Royals win World Series

Kansas City Royals players celebrate with champagne in the clubhouse after defeating the New York Mets 7-2 in a 12-inning Game 5 of the World Series at Citi Field in New York City, November 1, 2015. The Royals won the World Series four games to one. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

