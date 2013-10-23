Edition:
Royal christening

<p>Britain's Prince William carries his son Prince George as they arrive for his son's christening at St James's Palace in London October 23, 2013. REUTERS/John Stillwell/pool</p>

<p>Britain's Prince William carries his son Prince George, as he arrives with his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge for their son's christening at St James's Palace in London October 23, 2013. REUTERS/John Stillwell/pool</p>

<p>Britain's Prince William carries his son Prince George, as he arrives with his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge for their son's christening at St James's Palace in London October 23, 2013. REUTERS/John Stillwell/pool</p>

<p>Britain's Prince William carries his son Prince George as they arrive for his son's christening at St James's Palace in London October 23, 2013. REUTERS/John Stillwell/pool</p>

<p>Britain's Prince William carries his son Prince George, as he arrives with his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge for their son's christening at St James's Palace in London October 23, 2013. REUTERS/John Stillwell/pool</p>

<p>Britain's Prince William (C) and his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge arrive with their son Prince George for his christening at St James's Palace in London October 23, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett</p>

<p>Guests arrive for the christening of Prince George at St James's Palace in London October 23, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett</p>

<p>Britain's Prince Charles (L) arrives for the christening of Prince George at St James's Palace in London October 23, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harris</p>

<p>Britain's Queen Elizabeth arrives for the christening of Prince George at St James's Palace in London October 23, 2013. REUTERS/Toby Melville</p>

<p>Britain's Prince Philip arrives for the christening of Prince George at St James's Palace in London October 23, 2013. REUTERS/Toby Melville</p>

<p>Guests arrive for the christening of Prince George at St James's Palace in London October 23, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett</p>

<p>Royal fan William Wallace poses in front of St James's Palace before the christening of Prince George in London October 23, 2013. REUTERS/Paul Hackett</p>

<p>A royal fan stands outside St James's Palace before the christening of Prince George in London October 23, 2013. REUTERS/Toby Melville</p>

<p>A royal fan stands outside St James's Palace before the christening of Prince George in London October 23, 2013. REUTERS/Paul Hackett</p>

<p>Royal fans wait outside St James's Palace before the christening of Prince George in London October 23, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett</p>

