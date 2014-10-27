Rousseff re-elected
Brazil's President and Workers' Party presidential candidate Dilma Rousseff celebrates during a news conference after disclosure of the election results, in Brasilia October 26, 2014. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
A supporter of Brazil's President and Workers' Party presidential candidate Dilma Rousseff, reacts to the first results of the Brazil general elections in Rio de Janeiro October 26, 2014. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Brazil's President and Workers' Party presidential candidate Dilma Rousseff and former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva celebrate during news conference after disclosure of the election results, in Brasilia October 26, 2014. REUTERS/Ueslei...more
A member of Brazil's Movimento dos Sem-Teto (Roofless Movement) and supporter of Brazil's President and Workers' Party presidential candidate Dilma Rousseff, reacts to the first results of the Brazil general elections, outside the occupation of an...more
Supporters of Brazil's President and Workers' Party presidential candidate Dilma Rousseff, pose for a photo wearing t-shirts depicting Dilma in Rio de Janeiro October 26, 2014. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Supporters of Aecio Neves of the Brazilian Social Democracy Party react to the announcement of the first results of the Brazil general elections at campaign headquarters in Belo Horizonte, October 26, 2014. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
Members of Brazil's Movimento dos Sem-Teto (Roofless Movement) and supporters of Brazil's President and Workers' Party presidential candidate Dilma Rousseff, react to the first results of the Brazil general elections, outside the occupation of an...more
Members of Brazil's Movimento dos Sem-Teto (Roofless Movement) and supporters of Brazil's President and Workers' Party presidential candidate Dilma Rousseff, react to the first results of the Brazil general elections, inside the occupation of an...more
Supporters of Aecio Neves of the Brazilian Social Democracy Party react to the results of the Brazil general elections in Belo Horizonte, October 26, 2014. REUTERS/Washington Alves
Supporters of Brazil's President and Workers' Party presidential candidate Dilma Rousseff, react to the first results of the Brazil general elections in Brasilia October 26, 2014. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Members of Brazil's Movimento dos Sem-Teto (Roofless Movement) and supporters of Brazil's President and Workers' Party presidential candidate Dilma Rousseff, react to the first results of the Brazil general elections, inside the occupation of an...more
Supporters of Brazil's President and Workers' Party presidential candidate Dilma Rousseff, wave a flag before listening to the first results of the Brazil general elections in Rio de Janeiro October 26, 2014. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Supporters of Brazil's President and Workers' Party presidential candidate Dilma Rousseff react to the results of the Brazil general elections on Sao Paulo's Paulista Avenue, October 26, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Supporters of Aecio Neves of the Brazilian Social Democracy Party react to the results of the Brazil general elections in Belo Horizonte, October 26, 2014. REUTERS/Pedro Vilela
Supporters of Brazil's President and Workers' Party presidential candidate Dilma Rousseff react to the results of the Brazil general elections on Sao Paulo's Paulista Avenue, October 26, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Brazil's President and Workers' Party presidential candidate Dilma Rousseff gestures to photographers after voting in the runoff election in Porto Alegre October 26, 2014. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Presidential candidate Aecio Neves of the Brazilian Social Democracy Party (PSDB) gestures after voting in the runoff presidential election in Belo Horizonte, October 26, 2014. REUTERS/Washington Alves
Presidential candidate Aecio Neves of Brazilian Social Democratic Party (PSDB) greets Dilma Rousseff of Workers Party before a television debate in Rio de Janeiro October 24, 2014. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Brazil's President and Workers' Party presidential candidate Dilma Rousseff reacts during news conference after the disclosure of the election results in Brasilia October 26, 2014. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Supporters of Brazil's President and Workers' Party presidential candidate Dilma Rousseff, react to the first results of the Brazil general elections in Rio de Janeiro October 26, 2014. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
A Brazilian casts his vote for his country's election at the Brazilian embassy in La Paz, Bolivia, October 26, 2014. REUTERS/David Mercado
Members of Brazil's Movimento dos Sem-Teto (Roofless Movement) and supporters of Brazil's President and Workers' Party presidential candidate Dilma Rousseff, react to the first results of the Brazil general elections, inside the occupation of an...more
Next Slideshows
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Funeral for Kurdish fighters
The last rites for three fighters killed in Kobani during clashes with Islamic State.
After the Ottawa attack
Canada mourns a soldier killed by a gunman who rampaged through Parliament.
School shooting in Washington
A student opens fire in the cafeteria of his Washington state high school, killing and wounding classmates before being killed amid the chaos.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.