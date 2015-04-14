Rubio in the running
Senator Marco Rubio (R-FL) waves to the crowd after he announced his bid for the Republican nomination in the 2016 U.S. presidential election race during a speech at Freedom Tower in Miami, Florida April 13, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Marco Rubio lifts up his son Dominick on stage after he announced his bid for the White House in 2016 at the Freedom Tower in Miami April 13, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Marco Rubio autographs a magazine with his picture on the cover after he announced his bid for the Republican nomination in the 2016 U.S. presidential election race during a speech at Freedom Tower in Miami, Florida April 13, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo...more
Republican party paraphernalia vendor Kelly Steele displays a pair of campaign eyeglasses for Marco Rubio prior to Rubio's formal declaration of his bid for the Republican nomination in the 2016 U.S. presidential election race, at the Freedom Tower...more
Marco Rubio poses with a supporter after he announced his bid for the White House in 2016 at the Freedom Tower in Miami April 13, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Marco Rubio gestures to the crowd with his wife Jeanette and their children after he announced his bid for the Republican nomination at Freedom Tower in Miami, Florida April 13, 2015. REUTERS/Joe Skipper
A supporter waits to have a book autographed after Marco Rubio announced his presidential bid at the Freedom Tower in Miami, Florida April 13, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Marco Rubio gestures to the crowd with his wife Jeanette after he announced his bid for the Republican nomination in the 2016 presidential election race during a speech at Freedom Tower in Miami, Florida April 13, 2015. REUTERS/Joe Skipper
Protestors against Marco Rubio gather outside the Freedom Tower prior to Rubio's formal announcement in Miami, Florida April 13, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Campaign buttons for Marco Rubio are picture prior to Rubio's formal declaration of his bid at the Freedom Tower in Miami, Florida April 13, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Marco Rubio stands with his children Daniella (2nd L), Amanda (2nd R) and Dominic (R) during his victory speech at a rally in Coral Gables, Florida. REUTERS/Hans Deryk
Supporters of Marco Rubio wait for election results to come in outside the Biltmore Hotel in Coral Gables. REUTERS/Hans Deryk
Marco Rubio addresses the final session of the 2012 Republican National Convention in Tampa, Florida. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Marco Rubio stands on the side of Interstate 4 where the motorcade carrying Republican presidential nominee Mitt Romney stopped in Lakewood Crest, Florida, October 27, 2012. Rubio got out of the motorcade because of a family emergency and left in a...more
Marco Rubio smiles after signing the election documents to officially qualify as a Republican party candidate for the U.S. Senate during a event in West Miami, April 27, 2010. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Young men carrying signs to interrupt remarks by Marco Rubio at a meeting of the Hispanic Leadership Network in Doral, Florida, January 27, 2012. REUTERS/Joe Skipper
Books by Senators Marco Rubio and Rand Paul share a table display at the CPAC convention in National Harbor, Maryland, March 15, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Republican presidential candidate Mitt Romney watches Florida Senator Marco Rubio bowl an orange down the aisle aboard a charter flight from St. Augustine to Miami. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Senator Marco Rubio, the chair of the Senate Foreign Relations' Western Hemisphere Subcommittee, talks with Senator Barbara Boxer during a hearing on President Obama's changes to Cuba policy, February 3, 2015. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Republican Senate candidate Marco Rubio celebrates with his mother Oria during his victory rally in Coral Gables, November 2, 2010. REUTERS/Hans Deryk
Senate candidate Marco Rubio holds his son Dominick as he sits next to his wife Jeanette during a public event to sign election documents to officially qualify as a Republican party candidate for the U.S. Senate in West Miami, April 27, 2010....more
Marco Rubio addresses the CPAC conference in Washington, February 9, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Campaign buttons in support of Marco Rubio during election night at the Biltmore Hotel in Coral Gables, November 2, 2010. REUTERS/Hans Deryk
Marco Rubio stands next to his wife Jeanette as he takes part in a ceremonial re-enactment of his swearing-in by Vice President Joe Biden in the Old Senate Chamber, January 5, 2011. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Republican presidential nominee Mitt Romney shakes hands with Marco Rubio at a campaign rally in Coral Gables, October 31, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Marco Rubio during an appearance in Hollis, New Hampshire, February 23, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Marco Rubio smiles during a public event to sign the election documents to officially qualify as a Republican party candidate for U.S. Senate during a event in West Miami, April 27, 2010. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Marco Rubio waves after speaking at the CPAC conference at National Harbor, Maryland, March 14, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
