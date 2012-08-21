Edition:
United States
Pictures | Tue Aug 21, 2012 | 1:38pm EDT

Ruins of Haiti's National Palace

<p>A Haitian man looks at the platform for the Presidential Ceremony in front of the National Palace in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, May 11, 2006. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz</p>

A Haitian man looks at the platform for the Presidential Ceremony in front of the National Palace in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, May 11, 2006. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Tuesday, August 21, 2012

A Haitian man looks at the platform for the Presidential Ceremony in front of the National Palace in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, May 11, 2006. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Close
1 / 25
<p>The Haitian national palace shows heavy damage, January 13, 2010, after the 7.0 magnitude earthquake in Port-au- Prince. REUTERS/UN Photo/Logan Abassi</p>

The Haitian national palace shows heavy damage, January 13, 2010, after the 7.0 magnitude earthquake in Port-au- Prince. REUTERS/UN Photo/Logan Abassi

Tuesday, August 21, 2012

The Haitian national palace shows heavy damage, January 13, 2010, after the 7.0 magnitude earthquake in Port-au- Prince. REUTERS/UN Photo/Logan Abassi

Close
2 / 25
<p>Government workers remove debris of the destroyed national palace in Port-au-Prince March 15, 2011. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz</p>

Government workers remove debris of the destroyed national palace in Port-au-Prince March 15, 2011. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Tuesday, August 21, 2012

Government workers remove debris of the destroyed national palace in Port-au-Prince March 15, 2011. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Close
3 / 25
<p>The Haitian flag, photographed through two of the balusters remaining on a balcony of the collapsed National Palace, flies from a pole on the front lawn in Port-au-Prince August 13, 2012. The palace, which was destroyed in the 2010 earthquake that killed an estimated 200,000 people, had its planned demolition to make way for the construction of a new one delayed. REUTERS/Swoan Parker</p>

The Haitian flag, photographed through two of the balusters remaining on a balcony of the collapsed National Palace, flies from a pole on the front lawn in Port-au-Prince August 13, 2012. The palace, which was destroyed in the 2010 earthquake that...more

Tuesday, August 21, 2012

The Haitian flag, photographed through two of the balusters remaining on a balcony of the collapsed National Palace, flies from a pole on the front lawn in Port-au-Prince August 13, 2012. The palace, which was destroyed in the 2010 earthquake that killed an estimated 200,000 people, had its planned demolition to make way for the construction of a new one delayed. REUTERS/Swoan Parker

Close
4 / 25
<p>A view of the collapsed cupola of the National Palace in Port-au-Prince August 13, 2012. REUTERS/Swoan Parker </p>

A view of the collapsed cupola of the National Palace in Port-au-Prince August 13, 2012. REUTERS/Swoan Parker

Tuesday, August 21, 2012

A view of the collapsed cupola of the National Palace in Port-au-Prince August 13, 2012. REUTERS/Swoan Parker

Close
5 / 25
<p>A view of the second floor of the badly damaged Haitian National Palace in Port-au-Prince August 9, 2012. REUTERS/Swoan Parker</p>

A view of the second floor of the badly damaged Haitian National Palace in Port-au-Prince August 9, 2012. REUTERS/Swoan Parker

Tuesday, August 21, 2012

A view of the second floor of the badly damaged Haitian National Palace in Port-au-Prince August 9, 2012. REUTERS/Swoan Parker

Close
6 / 25
<p>Wire sculptures which were Christmas angels stand in the badly damaged ballroom of the Haitian National Palace in Port-au-Prince August 13, 2012. REUTERS/Swoan Parker</p>

Wire sculptures which were Christmas angels stand in the badly damaged ballroom of the Haitian National Palace in Port-au-Prince August 13, 2012. REUTERS/Swoan Parker

Tuesday, August 21, 2012

Wire sculptures which were Christmas angels stand in the badly damaged ballroom of the Haitian National Palace in Port-au-Prince August 13, 2012. REUTERS/Swoan Parker

Close
7 / 25
<p>A view of an interior courtyard and roof of the National Palace in Port-au-Prince August 13, 2012. REUTERS/Swoan Parker</p>

A view of an interior courtyard and roof of the National Palace in Port-au-Prince August 13, 2012. REUTERS/Swoan Parker

Tuesday, August 21, 2012

A view of an interior courtyard and roof of the National Palace in Port-au-Prince August 13, 2012. REUTERS/Swoan Parker

Close
8 / 25
<p>Window and door frames jut out from the balcony of the badly damaged Haitian National Palace in Port-au-Prince August 9, 2012. REUTERS/Swoan Parker</p>

Window and door frames jut out from the balcony of the badly damaged Haitian National Palace in Port-au-Prince August 9, 2012. REUTERS/Swoan Parker

Tuesday, August 21, 2012

Window and door frames jut out from the balcony of the badly damaged Haitian National Palace in Port-au-Prince August 9, 2012. REUTERS/Swoan Parker

Close
9 / 25
<p>A view of the interior of the National Palace in Port-au-Prince August 9, 2012. REUTERS/Swoan Parker</p>

A view of the interior of the National Palace in Port-au-Prince August 9, 2012. REUTERS/Swoan Parker

Tuesday, August 21, 2012

A view of the interior of the National Palace in Port-au-Prince August 9, 2012. REUTERS/Swoan Parker

Close
10 / 25
<p>A view of the ballroom of the National Palace in Port-au-Prince August 13, 2012. REUTERS/Swoan Parker</p>

A view of the ballroom of the National Palace in Port-au-Prince August 13, 2012. REUTERS/Swoan Parker

Tuesday, August 21, 2012

A view of the ballroom of the National Palace in Port-au-Prince August 13, 2012. REUTERS/Swoan Parker

Close
11 / 25
<p>A view of the collapsed cupola and a courtyard of the National Palace in Port-au-Prince August 13, 2012. REUTERS/Swoan Parker</p>

A view of the collapsed cupola and a courtyard of the National Palace in Port-au-Prince August 13, 2012. REUTERS/Swoan Parker

Tuesday, August 21, 2012

A view of the collapsed cupola and a courtyard of the National Palace in Port-au-Prince August 13, 2012. REUTERS/Swoan Parker

Close
12 / 25
<p>A view of the inside of Haiti's collapsed National Palace in Port-au-Prince August 13, 2012. REUTERS/Swoan Parker</p>

A view of the inside of Haiti's collapsed National Palace in Port-au-Prince August 13, 2012. REUTERS/Swoan Parker

Tuesday, August 21, 2012

A view of the inside of Haiti's collapsed National Palace in Port-au-Prince August 13, 2012. REUTERS/Swoan Parker

Close
13 / 25
<p>A photograph lies amongst the rubble inside Haiti's collapsed National Palace in Port-au-Prince August 13, 2012. REUTERS/Swoan Parker</p>

A photograph lies amongst the rubble inside Haiti's collapsed National Palace in Port-au-Prince August 13, 2012. REUTERS/Swoan Parker

Tuesday, August 21, 2012

A photograph lies amongst the rubble inside Haiti's collapsed National Palace in Port-au-Prince August 13, 2012. REUTERS/Swoan Parker

Close
14 / 25
<p>A wooden sculpture depicting former Haitian President Jean-Bertrand Aristide rests against a wall of the the badly damaged Haitian National Palace in Port-au-Prince August 13, 2012. The words on the sculpture that reads"Lape nan tet, lape nan vant," is a slogan attributed to Aristide, meaning, "There is no peace of mind without peace in the stomach." REUTERS/Swoan Parker</p>

A wooden sculpture depicting former Haitian President Jean-Bertrand Aristide rests against a wall of the the badly damaged Haitian National Palace in Port-au-Prince August 13, 2012. The words on the sculpture that reads"Lape nan tet, lape nan vant,"...more

Tuesday, August 21, 2012

A wooden sculpture depicting former Haitian President Jean-Bertrand Aristide rests against a wall of the the badly damaged Haitian National Palace in Port-au-Prince August 13, 2012. The words on the sculpture that reads"Lape nan tet, lape nan vant," is a slogan attributed to Aristide, meaning, "There is no peace of mind without peace in the stomach." REUTERS/Swoan Parker

Close
15 / 25
<p>A view from the roof of Haiti's collapsed National Palace in Port-au-Prince August 13, 2012. REUTERS/Swoan Parker</p>

A view from the roof of Haiti's collapsed National Palace in Port-au-Prince August 13, 2012. REUTERS/Swoan Parker

Tuesday, August 21, 2012

A view from the roof of Haiti's collapsed National Palace in Port-au-Prince August 13, 2012. REUTERS/Swoan Parker

Close
16 / 25
<p>A view of the interior courtyard of Haiti's collapsed National Palace in Port-au-Prince August 9, 2012. REUTERS/Swoan Parker</p>

A view of the interior courtyard of Haiti's collapsed National Palace in Port-au-Prince August 9, 2012. REUTERS/Swoan Parker

Tuesday, August 21, 2012

A view of the interior courtyard of Haiti's collapsed National Palace in Port-au-Prince August 9, 2012. REUTERS/Swoan Parker

Close
17 / 25
<p>A view from inside the presidential office known as the Oval Office of the National Palace in Port-au-Prince August 13, 2012. REUTERS/Swoan Parker</p>

