buildings that the movement took over recently, in the centre of Sao Paulo, December 4, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Members of Brazil's Movimento dos Sem-Teto (Roofless Movement) sit on couches in one of the 11 empty buildings that the movement took over recently, in the centre of Sao Paulo, December 4, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

<p>A member of Brazil's Movimento dos Sem-Teto (Roofless Movement) does laundry in one of the 11 empty buildings that the movement took over recently, in the centre of Sao Paulo, December 5, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce </p>

A member of Brazil's Movimento dos Sem-Teto (Roofless Movement) does laundry in one of the 11 empty buildings that the movement took over recently, in the centre of Sao Paulo, December 5, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

A member of Brazil's Movimento dos Sem-Teto (Roofless Movement) does laundry in one of the 11 empty buildings that the movement took over recently, in the centre of Sao Paulo, December 5, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

<p>A member of Brazil's Movimento dos Sem-Teto (Roofless Movement) plays with a soccer ball in the courtyard of one of the 11 empty buildings that the movement took over recently, in the centre of Sao Paulo, November 18, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce </p>

A member of Brazil's Movimento dos Sem-Teto (Roofless Movement) plays with a soccer ball in the courtyard of one of the 11 empty buildings that the movement took over recently, in the centre of Sao Paulo, November 18, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

<p>A member of Brazil's Movimento dos Sem-Teto (Roofless Movement) cooks inside the space he closed off with plywood, in one of the 11 empty buildings that the movement took over recently, in the centre of Sao Paulo, December 5, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce </p>

A member of Brazil's Movimento dos Sem-Teto (Roofless Movement) cooks inside the space he closed off with plywood, in one of the 11 empty buildings that the movement took over recently, in the centre of Sao Paulo, December 5, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

<p>A leader (2nd R, white smock) of Brazil's Movimento dos Sem-Teto (Roofless Movement) speaks to a state health worker (in blue) and a policeman, outside one of the 11 empty buildings that the movement took over recently, in the centre of Sao Paulo, December 4, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce</p>

A leader (2nd R, white smock) of Brazil's Movimento dos Sem-Teto (Roofless Movement) speaks to a state health worker (in blue) and a policeman, outside one of the 11 empty buildings that the movement took over recently, in the centre of Sao Paulo, December 4, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

<p>Members of Brazil's Movimento dos Sem-Teto (Roofless Movement) have a meal in a vacant apartment in one of the 11 empty buildings that the movement took over in one night, in the centre of Sao Paulo, October 29, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce</p>

Members of Brazil's Movimento dos Sem-Teto (Roofless Movement) have a meal in a vacant apartment in one of the 11 empty buildings that the movement took over in one night, in the centre of Sao Paulo, October 29, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Members of Brazil's Movimento dos Sem-Teto (Roofless Movement) have a meal in a vacant apartment in one of the 11 empty buildings that the movement took over in one night, in the centre of Sao Paulo, October 29, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

<p>Members of Brazil's Movimento dos Sem-Teto (Roofless Movement) sleep on the floor of a vacant apartment in one of the 11 empty buildings that the movement took over in one night, in the centre of Sao Paulo, October 29, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce </p>

Members of Brazil's Movimento dos Sem-Teto (Roofless Movement) sleep on the floor of a vacant apartment in one of the 11 empty buildings that the movement took over in one night, in the centre of Sao Paulo, October 29, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

<p>A member of Brazil's Movimento dos Sem-Teto (Roofless Movement) jokes while posing after the occupation of a vacant building, in the centre of Sao Paulo, November 17, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce </p>

A member of Brazil's Movimento dos Sem-Teto (Roofless Movement) jokes while posing after the occupation of a vacant building, in the centre of Sao Paulo, November 17, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

A member of Brazil's Movimento dos Sem-Teto (Roofless Movement) jokes while posing after the occupation of a vacant building, in the centre of Sao Paulo, November 17, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

<p>A transsexual member of Brazil's Movimento dos Sem-Teto (Roofless Movement) cleans a shared bathroom in one of the 11 empty buildings that the movement took over in one night, in the centre of Sao Paulo, October 29, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce </p>

A transsexual member of Brazil's Movimento dos Sem-Teto (Roofless Movement) cleans a shared bathroom in one of the 11 empty buildings that the movement took over in one night, in the centre of Sao Paulo, October 29, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

A transsexual member of Brazil's Movimento dos Sem-Teto (Roofless Movement) cleans a shared bathroom in one of the 11 empty buildings that the movement took over in one night, in the centre of Sao Paulo, October 29, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

<p>The son of a member of Brazil's Movimento dos Sem-Teto (Roofless Movement) plays at the stairwell of one of the 11 empty buildings that the movement took over recently, in the centre of Sao Paulo, November 20, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce </p>

The son of a member of Brazil's Movimento dos Sem-Teto (Roofless Movement) plays at the stairwell of one of the 11 empty buildings that the movement took over recently, in the centre of Sao Paulo, November 20, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

The son of a member of Brazil's Movimento dos Sem-Teto (Roofless Movement) plays at the stairwell of one of the 11 empty buildings that the movement took over recently, in the centre of Sao Paulo, November 20, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

<p>A Peruvian member of Brazil's Movimento dos Sem-Teto (Roofless Movement) hangs laundry in front of the elevators in one of the 11 empty buildings that the movement took over recently, in the centre of Sao Paulo, November 20, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce </p>

A Peruvian member of Brazil's Movimento dos Sem-Teto (Roofless Movement) hangs laundry in front of the elevators in one of the 11 empty buildings that the movement took over recently, in the centre of Sao Paulo, November 20, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

<p>A transsexual member of Brazil's Movimento dos Sem-Teto (Roofless Movement) rests on the floor of a vacant apartment in one of the 11 empty buildings that the movement took over in one night, in the centre of Sao Paulo, October 29, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce </p>

A transsexual member of Brazil's Movimento dos Sem-Teto (Roofless Movement) rests on the floor of a vacant apartment in one of the 11 empty buildings that the movement took over in one night, in the centre of Sao Paulo, October 29, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

<p>Members of Brazil's Movimento dos Sem-Teto (Roofless Movement) sleep on the floor of a vacant apartment in one of the 11 empty buildings that the movement took over in one night, in the centre of Sao Paulo, October 29, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce </p>

Members of Brazil's Movimento dos Sem-Teto (Roofless Movement) sleep on the floor of a vacant apartment in one of the 11 empty buildings that the movement took over in one night, in the centre of Sao Paulo, October 29, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

