Rule of Erdogan

Heads of delegation pose for a family photograph at the G20 summit at the ExCel centre, in east London, April 2, 2009. (L-R) (Back row) - Director-General of the World Trade Organization Pascal Lamy, Thai Prime Minister Abhisit Vejjajiva, Italy's...more

Heads of delegation pose for a family photograph at the G20 summit at the ExCel centre, in east London, April 2, 2009. (L-R) (Back row) - Director-General of the World Trade Organization Pascal Lamy, Thai Prime Minister Abhisit Vejjajiva, Italy's Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi. (Middle row) - Turkey's Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan, U.S President Barack Obama, Russia's President Dmitry Medvedev. (Front row) - Saudi Arabia's Foreign Minister Prince Saud al-Faisal, China's President Hu Jintao and Britain's Prime Minister Gordon Brown. World leaders are set to declare an end to unfettered capitalism at a G20 summit on Thursday after France and Germany demanded they act fast on promises to prevent a repeat of the worst economic crisis since the 1930s. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Close