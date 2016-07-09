Edition:
United States
Pictures | Fri Jul 8, 2016 | 8:45pm EDT

Royal International Air Tattoo

A ground crew member works in the cockpit of a U.S. Marine Corps Lockheed Martin F-35B fighter jet at the Royal International Air Tattoo at Fairford, Britain. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

A ground crew member works in the cockpit of a U.S. Marine Corps Lockheed Martin F-35B fighter jet at the Royal International Air Tattoo at Fairford, Britain. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Reuters / Friday, July 08, 2016
A ground crew member works in the cockpit of a U.S. Marine Corps Lockheed Martin F-35B fighter jet at the Royal International Air Tattoo at Fairford, Britain. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Close
1 / 14
A Lockheed Martin F-22 Raptor fighter turns during a flying display. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

A Lockheed Martin F-22 Raptor fighter turns during a flying display. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Reuters / Friday, July 08, 2016
A Lockheed Martin F-22 Raptor fighter turns during a flying display. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Close
2 / 14
Ground crew work on a Lockheed Martin F-35A. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Ground crew work on a Lockheed Martin F-35A. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Reuters / Friday, July 08, 2016
Ground crew work on a Lockheed Martin F-35A. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Close
3 / 14
A Lockheed Martin F-35B fighter jet (R) demonstrates simulated mid-air refueling with a KC-130. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

A Lockheed Martin F-35B fighter jet (R) demonstrates simulated mid-air refueling with a KC-130. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Reuters / Friday, July 08, 2016
A Lockheed Martin F-35B fighter jet (R) demonstrates simulated mid-air refueling with a KC-130. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Close
4 / 14
A crew member of a Chinook helicopter waves at the crowd during a flying display. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

A crew member of a Chinook helicopter waves at the crowd during a flying display. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Reuters / Friday, July 08, 2016
A crew member of a Chinook helicopter waves at the crowd during a flying display. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Close
5 / 14
A RAF Lockheed Martin F-35B fighter jet hovers while landing during a flying display. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

A RAF Lockheed Martin F-35B fighter jet hovers while landing during a flying display. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Reuters / Friday, July 08, 2016
A RAF Lockheed Martin F-35B fighter jet hovers while landing during a flying display. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Close
6 / 14
A RAF Lockheed Martin F-35B fighter jet turns during a flying display. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

A RAF Lockheed Martin F-35B fighter jet turns during a flying display. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Reuters / Friday, July 08, 2016
A RAF Lockheed Martin F-35B fighter jet turns during a flying display. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Close
7 / 14
A pilot climbs down from the cockpit of a US Marine Corps Lockheed Martin F-35B fighter jet. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

A pilot climbs down from the cockpit of a US Marine Corps Lockheed Martin F-35B fighter jet. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Reuters / Friday, July 08, 2016
A pilot climbs down from the cockpit of a US Marine Corps Lockheed Martin F-35B fighter jet. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Close
8 / 14
Prince George looks up at the tail rotor of a "Squirrel" helicopter similar to the one that his father Prince William trained on. REUTERS/Richard Pohle/Pool

Prince George looks up at the tail rotor of a "Squirrel" helicopter similar to the one that his father Prince William trained on. REUTERS/Richard Pohle/Pool

Reuters / Friday, July 08, 2016
Prince George looks up at the tail rotor of a "Squirrel" helicopter similar to the one that his father Prince William trained on. REUTERS/Richard Pohle/Pool
Close
9 / 14
Prince George runs away from his father Prince William. REUTERS/Richard Pohle/Pool

Prince George runs away from his father Prince William. REUTERS/Richard Pohle/Pool

Reuters / Friday, July 08, 2016
Prince George runs away from his father Prince William. REUTERS/Richard Pohle/Pool
Close
10 / 14
Prince George is lifted out of the cockpit of a Red Arrows plane by his father Prince William while wearing ear defenders against the roar of aircraft. REUTERS/Richard Pohle/Pool

Prince George is lifted out of the cockpit of a Red Arrows plane by his father Prince William while wearing ear defenders against the roar of aircraft. REUTERS/Richard Pohle/Pool

Reuters / Friday, July 08, 2016
Prince George is lifted out of the cockpit of a Red Arrows plane by his father Prince William while wearing ear defenders against the roar of aircraft. REUTERS/Richard Pohle/Pool
Close
11 / 14
Prince George looks out from the back seat of a "Squirrel" helicopter similar to the one that his father Prince William trained on. REUTERS/Richard Pohle/Pool

Prince George looks out from the back seat of a "Squirrel" helicopter similar to the one that his father Prince William trained on. REUTERS/Richard Pohle/Pool

Reuters / Friday, July 08, 2016
Prince George looks out from the back seat of a "Squirrel" helicopter similar to the one that his father Prince William trained on. REUTERS/Richard Pohle/Pool
Close
12 / 14
Prince George beckons for his mother after being lifted out of a Squirrel helicopter. REUTERS/Richard Pohle/Pool

Prince George beckons for his mother after being lifted out of a Squirrel helicopter. REUTERS/Richard Pohle/Pool

Reuters / Friday, July 08, 2016
Prince George beckons for his mother after being lifted out of a Squirrel helicopter. REUTERS/Richard Pohle/Pool
Close
13 / 14
Prince George wears ear defenders against the roar of aircraft. REUTERS/Richard Pohle/Pool

Prince George wears ear defenders against the roar of aircraft. REUTERS/Richard Pohle/Pool

Reuters / Friday, July 08, 2016
Prince George wears ear defenders against the roar of aircraft. REUTERS/Richard Pohle/Pool
Close
14 / 14
View Again
View Next
The little prince

The little prince

Next Slideshows

The little prince

The little prince

Britain's Prince George visits the Royal International Air Tattoo.

Jul 08 2016
Concept cars

Concept cars

Automakers big and small share their visions for the future.

Jul 07 2016
Celebrating Eid

Celebrating Eid

Muslims around the world celebrate Eid al-Fitr as they mark the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan.

Jul 06 2016
Malia Obama turns 18

Malia Obama turns 18

A look at the adolescent years of the elder Obama daughter on her 18th birthday.

Jul 04 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.

California's scorched landscape

California's scorched landscape

The aftermath of dozens of wildfires in Sonoma and Napa counties, the heart of Northern California's wine country.

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Puerto Rico in the dark

Puerto Rico in the dark

Much of the island remains without electricity or running water three weeks after Maria's landfall.

Thousands flee wildfires in California

Thousands flee wildfires in California

Hundreds of residents are missing in what is now the most lethal wildfire event in California's history.

Faces of the Rohingya

Faces of the Rohingya

More than half a million Rohingya have fled to Bangladesh since a Myanmar military crackdown began in late August.

California wildfire aftermath from above

California wildfire aftermath from above

Aerial views of devastation caused by the Tubbs Fire in Santa Rosa.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast