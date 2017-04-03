Edition:
Rooting out Islamic State in Mosul's Old City

An Iraqi Federal Police member carries a machine gun as he walks along a street controlled by Iraqi forces during a break in combats against Islamic State in Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / Monday, April 03, 2017
Iraqi Federal Police members chat during a break in combats between Iraqi forces and Islamic State in Mosul. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / Monday, April 03, 2017
Barbed wire is reflected in a mirror used to watch snipers at an Iraqi Federal Police position during a break in combat in Mosul. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / Monday, April 03, 2017
Two Iraqi Federal Police members stand beside destroyed buildings in a street controlled by Iraqi Federal Police during combat in Mosul. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / Sunday, April 02, 2017
RPG rockets are stored in a box at a house used by the Iraqi Federal Police in Mosul. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / Sunday, April 02, 2017
Iraqi Federal Police members look towards Islamic State positions at a barricade of a street controlled by Iraqi Federal Police during combat in Mosul. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / Sunday, April 02, 2017
A girl laughs in a street next to frontline positions of Iraqi Federal Police fighting the Islamic State in Mosul. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / Monday, April 03, 2017
A toy helicopter lies beside a window at a house on a street controlled by Iraqi forces in Mosul. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / Monday, April 03, 2017
Abdelraziq Abdelkarim sits on a wheelchair as he enjoys the afternoon next to frontline positions in Mosul. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / Monday, April 03, 2017
An Iraqi Federal Police member sits on the edge of a window during a break in combat in Mosul. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / Monday, April 03, 2017
Smoke rises from a building during combat in Mosul. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / Saturday, April 01, 2017
A weapon hangs on a wall as a RPG gun stands in a house used by the Iraqi Federal Police during their fight against the Islamic State in Mosul. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / Sunday, April 02, 2017
An Iraqi Federal Police member fires a machine gun towards Islamic State positions as another one peeps through a hole in a wall in Mosul. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / Saturday, April 01, 2017
Impacts of bullets are seen in a window of an Iraqi Federal Police vehicle parked on a street in Mosul. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / Sunday, April 02, 2017
Iraqi Federal Police members push a trolley loaded with munitions in a street controlled by Iraqi forces in Mosul. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / Monday, April 03, 2017
An Iraqi Federal Police officer walks next to a barricade along a street controlled by Iraqi forces in Mosul. The upside-down banner reads "Islamic State". REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / Saturday, April 01, 2017
An Iraqi Federal Police car drives along a street in an area controlled by Iraqi forces in Mosul. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / Saturday, April 01, 2017
An Iraqi Federal Police member runs down the stairs in a house during combat between Iraqi forces and Islamic State in Mosul. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / Saturday, April 01, 2017
Water container and pans lie on the ground of a house next to frontline positions in Mosul. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / Monday, April 03, 2017
A woman sits on a bed in a house next to frontline positions in Mosul. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / Monday, April 03, 2017
Wires hang in front of a building on a street controlled by Iraqi Federal Police during combat in Mosul. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / Sunday, April 02, 2017
