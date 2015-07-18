Edition:
United States
Pictures | Fri Jul 17, 2015 | 10:00pm EDT

Rubik's Cube World Championship

A blindfolded participant competes in the Rubik's Cube World Championship in Sao Paulo, Brazil, July 17, 2015. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

A blindfolded participant competes in the Rubik's Cube World Championship in Sao Paulo, Brazil, July 17, 2015. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Reuters / Friday, July 17, 2015
A blindfolded participant competes in the Rubik's Cube World Championship in Sao Paulo, Brazil, July 17, 2015. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Close
1 / 10
Judges watch Hong Yan Chan, 4, using her feet to solve a Rubik's Cube during the Rubik's Cube World Championship in Sao Paulo, Brazil, July 17, 2015. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Judges watch Hong Yan Chan, 4, using her feet to solve a Rubik's Cube during the Rubik's Cube World Championship in Sao Paulo, Brazil, July 17, 2015. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Reuters / Friday, July 17, 2015
Judges watch Hong Yan Chan, 4, using her feet to solve a Rubik's Cube during the Rubik's Cube World Championship in Sao Paulo, Brazil, July 17, 2015. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Close
2 / 10
A competitor solves a Rubik's cube using his feet during the Rubik's Cube World Championship in Sao Paulo, Brazil, July 17, 2015. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

A competitor solves a Rubik's cube using his feet during the Rubik's Cube World Championship in Sao Paulo, Brazil, July 17, 2015. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Reuters / Friday, July 17, 2015
A competitor solves a Rubik's cube using his feet during the Rubik's Cube World Championship in Sao Paulo, Brazil, July 17, 2015. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Close
3 / 10
Participants attend the Rubik's Cube World Championship in Sao Paulo, Brazil, July 17, 2015. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Participants attend the Rubik's Cube World Championship in Sao Paulo, Brazil, July 17, 2015. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Reuters / Friday, July 17, 2015
Participants attend the Rubik's Cube World Championship in Sao Paulo, Brazil, July 17, 2015. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Close
4 / 10
A competitor solves a Rubik's cube before he competes in the Rubik's Cube World Championship in Sao Paulo, Brazil, July 17, 2015. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

A competitor solves a Rubik's cube before he competes in the Rubik's Cube World Championship in Sao Paulo, Brazil, July 17, 2015. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Reuters / Friday, July 17, 2015
A competitor solves a Rubik's cube before he competes in the Rubik's Cube World Championship in Sao Paulo, Brazil, July 17, 2015. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Close
5 / 10
Competitors solve Rubik's cubes using their feet during the Rubik's Cube World Championship in Sao Paulo, Brazil, July 17, 2015. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Competitors solve Rubik's cubes using their feet during the Rubik's Cube World Championship in Sao Paulo, Brazil, July 17, 2015. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Reuters / Friday, July 17, 2015
Competitors solve Rubik's cubes using their feet during the Rubik's Cube World Championship in Sao Paulo, Brazil, July 17, 2015. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Close
6 / 10
Competitor Yehude Cananza of Peru practices solving a Rubik's Cube while blindfolded, during the Rubik's Cube World Championship in Sao Paulo, Brazil, July 17, 2015. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Competitor Yehude Cananza of Peru practices solving a Rubik's Cube while blindfolded, during the Rubik's Cube World Championship in Sao Paulo, Brazil, July 17, 2015. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Reuters / Friday, July 17, 2015
Competitor Yehude Cananza of Peru practices solving a Rubik's Cube while blindfolded, during the Rubik's Cube World Championship in Sao Paulo, Brazil, July 17, 2015. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Close
7 / 10
Blindfolded participants compete in the Rubik's Cube World Championship in Sao Paulo, Brazil, July 17, 2015. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Blindfolded participants compete in the Rubik's Cube World Championship in Sao Paulo, Brazil, July 17, 2015. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Reuters / Friday, July 17, 2015
Blindfolded participants compete in the Rubik's Cube World Championship in Sao Paulo, Brazil, July 17, 2015. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Close
8 / 10
Participants attend the Rubik's Cube World Championship in Sao Paulo, Brazil, July 17, 2015. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Participants attend the Rubik's Cube World Championship in Sao Paulo, Brazil, July 17, 2015. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Reuters / Friday, July 17, 2015
Participants attend the Rubik's Cube World Championship in Sao Paulo, Brazil, July 17, 2015. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Close
9 / 10
Blindfolded participants compete in the Rubik's Cube World Championship in Sao Paulo, Brazil, July 17, 2015. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Blindfolded participants compete in the Rubik's Cube World Championship in Sao Paulo, Brazil, July 17, 2015. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Reuters / Friday, July 17, 2015
Blindfolded participants compete in the Rubik's Cube World Championship in Sao Paulo, Brazil, July 17, 2015. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Close
10 / 10
View Again
View Next
Festival of Eid

Festival of Eid

Next Slideshows

Festival of Eid

Festival of Eid

Muslims around the world celebrate Eid al-Fitr as they mark the end of the holy month of Ramadan.

Jul 17 2015
Reuters most popular Instagram

Reuters most popular Instagram

To mark the mid-point of 2015, Reuters has compiled the twenty most-liked pictures on our instagram account so far.

Jul 17 2015
Approaching Pluto

Approaching Pluto

NASA's New Horizons spacecraft reveals detailed images of Pluto after a close approach with the distant dwarf planet.

Jul 15 2015
Itsy bitsy face-kini

Itsy bitsy face-kini

The face-kini appeared in China in response to demands for full protection from both the sun and jellyfish stings.

Jul 15 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast