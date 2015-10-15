Edition:
United States
Pictures | Thu Oct 15, 2015 | 12:33pm EDT

Royals down Astros

Kansas City Royals players celebrate on the field after defeating the Houston Astros in game five of the ALDS in Kansas, October 14, 2015. Peter G. Aiken-USA TODAY Sports

Kansas City Royals players celebrate on the field after defeating the Houston Astros in game five of the ALDS in Kansas, October 14, 2015. Peter G. Aiken-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Wednesday, October 14, 2015
Kansas City Royals players celebrate on the field after defeating the Houston Astros in game five of the ALDS in Kansas, October 14, 2015. Peter G. Aiken-USA TODAY Sports
Close
1 / 21
Kansas City Royals players celebrate with champagne in the clubhouse. Peter G. Aiken-USA TODAY Sports

Kansas City Royals players celebrate with champagne in the clubhouse. Peter G. Aiken-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Wednesday, October 14, 2015
Kansas City Royals players celebrate with champagne in the clubhouse. Peter G. Aiken-USA TODAY Sports
Close
2 / 21
Kansas City players celebrate. Peter G. Aiken-USA TODAY Sports

Kansas City players celebrate. Peter G. Aiken-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Wednesday, October 14, 2015
Kansas City players celebrate. Peter G. Aiken-USA TODAY Sports
Close
3 / 21
Royals fans celebrate after the team defeated the Astros. John Rieger-USA TODAY Sports

Royals fans celebrate after the team defeated the Astros. John Rieger-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Wednesday, October 14, 2015
Royals fans celebrate after the team defeated the Astros. John Rieger-USA TODAY Sports
Close
4 / 21
Royals designated hitter Kendrys Morales leads his team to the field as they celebrate defeating the Astros. John Rieger-USA TODAY Sports

Royals designated hitter Kendrys Morales leads his team to the field as they celebrate defeating the Astros. John Rieger-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Wednesday, October 14, 2015
Royals designated hitter Kendrys Morales leads his team to the field as they celebrate defeating the Astros. John Rieger-USA TODAY Sports
Close
5 / 21
Royals starting pitcher Johnny Cueto celebrates after defeating the Astros. John Rieger-USA TODAY Sports

Royals starting pitcher Johnny Cueto celebrates after defeating the Astros. John Rieger-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Wednesday, October 14, 2015
Royals starting pitcher Johnny Cueto celebrates after defeating the Astros. John Rieger-USA TODAY Sports
Close
6 / 21
Royals players celebrate on the field. Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Royals players celebrate on the field. Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Wednesday, October 14, 2015
Royals players celebrate on the field. Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
Close
7 / 21
Royals relief pitcher Wade Davis and catcher Salvador Perez celebrate. Peter G. Aiken-USA TODAY Sports

Royals relief pitcher Wade Davis and catcher Salvador Perez celebrate. Peter G. Aiken-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Wednesday, October 14, 2015
Royals relief pitcher Wade Davis and catcher Salvador Perez celebrate. Peter G. Aiken-USA TODAY Sports
Close
8 / 21
Royals left fielder Alex Gordon makes a sliding catch in the sixth inning. John Rieger-USA TODAY Sports

Royals left fielder Alex Gordon makes a sliding catch in the sixth inning. John Rieger-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Wednesday, October 14, 2015
Royals left fielder Alex Gordon makes a sliding catch in the sixth inning. John Rieger-USA TODAY Sports
Close
9 / 21
Royals fans celebrate after the team defeated the Astros. John Rieger-USA TODAY Sports

Royals fans celebrate after the team defeated the Astros. John Rieger-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Wednesday, October 14, 2015
Royals fans celebrate after the team defeated the Astros. John Rieger-USA TODAY Sports
Close
10 / 21
Royals catcher Salvador Perez celebrates. Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Royals catcher Salvador Perez celebrates. Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Wednesday, October 14, 2015
Royals catcher Salvador Perez celebrates. Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
Close
11 / 21
Royals manager Ned Yost reacts after getting dunked. Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Royals manager Ned Yost reacts after getting dunked. Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Wednesday, October 14, 2015
Royals manager Ned Yost reacts after getting dunked. Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
Close
12 / 21
Royals players celebrate. John Rieger-USA TODAY Sports