A view from inside the presidential office known as the Oval Office of the National Palace in Port-au-Prince August 13, 2012. REUTERS/Swoan Parker

Tuesday, August 21, 2012

A view from inside the presidential office known as the Oval Office of the National Palace in Port-au-Prince August 13, 2012. REUTERS/Swoan Parker

Close
18 / 25
<p>People cheer as a woman dances in front of the heavily damaged National Palace during a memorial held to commemorate victims of the 2010 earthquake, in downtown Port-au-Prince, January 12, 2011. REUTERS/Allison Shelley</p>

People cheer as a woman dances in front of the heavily damaged National Palace during a memorial held to commemorate victims of the 2010 earthquake, in downtown Port-au-Prince, January 12, 2011. REUTERS/Allison Shelley

Tuesday, August 21, 2012

People cheer as a woman dances in front of the heavily damaged National Palace during a memorial held to commemorate victims of the 2010 earthquake, in downtown Port-au-Prince, January 12, 2011. REUTERS/Allison Shelley

Close
19 / 25
<p>Haitians riding a motorcycle pass by barricades of burning tyres in front of the national palace in Port-au-Prince December 8, 2010. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz</p>

Haitians riding a motorcycle pass by barricades of burning tyres in front of the national palace in Port-au-Prince December 8, 2010. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Tuesday, August 21, 2012

Haitians riding a motorcycle pass by barricades of burning tyres in front of the national palace in Port-au-Prince December 8, 2010. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Close
20 / 25
<p>Former U.S. presidents George W. Bush (R), Bill Clinton (4th R) and Haiti's President Rene Preval (3rd R) walk in front of the destroyed national palace in Port-au-Prince March 22, 2010. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz</p>

Former U.S. presidents George W. Bush (R), Bill Clinton (4th R) and Haiti's President Rene Preval (3rd R) walk in front of the destroyed national palace in Port-au-Prince March 22, 2010. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Tuesday, August 21, 2012

Former U.S. presidents George W. Bush (R), Bill Clinton (4th R) and Haiti's President Rene Preval (3rd R) walk in front of the destroyed national palace in Port-au-Prince March 22, 2010. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Close
21 / 25
<p>A resident looks at debris being removed from the national palace after an earthquake in Port-au-Prince January 13, 2010. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz</p>

A resident looks at debris being removed from the national palace after an earthquake in Port-au-Prince January 13, 2010. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Tuesday, August 21, 2012

A resident looks at debris being removed from the national palace after an earthquake in Port-au-Prince January 13, 2010. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Close
22 / 25
<p>A supporter of former Haitian President Jean-Bertrand Aristide demands his return in front of the national palace after a demonstration in Port-au-Prince February 7, 2007. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz</p>

A supporter of former Haitian President Jean-Bertrand Aristide demands his return in front of the national palace after a demonstration in Port-au-Prince February 7, 2007. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Tuesday, August 21, 2012

A supporter of former Haitian President Jean-Bertrand Aristide demands his return in front of the national palace after a demonstration in Port-au-Prince February 7, 2007. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Close
23 / 25
<p>Excavators are seen at the wreckage of the National Palace, destroyed in the catastrophic Jan. 12 earthquake in Port-au-Prince April 13, 2010. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz</p>

Excavators are seen at the wreckage of the National Palace, destroyed in the catastrophic Jan. 12 earthquake in Port-au-Prince April 13, 2010. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Tuesday, August 21, 2012

Excavators are seen at the wreckage of the National Palace, destroyed in the catastrophic Jan. 12 earthquake in Port-au-Prince April 13, 2010. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Close
24 / 25
<p>Haiti's National Palace is seen decorated for the annual Carnival in Port-au-Prince February 19, 2007. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz</p>

Haiti's National Palace is seen decorated for the annual Carnival in Port-au-Prince February 19, 2007. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Tuesday, August 21, 2012

Haiti's National Palace is seen decorated for the annual Carnival in Port-au-Prince February 19, 2007. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Close
25 / 25
View Again
View Next
The art of Damien Hirst

The art of Damien Hirst

Next Slideshows

The art of Damien Hirst

The art of Damien Hirst

A look at the unusual and controversial art of Damien Hirst.

Aug 21 2012
Turtle nesting season

Turtle nesting season

Volunteers look for signs of turtle activity along South Carolina’s coast during nesting season, keeping tabs on the progress of the endangered species.

Aug 21 2012
Clashes in Assam

Clashes in Assam

Ethnic fighting has displaced over 400,000 in the Indian state.

Aug 20 2012
Festival of Eid

Festival of Eid

Muslims around the world mark the end of Ramadan and the breaking of their fasts with their celebration of the Eid-al-Fitr festival.

Aug 20 2012

MORE IN PICTURES

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast