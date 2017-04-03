Rooting out Islamic State in Mosul's Old City
An Iraqi Federal Police member carries a machine gun as he walks along a street controlled by Iraqi forces during a break in combats against Islamic State in Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Iraqi Federal Police members chat during a break in combats between Iraqi forces and Islamic State in Mosul. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Barbed wire is reflected in a mirror used to watch snipers at an Iraqi Federal Police position during a break in combat in Mosul. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Two Iraqi Federal Police members stand beside destroyed buildings in a street controlled by Iraqi Federal Police during combat in Mosul. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
RPG rockets are stored in a box at a house used by the Iraqi Federal Police in Mosul. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Iraqi Federal Police members look towards Islamic State positions at a barricade of a street controlled by Iraqi Federal Police during combat in Mosul. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
A girl laughs in a street next to frontline positions of Iraqi Federal Police fighting the Islamic State in Mosul. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
A toy helicopter lies beside a window at a house on a street controlled by Iraqi forces in Mosul. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Abdelraziq Abdelkarim sits on a wheelchair as he enjoys the afternoon next to frontline positions in Mosul. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
An Iraqi Federal Police member sits on the edge of a window during a break in combat in Mosul. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Smoke rises from a building during combat in Mosul. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
A weapon hangs on a wall as a RPG gun stands in a house used by the Iraqi Federal Police during their fight against the Islamic State in Mosul. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
An Iraqi Federal Police member fires a machine gun towards Islamic State positions as another one peeps through a hole in a wall in Mosul. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Impacts of bullets are seen in a window of an Iraqi Federal Police vehicle parked on a street in Mosul. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Iraqi Federal Police members push a trolley loaded with munitions in a street controlled by Iraqi forces in Mosul. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
An Iraqi Federal Police officer walks next to a barricade along a street controlled by Iraqi forces in Mosul. The upside-down banner reads "Islamic State". REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
An Iraqi Federal Police car drives along a street in an area controlled by Iraqi forces in Mosul. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
An Iraqi Federal Police member runs down the stairs in a house during combat between Iraqi forces and Islamic State in Mosul. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Water container and pans lie on the ground of a house next to frontline positions in Mosul. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
A woman sits on a bed in a house next to frontline positions in Mosul. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Wires hang in front of a building on a street controlled by Iraqi Federal Police during combat in Mosul. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Next Slideshows
Baby among migrants rescued in the Mediterranean
A four-day-old baby was one of over 480 migrants rescued by humanitarian ships during search and rescue operations in the central Mediterranean Sea.
Indonesia blows up illegal fishing boats
The Indonesian navy routinely destroys illegal fishing boats found in its waters.
Paraguay faces constitutional crisis
Violent protests erupt as Paraguay appears headed for a constitutional crisis after a group of senators voted behind closed doors for a bill that would allow...
Venezuela's opposition protests as Congress annulled
Opposition protests begin and foreign pressure mounts over a court takeover of Congress that many view as a lurch into dictatorship.
MORE IN PICTURES
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.
Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast
A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.
California's scorched landscape
The aftermath of dozens of wildfires in Sonoma and Napa counties, the heart of Northern California's wine country.