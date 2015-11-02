Edition:
United States
Royals win World Series

Kansas City Royals players celebrate with champagne in the clubhouse after defeating the New York Mets 7-2 in a 12-inning Game 5 of the World Series at Citi Field in New York City, November 1, 2015. The Royals won the World Series four games to one. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Monday, November 02, 2015
The Kansas City Royals players pose for a team photo. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Monday, November 02, 2015
Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Edinson Volquez is interviewed while holding the Commissioners Trophy. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Monday, November 02, 2015
Kansas City Royals players run onto the field after defeating the New York Mets. Mandatory Credit: Anthony Gruppuso-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Monday, November 02, 2015
New York Mets players including Noah Syndergaard (middle) react from the dugout in the 12th inning. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Monday, November 02, 2015
Kansas City Royals catcher Salvador Perez (right) celebrates with manager Ned Yost (left). Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Monday, November 02, 2015
Kansas City Royals catcher Salvador Perez celebrates in the clubhouse after being presented with the series MVP award. Mandatory Credit: Al Bello/Pool Photo via USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Monday, November 02, 2015
Kansas City Royals left fielder Alex Gordon (right) celebrates with manager Ned Yost (left). Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Monday, November 02, 2015
Kansas City Royals first baseman Eric Hosmer sprays champagne in the clubhouse. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Monday, November 02, 2015
Kansas City Royals relief pitcher Wade Davis (left) celebrates with catcher Drew Butera. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Monday, November 02, 2015
New York Mets second baseman Daniel Murphy reacts after committing an error in the 12th inning. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Monday, November 02, 2015
New York Mets second baseman Daniel Murphy reacts after committing a fielding error in the 12th inning. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Monday, November 02, 2015
Kansas City Royals players celebrate on the field. Mandatory Credit: Anthony Gruppuso-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Monday, November 02, 2015
Kansas City Royals third baseman Mike Moustakas celebrates with first baseman Eric Hosmer. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Monday, November 02, 2015
New York Mets center fielder Yoenis Cespedes fouls a ball off his knee in the 6th inning. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Sunday, November 01, 2015
New York Mets center fielder Yoenis Cespedes reacts as he fouls a ball off his knee in the 6th inning. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Sunday, November 01, 2015
New York Mets relief pitcher Jeurys Familia tags out Kansas City Royals left fielder Alex Gordon in the 9th inning. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Sunday, November 01, 2015
Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Edinson Volquez throws a pitch in the first inning. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Sunday, November 01, 2015
New York Mets starting pitcher Matt Harvey throws a pitch in the first inning. Mandatory Credit: Julie Jacobson/Pool Photo via USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Sunday, November 01, 2015
Kansas City Royals first baseman Eric Hosmer scores the tying run past New York Mets catcher Travis d'Arnaud in the 9th inning. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Sunday, November 01, 2015
Kansas City Royals first baseman Eric Hosmer scores the tying run past New York Mets catcher Travis d'Arnaud in the 9th inning. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Monday, November 02, 2015
New York Mets relief pitcher Jeurys Familia reacts after giving up the tying run in the 9th inning. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Sunday, November 01, 2015
Kansas City Royals batter Christian Colon hits a RBI single in the 12th inning. Mandatory Credit: Anthony Gruppuso-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Monday, November 02, 2015
Kansas City Royals pinch hitter Christian Colon reacts after hitting a RBI singlein the 12th inning. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Monday, November 02, 2015
New York Mets starting pitcher Matt Harvey is relieved by manager Terry Collins in the 9th inning. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Sunday, November 01, 2015
New York Mets right fielder Curtis Granderson celebrates with third baseman David Wright after hitting a solo home run in the first inning. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Sunday, November 01, 2015
New York Mets starting pitcher Matt Harvey reacts after striking out the side in the 4th inning. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Sunday, November 01, 2015
Recording artist Tony Bennett reacts after performing before game five. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Sunday, November 01, 2015
New York Mets former players from left Darryl Strawberry, Mookie Wilson and Cleon Jones throw out the ceremonial pitches before game five. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Sunday, November 01, 2015
New York Mets pitchers including Noah Syndergaard (middle) and Jacob deGrom (right) walk to the dugout before game five. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Sunday, November 01, 2015
