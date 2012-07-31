Edition:
United States
Pictures | Tue Jul 31, 2012 | 1:10pm EDT

Royalty at the Games

<p>Autumn Phillips, Britain's Princess Beatrice, Princess Eugenie, Prince William and his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, and Prince Harry (centre row, L-R) applaud during the eventing individual jumping final equestrian event at the London 2012 Olympic Games in Greenwich Park July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Luke Macgregor</p>

Autumn Phillips, Britain's Princess Beatrice, Princess Eugenie, Prince William and his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, and Prince Harry (centre row, L-R) applaud during the eventing individual jumping final equestrian event at the London 2012...more

Tuesday, July 31, 2012

Autumn Phillips, Britain's Princess Beatrice, Princess Eugenie, Prince William and his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, and Prince Harry (centre row, L-R) applaud during the eventing individual jumping final equestrian event at the London 2012 Olympic Games in Greenwich Park July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Luke Macgregor

Close
1 / 18
<p>Prince William (2nd R) jokes with his cousin Peter Philips next to their wives Autumn Philips (L) and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, (R) during the Eventing Jumping equestrian event at the London 2012 Olympic Games in Greenwich Park, July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Luke Macgregor</p>

Prince William (2nd R) jokes with his cousin Peter Philips next to their wives Autumn Philips (L) and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, (R) during the Eventing Jumping equestrian event at the London 2012 Olympic Games in Greenwich Park, July 31, 2012....more

Tuesday, July 31, 2012

Prince William (2nd R) jokes with his cousin Peter Philips next to their wives Autumn Philips (L) and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, (R) during the Eventing Jumping equestrian event at the London 2012 Olympic Games in Greenwich Park, July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Luke Macgregor

Close
2 / 18
<p>Queen Elizabeth and Prince Phillip attend the opening ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games with International Olympics Committee President Jacques Rogge (L), German Olympic Sports Confederation (Deutscher Olympischer Sportbund, DOSB) President Thomas Bach (2nd L) and Archbishop of Canterbury Rowan Williams (back C) at the Olympic Stadium July 27, 2012. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach</p>

Queen Elizabeth and Prince Phillip attend the opening ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games with International Olympics Committee President Jacques Rogge (L), German Olympic Sports Confederation (Deutscher Olympischer Sportbund, DOSB) President...more

Tuesday, July 31, 2012

Queen Elizabeth and Prince Phillip attend the opening ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games with International Olympics Committee President Jacques Rogge (L), German Olympic Sports Confederation (Deutscher Olympischer Sportbund, DOSB) President Thomas Bach (2nd L) and Archbishop of Canterbury Rowan Williams (back C) at the Olympic Stadium July 27, 2012. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Close
3 / 18
<p>Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, (L) talks to Princess Anne and her husband Vice Admiral Tim Laurence (R) during the Eventing Jumping equestrian event at the London 2012 Olympic Games in Greenwich Park, July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings</p>

Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, (L) talks to Princess Anne and her husband Vice Admiral Tim Laurence (R) during the Eventing Jumping equestrian event at the London 2012 Olympic Games in Greenwich Park, July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Tuesday, July 31, 2012

Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, (L) talks to Princess Anne and her husband Vice Admiral Tim Laurence (R) during the Eventing Jumping equestrian event at the London 2012 Olympic Games in Greenwich Park, July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Close
4 / 18
<p>Princesses Eugenie (L) and Beatrice watch the swimming events during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Aquatics Centre July 30, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville</p>

Princesses Eugenie (L) and Beatrice watch the swimming events during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Aquatics Centre July 30, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Tuesday, July 31, 2012

Princesses Eugenie (L) and Beatrice watch the swimming events during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Aquatics Centre July 30, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Close
5 / 18
<p>Sweden's Prince Daniel (top L) speaks to Prince Carl Philip next to Britain's Princesses Eugenie (C) and Beatrice (R) during the Eventing Jumping equestrian event at the London 2012 Olympic Games in Greenwich Park, July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Luke Macgregor</p>

Sweden's Prince Daniel (top L) speaks to Prince Carl Philip next to Britain's Princesses Eugenie (C) and Beatrice (R) during the Eventing Jumping equestrian event at the London 2012 Olympic Games in Greenwich Park, July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Luke...more