Royals players celebrate. John Rieger-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Wednesday, October 14, 2015
Royals players celebrate. John Rieger-USA TODAY Sports
Close
13 / 21
Astros third baseman Luis Valbuena celebrates after hitting a two-run home run in the second inning. Peter G. Aiken-USA TODAY Sports

Astros third baseman Luis Valbuena celebrates after hitting a two-run home run in the second inning. Peter G. Aiken-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Wednesday, October 14, 2015
Astros third baseman Luis Valbuena celebrates after hitting a two-run home run in the second inning. Peter G. Aiken-USA TODAY Sports
Close
14 / 21
Royals starting pitcher Johnny Cueto reacts after retiring the Astros in the 8th inning. Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Royals starting pitcher Johnny Cueto reacts after retiring the Astros in the 8th inning. Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Wednesday, October 14, 2015
Royals starting pitcher Johnny Cueto reacts after retiring the Astros in the 8th inning. Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
Close
15 / 21
Royals relief pitcher Wade Davis throws a pitch against the Astros in the ninth inning. John Rieger-USA TODAY Sports

Royals relief pitcher Wade Davis throws a pitch against the Astros in the ninth inning. John Rieger-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Wednesday, October 14, 2015
Royals relief pitcher Wade Davis throws a pitch against the Astros in the ninth inning. John Rieger-USA TODAY Sports
Close
16 / 21
Kansas City Royals players including Christian Colon (24) , Mike Moustakas (8) , Eric Hosmer (35) and Kendrys Morales (25) celebrate on the field. Peter G. Aiken-USA TODAY Sports

Kansas City Royals players including Christian Colon (24) , Mike Moustakas (8) , Eric Hosmer (35) and Kendrys Morales (25) celebrate on the field. Peter G. Aiken-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Wednesday, October 14, 2015
Kansas City Royals players including Christian Colon (24) , Mike Moustakas (8) , Eric Hosmer (35) and Kendrys Morales (25) celebrate on the field. Peter G. Aiken-USA TODAY Sports
Close
17 / 21
Royals right fielder Alex Rios hits a two-run double against the Astros in the fifth inning. Mandatory Credit: John Rieger-USA TODAY Sports

Royals right fielder Alex Rios hits a two-run double against the Astros in the fifth inning. Mandatory Credit: John Rieger-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Wednesday, October 14, 2015
Royals right fielder Alex Rios hits a two-run double against the Astros in the fifth inning. Mandatory Credit: John Rieger-USA TODAY Sports
Close
18 / 21
Astros relief pitcher Pat Neshek throws a pitch against the Royals. Peter G. Aiken-USA TODAY Sports

Astros relief pitcher Pat Neshek throws a pitch against the Royals. Peter G. Aiken-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Wednesday, October 14, 2015
Astros relief pitcher Pat Neshek throws a pitch against the Royals. Peter G. Aiken-USA TODAY Sports
Close
19 / 21
Royals left fielder Alex Gordon makes a sliding catch. Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Royals left fielder Alex Gordon makes a sliding catch. Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Wednesday, October 14, 2015
Royals left fielder Alex Gordon makes a sliding catch. Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
Close
20 / 21
Royals right fielder Alex Rios reacts after scoring a run in the fifth inning. Peter G. Aiken-USA TODAY Sports

Royals right fielder Alex Rios reacts after scoring a run in the fifth inning. Peter G. Aiken-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Wednesday, October 14, 2015
Royals right fielder Alex Rios reacts after scoring a run in the fifth inning. Peter G. Aiken-USA TODAY Sports
Close
21 / 21
View Again
View Next
Blue Jays beat Rangers

Blue Jays beat Rangers

Next Slideshows

Blue Jays beat Rangers

Blue Jays beat Rangers

The Toronto Blue Jays defeat the Texas Rangers in the fifth game of the ALDS.

Oct 14 2015
Cubs defeat Cardinals

Cubs defeat Cardinals

The Chicago Cubs defeat the St. Louis Cardinals in game four of the NLDS.

Oct 13 2015
Yogi Berra: 1925 - 2015

Yogi Berra: 1925 - 2015

Hall of Fame catcher for the New York Yankees, Yogi Berra dies at the age of 90.

Sep 23 2015
Djokovic defeats Federer

Djokovic defeats Federer

Novak Djokovic vanquished long-time rival Roger Federer to win the U.S. Open.

Sep 14 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast