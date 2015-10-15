Royals down Astros
Kansas City Royals players celebrate on the field after defeating the Houston Astros in game five of the ALDS in Kansas, October 14, 2015. Peter G. Aiken-USA TODAY Sports
Kansas City Royals players celebrate with champagne in the clubhouse. Peter G. Aiken-USA TODAY Sports
Kansas City players celebrate. Peter G. Aiken-USA TODAY Sports
Royals fans celebrate after the team defeated the Astros. John Rieger-USA TODAY Sports
Royals designated hitter Kendrys Morales leads his team to the field as they celebrate defeating the Astros. John Rieger-USA TODAY Sports
Royals starting pitcher Johnny Cueto celebrates after defeating the Astros. John Rieger-USA TODAY Sports
Royals players celebrate on the field. Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
Royals relief pitcher Wade Davis and catcher Salvador Perez celebrate. Peter G. Aiken-USA TODAY Sports
Royals left fielder Alex Gordon makes a sliding catch in the sixth inning. John Rieger-USA TODAY Sports
Royals fans celebrate after the team defeated the Astros. John Rieger-USA TODAY Sports
Royals catcher Salvador Perez celebrates. Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
Royals manager Ned Yost reacts after getting dunked. Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
Royals players celebrate. John Rieger-USA TODAY Sports
Astros third baseman Luis Valbuena celebrates after hitting a two-run home run in the second inning. Peter G. Aiken-USA TODAY Sports
Royals starting pitcher Johnny Cueto reacts after retiring the Astros in the 8th inning. Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
Royals relief pitcher Wade Davis throws a pitch against the Astros in the ninth inning. John Rieger-USA TODAY Sports
Kansas City Royals players including Christian Colon (24) , Mike Moustakas (8) , Eric Hosmer (35) and Kendrys Morales (25) celebrate on the field. Peter G. Aiken-USA TODAY Sports
Royals right fielder Alex Rios hits a two-run double against the Astros in the fifth inning. Mandatory Credit: John Rieger-USA TODAY Sports
Astros relief pitcher Pat Neshek throws a pitch against the Royals. Peter G. Aiken-USA TODAY Sports
Royals left fielder Alex Gordon makes a sliding catch. Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
Royals right fielder Alex Rios reacts after scoring a run in the fifth inning. Peter G. Aiken-USA TODAY Sports
