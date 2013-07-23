Edition:
United States
Pictures | Tue Jul 23, 2013 | 4:00pm EDT

Royal baby boy

<p>Prince William and his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge appear with their baby son, as they stand outside the Lindo Wing of St Mary's Hospital, in central London, July 23, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth</p>

Prince William and his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge appear with their baby son, as they stand outside the Lindo Wing of St Mary's Hospital, in central London, July 23, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Tuesday, July 23, 2013

Prince William and his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge appear with their baby son, as they stand outside the Lindo Wing of St Mary's Hospital, in central London, July 23, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Close
1 / 29
<p>Prince William and his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge appear with their baby son outside the Lindo Wing of St Mary's Hospital, in central London, July 23, 2013. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton</p>

Prince William and his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge appear with their baby son outside the Lindo Wing of St Mary's Hospital, in central London, July 23, 2013. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Tuesday, July 23, 2013

Prince William and his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge appear with their baby son outside the Lindo Wing of St Mary's Hospital, in central London, July 23, 2013. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Close
2 / 29
<p>Prince William holds his baby son outside the Lindo Wing of St Mary's Hospital before leaving with Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, in central London, July 23, 2013. REUTERS/John Stillwell/POOL</p>

Prince William holds his baby son outside the Lindo Wing of St Mary's Hospital before leaving with Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, in central London, July 23, 2013. REUTERS/John Stillwell/POOL

Tuesday, July 23, 2013

Prince William holds his baby son outside the Lindo Wing of St Mary's Hospital before leaving with Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, in central London, July 23, 2013. REUTERS/John Stillwell/POOL

Close
3 / 29
<p>Prince William and his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge appear with their baby son outside the Lindo Wing of St Mary's Hospital, in central London, July 23, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Winning</p>

Prince William and his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge appear with their baby son outside the Lindo Wing of St Mary's Hospital, in central London, July 23, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

Tuesday, July 23, 2013

Prince William and his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge appear with their baby son outside the Lindo Wing of St Mary's Hospital, in central London, July 23, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

Close
4 / 29
<p>Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge appears with her baby son outside the Lindo Wing of St Mary's Hospital, in central London, July 23, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett</p>

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge appears with her baby son outside the Lindo Wing of St Mary's Hospital, in central London, July 23, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Tuesday, July 23, 2013

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge appears with her baby son outside the Lindo Wing of St Mary's Hospital, in central London, July 23, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Close
5 / 29
<p>Prince William carries his baby son in a car seat, as he leaves the Lindo Wing of St Mary's Hospital with his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, in central London, July 23, 2013. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton</p>

Prince William carries his baby son in a car seat, as he leaves the Lindo Wing of St Mary's Hospital with his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, in central London, July 23, 2013. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Tuesday, July 23, 2013

Prince William carries his baby son in a car seat, as he leaves the Lindo Wing of St Mary's Hospital with his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, in central London, July 23, 2013. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Close
6 / 29
<p>Prince William and his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge appear with their baby son, outside the Lindo Wing of St Mary's Hospital, in central London, July 23, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett</p>

Prince William and his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge appear with their baby son, outside the Lindo Wing of St Mary's Hospital, in central London, July 23, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Tuesday, July 23, 2013

Prince William and his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge appear with their baby son, outside the Lindo Wing of St Mary's Hospital, in central London, July 23, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Close
7 / 29
<p>Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge hold their baby boy outside of the Lindo Wing of St Mary's Hospital, in London, July 23, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth</p>

Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge hold their baby boy outside of the Lindo Wing of St Mary's Hospital, in London, July 23, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Tuesday, July 23, 2013

Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge hold their baby boy outside of the Lindo Wing of St Mary's Hospital, in London, July 23, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Close
8 / 29
<p>Prince Charles and his wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall arrive at the Lindo Wing of St Mary's Hospital the day after Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, gave birth to a baby boy, in London, July 23, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth</p>

Prince Charles and his wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall arrive at the Lindo Wing of St Mary's Hospital the day after Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, gave birth to a baby boy, in London, July 23, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Tuesday, July 23, 2013

Prince Charles and his wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall arrive at the Lindo Wing of St Mary's Hospital the day after Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, gave birth to a baby boy, in London, July 23, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Close
9 / 29
<p>A carries a teddy bear gift to the Lindo Wing of St Mary's Hospital, the morning after Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge gave birth to a baby boy in London, July 23, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth</p>

A carries a teddy bear gift to the Lindo Wing of St Mary's Hospital, the morning after Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge gave birth to a baby boy in London, July 23, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Tuesday, July 23, 2013

A carries a teddy bear gift to the Lindo Wing of St Mary's Hospital, the morning after Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge gave birth to a baby boy in London, July 23, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Close
10 / 29
<p>A shopkeeper poses with a copy of satirical magazine Private Eye in a newsagents shop in Notting Hill in London, July 23, 2013. REUTERS/Neil Hall</p>

A shopkeeper poses with a copy of satirical magazine Private Eye in a newsagents shop in Notting Hill in London, July 23, 2013. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Tuesday, July 23, 2013

A shopkeeper poses with a copy of satirical magazine Private Eye in a newsagents shop in Notting Hill in London, July 23, 2013. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Close
11 / 29
<p>Michael and Carole Middleton leave the Lindo Wing of St Mary's Hospital the day after their daughter, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, gave birth to a baby boy, in London, July 23, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett</p>

Michael and Carole Middleton leave the Lindo Wing of St Mary's Hospital the day after their daughter, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, gave birth to a baby boy, in London, July 23, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Tuesday, July 23, 2013

Michael and Carole Middleton leave the Lindo Wing of St Mary's Hospital the day after their daughter, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, gave birth to a baby boy, in London, July 23, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Close
12 / 29
<p>Michael and Carole Middleton arrive at the Lindo Wing of St Mary's Hospital the day after their daughter, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, gave birth to a baby boy, in London, July 23, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Winning</p>

Michael and Carole Middleton arrive at the Lindo Wing of St Mary's Hospital the day after their daughter, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, gave birth to a baby boy, in London, July 23, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

Tuesday, July 23, 2013

Michael and Carole Middleton arrive at the Lindo Wing of St Mary's Hospital the day after their daughter, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, gave birth to a baby boy, in London, July 23, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

Close
13 / 29
<p>Chelsea pensioners pose for photographs with a soft toy dressed in their traditional scarlet uniform which will be a gift to the baby boy born to Britain's Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge at the Royal Chelsea Hospital in London July 23, 2013. REUTERS/Neil Hall</p>

Chelsea pensioners pose for photographs with a soft toy dressed in their traditional scarlet uniform which will be a gift to the baby boy born to Britain's Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge at the Royal Chelsea Hospital in London...more

Tuesday, July 23, 2013

Chelsea pensioners pose for photographs with a soft toy dressed in their traditional scarlet uniform which will be a gift to the baby boy born to Britain's Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge at the Royal Chelsea Hospital in London July 23, 2013. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Close
14 / 29
<p>The King's Troop Royal Horse Artillery fire a 41 Gun Royal Salute to mark the birth of the royal baby, in Green Park in central London, July 23, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harris</p>

The King's Troop Royal Horse Artillery fire a 41 Gun Royal Salute to mark the birth of the royal baby, in Green Park in central London, July 23, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Tuesday, July 23, 2013

The King's Troop Royal Horse Artillery fire a 41 Gun Royal Salute to mark the birth of the royal baby, in Green Park in central London, July 23, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Close
15 / 29
<p>Crowds of people try to look at a notice formally announcing the birth of a son to Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, placed in the forecourt of Buckingham Palace, in central London, July 22, 2013. REUTERS/Neil Hall</p>

Crowds of people try to look at a notice formally announcing the birth of a son to Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, placed in the forecourt of Buckingham Palace, in central London, July 22, 2013. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Tuesday, July 23, 2013

Crowds of people try to look at a notice formally announcing the birth of a son to Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, placed in the forecourt of Buckingham Palace, in central London, July 22, 2013. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Close
16 / 29
<p>A boy runs past a sculpture created by Indian sand artist Sudarshan Pattnaik to mark the birth of Britain's royal baby, on a beach in Puri, in eastern India, July 23, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

A boy runs past a sculpture created by Indian sand artist Sudarshan Pattnaik to mark the birth of Britain's royal baby, on a beach in Puri, in eastern India, July 23, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Tuesday, July 23, 2013

A boy runs past a sculpture created by Indian sand artist Sudarshan Pattnaik to mark the birth of Britain's royal baby, on a beach in Puri, in eastern India, July 23, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
17 / 29
<p>A Mothercare store displays a poster congratulating Britain's Prince William and his wife, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge on the birth of their baby boy, on Oxford Street in central London July 23, 2013. REUTERS/Paul Hackett</p>

A Mothercare store displays a poster congratulating Britain's Prince William and his wife, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge on the birth of their baby boy, on Oxford Street in central London July 23, 2013. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Tuesday, July 23, 2013

A Mothercare store displays a poster congratulating Britain's Prince William and his wife, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge on the birth of their baby boy, on Oxford Street in central London July 23, 2013. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Close
18 / 29
<p>A television journalist fixes her hair while awaiting the expected appearance of Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, her baby boy and Prince William outside St Mary's hospital Lindo Wing in London, July 23, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett</p>

A television journalist fixes her hair while awaiting the expected appearance of Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, her baby boy and Prince William outside St Mary's hospital Lindo Wing in London, July 23, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Tuesday, July 23, 2013

A television journalist fixes her hair while awaiting the expected appearance of Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, her baby boy and Prince William outside St Mary's hospital Lindo Wing in London, July 23, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Close
19 / 29
<p>Crowds of people try to look at a notice formally announcing the birth of a son to Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, placed in the forecourt of Buckingham Palace, in central London, July 22, 2013. REUTERS/Neil Hall</p>

Crowds of people try to look at a notice formally announcing the birth of a son to Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, placed in the forecourt of Buckingham Palace, in central London, July 22, 2013. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Tuesday, July 23, 2013

Crowds of people try to look at a notice formally announcing the birth of a son to Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, placed in the forecourt of Buckingham Palace, in central London, July 22, 2013. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Close
20 / 29
<p>Happyland models of Britain's Prince William and his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, and their newborn baby, are seen on sale in a Mothercare store, in central London July 23, 2013. REUTERS/Paul Hackett</p>

Happyland models of Britain's Prince William and his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, and their newborn baby, are seen on sale in a Mothercare store, in central London July 23, 2013. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Tuesday, July 23, 2013

Happyland models of Britain's Prince William and his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, and their newborn baby, are seen on sale in a Mothercare store, in central London July 23, 2013. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Close
21 / 29
<p>Alan Silwood Brown, customer services manager, arranges products designed for the royal birth in a Mothercare store, in central London, July 23, 2013. REUTERS/Paul Hackett</p>

Alan Silwood Brown, customer services manager, arranges products designed for the royal birth in a Mothercare store, in central London, July 23, 2013. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Tuesday, July 23, 2013

Alan Silwood Brown, customer services manager, arranges products designed for the royal birth in a Mothercare store, in central London, July 23, 2013. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Close
22 / 29
<p>The Peace Tower on Parliament Hill is lit blue to celebrate the birth of a baby boy to Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, in Ottawa July 22, 2013. REUTERS/Chris Wattie</p>

The Peace Tower on Parliament Hill is lit blue to celebrate the birth of a baby boy to Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, in Ottawa July 22, 2013. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Tuesday, July 23, 2013

The Peace Tower on Parliament Hill is lit blue to celebrate the birth of a baby boy to Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, in Ottawa July 22, 2013. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Close
23 / 29
<p>Employees Amy Meenagh (R) and Amy Bush hang a sign celebrating the news that Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, has given birth to a son, in the window of the British themed restaurant Tea &amp; Sympathy in New York, July 22, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Employees Amy Meenagh (R) and Amy Bush hang a sign celebrating the news that Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, has given birth to a son, in the window of the British themed restaurant Tea & Sympathy in New York, July 22, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas...more

Tuesday, July 23, 2013

Employees Amy Meenagh (R) and Amy Bush hang a sign celebrating the news that Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, has given birth to a son, in the window of the British themed restaurant Tea & Sympathy in New York, July 22, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
24 / 29
<p>A woman swims in the fountains at Trafalgar Square which are lit to signify the birth of a baby boy to Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge in London, July 22, 2013. REUTERS/Neil Hall</p>

A woman swims in the fountains at Trafalgar Square which are lit to signify the birth of a baby boy to Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge in London, July 22, 2013. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Tuesday, July 23, 2013

A woman swims in the fountains at Trafalgar Square which are lit to signify the birth of a baby boy to Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge in London, July 22, 2013. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Close
25 / 29
<p>A town crier announces the royal birth outside the Lindo Wing of St Mary's Hospital after Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge gave birth to a baby boy in central London, July 22, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Winning</p>

A town crier announces the royal birth outside the Lindo Wing of St Mary's Hospital after Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge gave birth to a baby boy in central London, July 22, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

Tuesday, July 23, 2013

A town crier announces the royal birth outside the Lindo Wing of St Mary's Hospital after Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge gave birth to a baby boy in central London, July 22, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

Close
26 / 29
<p>A notice formally announcing the birth of a son to Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, is placed in the forecourt of Buckingham Palace, in central London, July 22, 2013. . REUTERS/Neil Hall</p>

A notice formally announcing the birth of a son to Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, is placed in the forecourt of Buckingham Palace, in central London, July 22, 2013. . REUTERS/Neil Hall

Tuesday, July 23, 2013

A notice formally announcing the birth of a son to Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, is placed in the forecourt of Buckingham Palace, in central London, July 22, 2013. . REUTERS/Neil Hall

Close
27 / 29
<p>A notice formally announcing the birth of a son to Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, is placed in the forecourt of Buckingham Palace, in central London, July 22, 2013. REUTERS/Neil Hall</p>

A notice formally announcing the birth of a son to Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, is placed in the forecourt of Buckingham Palace, in central London, July 22, 2013. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Tuesday, July 23, 2013

A notice formally announcing the birth of a son to Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, is placed in the forecourt of Buckingham Palace, in central London, July 22, 2013. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Close
28 / 29
<p>Crowds of people try to look at a notice formally announcing the birth of a son to Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, placed in the forecourt of Buckingham Palace, in central London, July 22, 2013. REUTERS/Neil Hall</p>

Crowds of people try to look at a notice formally announcing the birth of a son to Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, placed in the forecourt of Buckingham Palace, in central London, July 22, 2013. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Tuesday, July 23, 2013

Crowds of people try to look at a notice formally announcing the birth of a son to Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, placed in the forecourt of Buckingham Palace, in central London, July 22, 2013. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Close
29 / 29
View Again
View Next
Flying dog

Flying dog

Next Slideshows

Flying dog

Flying dog

Dan McManus and his service dog Shadow have been hang gliding together for nine years.

Jul 22 2013
Best of Comic-Con

Best of Comic-Con

Highlights from the annual Comic Con gathering.

Jul 22 2013
School shooting simulation

School shooting simulation

School resource officers take part in an 'active shooter' training simulation at Freedom Middle School in Orlando.

Jul 18 2013
Protesting the Zimmerman verdict

Protesting the Zimmerman verdict

Thousands turn out at rallies to condemn the verdict.

Jul 18 2013

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast