Rubbish in Rio

A sofa floats in the polluted waters of Jacarepagua Lagoon, during a press tour in Rio de Janeiro, March 9, 2015. A press tour was organised by biologist Mario Moscatelli, to call attention to pollution on the waters of the lagoons which surround the Rio 2016 Olympic Park. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Dead fish lie on the shore of Guanabara Bay in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil January 13, 2016. Thousands of dead fish washed up on the shores of Rio's Guanabara Bay, not far from where events are being held at this year's Olympic Games, environmental officials said. The incident was the latest involving water quality in the bay, where sailing, open water swimming, and triathlon races are due to take place at the Games in August. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Rubbish is pictured at Fundao beach, on the banks of the Guanabara Bay, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, July 30, 2015. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

A worker inside a garbage-collecting boat collects the remains of garbage from the Guanabara Bay in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, July 1, 2015. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

Rubbish covers the banks of Cunha channel, which flows into Guanabara Bay, in Rio de Janeiro March 20, 2015. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

Biologist Mario Moscatelli stands on rubbish on the banks of Cunha channel, which flows into Guanabara Bay, during a press tour in Rio de Janeiro, March 10, 2015. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Dead fish are pictured on the banks of the Guanabara Bay in Rio de Janeiro February 24, 2015. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Rubbish covers the banks of Cunha channel, which flows into Guanabara Bay, during a press tour in Rio de Janeiro, March 10, 2015. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

A piece of a toy doll is seen on Fundao beach in the Guanabara Bay in Rio de Janeiro, July 30, 2015. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

Rubbish is pictured on the banks of Cunha channel, which flows into Guanabara Bay, during a press tour in Rio de Janeiro, March 10, 2015. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

A toy is seen at Pombeba island in the Guanabara Bay in Rio de Janeiro March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

Dead fish lied next to a soccer ball on the banks of the Guanabara Bay in Rio de Janeiro February 24, 2015. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Rubbish are seen on the banks of Rodrigo de Freitas Lagoon in Rio de Janeiro August 13, 2014. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Men ride a boat on Jacarepagua Lagoon, next to a barrier to collect rubbish, during a press tour in Rio de Janeiro, March 9, 2015. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Rubbish covers the banks of Cunha channel, which flows into Guanabara Bay, during a press tour in Rio de Janeiro, March 10, 2015. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

A toy doll is seen on Fundao beach in the Guanabara Bay in Rio de Janeiro March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

A view of Jacarepagua Lagoon, during a press tour in Rio de Janeiro, March 9, 2015. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

A toy car rests on the banks of Jacarepagua Lagoon, during a press tour in Rio de Janeiro, March 9, 2015. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

A bird eats a fish surrounded by dead fish on the banks of the Guanabara Bay in Rio de Janeiro February 24, 2015. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Dead fish are pictured on the banks of the Guanabara Bay in Rio de Janeiro February 24, 2015. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

A man walks, with the Sugar Loaf Mountain in the background, near garbage on Botafogo beach in the Guanabara Bay in Rio de Janeiro March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

Garbage is seen near a fishing boat on Fundao beach in the Guanabara Bay in Rio de Janeiro March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

A bird flies next to garbage in the Guanabara Bay in Rio de Janeiro March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

A plastic bottle and a tire are seen near a fishing boat on Fundao beach in the Guanabara Bay in Rio de Janeiro March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

A pipe is seen near a fishing boat on Fundao beach in the Guanabara Bay in Rio de Janeiro March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