Tuesday, July 31, 2012

Sweden's Prince Daniel (top L) speaks to Prince Carl Philip next to Britain's Princesses Eugenie (C) and Beatrice (R) during the Eventing Jumping equestrian event at the London 2012 Olympic Games in Greenwich Park, July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Luke Macgregor

Close
6 / 18
<p>Prince Willem-Alexander (R) of the Netherlands cheers on the Dutch team after they beat India in their men's Group B hockey match at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Riverbank Arena on the Olympic Park in London July 30, 2012. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach</p>

Prince Willem-Alexander (R) of the Netherlands cheers on the Dutch team after they beat India in their men's Group B hockey match at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Riverbank Arena on the Olympic Park in London July 30, 2012. REUTERS/Kai...more

Tuesday, July 31, 2012

Prince Willem-Alexander (R) of the Netherlands cheers on the Dutch team after they beat India in their men's Group B hockey match at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Riverbank Arena on the Olympic Park in London July 30, 2012. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Close
7 / 18
<p>Prince William (L) and Prince Harry watch the men's gymnastics team final in the North Greenwich Arena during the London 2012 Olympic Games July 30, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

Prince William (L) and Prince Harry watch the men's gymnastics team final in the North Greenwich Arena during the London 2012 Olympic Games July 30, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Tuesday, July 31, 2012

Prince William (L) and Prince Harry watch the men's gymnastics team final in the North Greenwich Arena during the London 2012 Olympic Games July 30, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Close
8 / 18
<p>(From L-R) Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William, London 2012 Games chief Sebastian Coe, Prince Harry, Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice watch Britain's Zara Phillips compete in the individual eventing equestrian cross country event at the London 2012 Olympic Games in Greenwich Park July 30, 2012. REUTERS/Olivia Harris</p>

(From L-R) Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William, London 2012 Games chief Sebastian Coe, Prince Harry, Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice watch Britain's Zara Phillips compete in the individual eventing...more

Tuesday, July 31, 2012

(From L-R) Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William, London 2012 Games chief Sebastian Coe, Prince Harry, Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice watch Britain's Zara Phillips compete in the individual eventing equestrian cross country event at the London 2012 Olympic Games in Greenwich Park July 30, 2012. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Close
9 / 18
<p>Prince Philip and Princess Anne attend the equestrian Eventing Individual Dressage Day 2 in the Greenwich Park during the London 2012 Olympic Games, July 29, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings</p>

Prince Philip and Princess Anne attend the equestrian Eventing Individual Dressage Day 2 in the Greenwich Park during the London 2012 Olympic Games, July 29, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Tuesday, July 31, 2012

Prince Philip and Princess Anne attend the equestrian Eventing Individual Dressage Day 2 in the Greenwich Park during the London 2012 Olympic Games, July 29, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Close
10 / 18
<p>Norway's Crown Prince Haakon (C) walks outside the Royal Artillery Barracks during the London 2012 Olympic Games July 30, 2012. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton</p>

Norway's Crown Prince Haakon (C) walks outside the Royal Artillery Barracks during the London 2012 Olympic Games July 30, 2012. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Tuesday, July 31, 2012

Norway's Crown Prince Haakon (C) walks outside the Royal Artillery Barracks during the London 2012 Olympic Games July 30, 2012. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Close
11 / 18
<p>Sebastian Coe, chairman of the London Olympic Games organising committee, and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall look at the Inland Waterways section of the equestrian cross country course during the London 2012 Olympic Games in Greenwich Park July 30, 2012. REUTERS/Olivia Harris</p>

Sebastian Coe, chairman of the London Olympic Games organising committee, and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall look at the Inland Waterways section of the equestrian cross country course during the London 2012 Olympic Games in Greenwich Park July 30,...more

Tuesday, July 31, 2012

Sebastian Coe, chairman of the London Olympic Games organising committee, and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall look at the Inland Waterways section of the equestrian cross country course during the London 2012 Olympic Games in Greenwich Park July 30, 2012. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Close
12 / 18
<p>Queen Elizabeth visits the ArcelorMittal Orbit tower with Prince Philip (R) in London July 28, 2012. REUTERS/Neil Hall</p>

Queen Elizabeth visits the ArcelorMittal Orbit tower with Prince Philip (R) in London July 28, 2012. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Tuesday, July 31, 2012

Queen Elizabeth visits the ArcelorMittal Orbit tower with Prince Philip (R) in London July 28, 2012. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Close
13 / 18
<p>Camilla Parker Bowles, Duchess of Cornwall, Kate Middleton (C), Duchess of Cambridge, and Prince William (R) chat while they wait for Britain's hopeful Zara Phillips compete in the individual equestrian cross country event in the London 2012 Olympic Games in Greenwich Park on July 30, 2012. REUTERS/Olivia Harris</p>

Camilla Parker Bowles, Duchess of Cornwall, Kate Middleton (C), Duchess of Cambridge, and Prince William (R) chat while they wait for Britain's hopeful Zara Phillips compete in the individual equestrian cross country event in the London 2012 Olympic...more

Tuesday, July 31, 2012

Camilla Parker Bowles, Duchess of Cornwall, Kate Middleton (C), Duchess of Cambridge, and Prince William (R) chat while they wait for Britain's hopeful Zara Phillips compete in the individual equestrian cross country event in the London 2012 Olympic Games in Greenwich Park on July 30, 2012. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Close
14 / 18
<p>Catherine (L), Duchess of Cambridge, and Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron watch the opening ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium July 27, 2012. REUTERS/Pool</p>

Catherine (L), Duchess of Cambridge, and Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron watch the opening ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium July 27, 2012. REUTERS/Pool

Tuesday, July 31, 2012

Catherine (L), Duchess of Cambridge, and Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron watch the opening ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium July 27, 2012. REUTERS/Pool

Close
15 / 18
<p>Prince William (C) gestures as his cousin Princess Eugenie (L) holds up an umbrella during the eventing individual jumping final equestrian event at the London 2012 Olympic Games in Greenwich Park July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Luke Macgregor</p>

Prince William (C) gestures as his cousin Princess Eugenie (L) holds up an umbrella during the eventing individual jumping final equestrian event at the London 2012 Olympic Games in Greenwich Park July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Luke Macgregor

Tuesday, July 31, 2012

Prince William (C) gestures as his cousin Princess Eugenie (L) holds up an umbrella during the eventing individual jumping final equestrian event at the London 2012 Olympic Games in Greenwich Park July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Luke Macgregor

Close
16 / 18
<p>Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, stand in front of the Spainish team before the men's road cycling race at the London 2012 Olympic Games at The Mall July 28, 2012. REUTERS/Phil Noble</p>

Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, stand in front of the Spainish team before the men's road cycling race at the London 2012 Olympic Games at The Mall July 28, 2012. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Tuesday, July 31, 2012

Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, stand in front of the Spainish team before the men's road cycling race at the London 2012 Olympic Games at The Mall July 28, 2012. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Close
17 / 18
<p>Queen Elizabeth watches the morning session of the swimming at the aquatics centre during her visit to the London 2012 Olympic Games July 28, 2012. REUTERS/Martin Rickett/Pool</p>

Queen Elizabeth watches the morning session of the swimming at the aquatics centre during her visit to the London 2012 Olympic Games July 28, 2012. REUTERS/Martin Rickett/Pool

Tuesday, July 31, 2012

Queen Elizabeth watches the morning session of the swimming at the aquatics centre during her visit to the London 2012 Olympic Games July 28, 2012. REUTERS/Martin Rickett/Pool

Close
18 / 18
View Again
View Next
Olympic tattoos

Olympic tattoos

Next Slideshows

Olympic tattoos

Olympic tattoos

Athletes' tattoos are sported during the Games.

Jul 30 2012
Florida's Queen of Versailles

Florida's Queen of Versailles

Westgate Resorts CEO David Siegel filed a lawsuit against director Lauren Greenfield for defamation over the documentary "The Queen of Versailles."

Jul 30 2012
Tragedy in Colorado

Tragedy in Colorado

The aftermath of the mass shooting.

Jul 27 2012
Travelogue: London

Travelogue: London

An insider's look at the people and places that define the Olympic host city.

Jul 27 2012

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast