Roofless in Brazil

Members of Brazil's Movimento dos Sem-Teto (Roofless Movement) ride in a van while on their way to occupy one of the 11 empty buildings that the movement took over in one night, in the centre of Sao Paulo, October 28, 2012. According to City Hall, there are some 400,000 people in need of stable housing, including the 4,000 families of the Roofless Movement who are squatting in abandoned or vacant buildings that range from apartment blocks to hotels, in Sao Paulo, the largest city in South America. REUTERS/Nacho Doce