Rule of Erdogan
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan helps to carry a coffin with a victim of a thwarted coup following a funeral service in Istanbul, Turkey, July 17, 2016. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan waves from his car after leaving his residence in Istanbul to attend a funeral service for the victims of a thwarted coup at Fatih mosque in Istanbul July 17, 2016. REUTERS/Yagiz Karahan
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan is seen amid his supporters at the Ataturk Airport in Istanbul, Turkey July 16, 2016. REUTERS/Huseyin Aldemir
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan, accompanied by his wife Emine Erdogan, greets supporters during a rally to mark the 563rd anniversary of the conquest of the city by Ottoman Turks, in Istanbul, May 29, 2016. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan leaves the voting booth at a polling station in Istanbul November 1, 2015. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
A grouse sits on Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan's head as he visits a facility of the Forest and Water Management Ministry in Rize, Turkey, August 14, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan kisses a handmade Turkish flag, given to him as a gift from Ugandan university student Cemil (not pictured), during a graduation ceremony in Ankara June 11, 2015. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan (R), Speaker of the Turkish parliament Cemil Cicek and Chief of Staff General Necdet Ozel (L) attend a ceremony at the mausoleum of Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, marking the anniversary of his death, in Ankara November 10,...more
Prime Minister and presidential candidate Tayyip Erdogan leaves a polling booth to cast his ballot during presidential elections in Istanbul August 10, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Turkey's Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan waves to the crowd in front of the election center in Istanbul August 10, 2014. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
Turkey's Prime Minister and presidential candidate Tayyip Erdogan poses with representatives of nomadic Turkish groups in Ankara August 6, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Turkish Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan throws flowers to his supporters next to his wife Emine during his visit in Cologne May 24, 2014. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
Turkey's Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan (3rd R) greets his supporters with his family members in Ankara March 31, 2014. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Turkey's Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan addresses the crowd during an election rally in Kirikkale, central Turkey March 4, 2014. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Turkey's Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan greets his supporters as he arrives for a meeting at the Turkish parliament in Ankara February 25, 2014. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
From L-R: Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, Turkey's Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan's wife Emine Erdogan, Turkey's Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan, President of Somalia Hassan Sheikh Mohamud and President of Turkey Abdullah Gul attend the opening...more
Turkey's Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan (C) waves to supporters after arriving at Istanbul's Ataturk airport early June 7, 2013. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
Turkish Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan gestures during the Ministry for European Union Affairs' EU-Istanbul Conference in Istanbul June 7, 2013. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
Russian President Vladimir Putin (R) gestures after greeting Turkish Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan during their meeting in Moscow's Kremlin July 18, 2012. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Turkish Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan (R) and Chief of Staff General Necdet Ozel pray in front of the coffin of Air Force Captain Gokhan Ertan as they attend his funeral after Friday prayers at Sehitlik Mosque in the eastern Turkish city of Malatya...more
Turkish Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan gives a thumbs-up sign from the cockpit of the Turkish Primary and Basic Trainer Aircraft "Hurkus" during a ceremony at the Turkish Aerospace Industries in Ankara June 27, 2012. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
President Barack Obama and Turkish Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan meet in New York September 20, 2011. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Turkey's Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan poses for Reuters at his office at the AK Party headquarters in Ankara June 13, 2011. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Turkey's Prime Minister Recep Tayyip Erdogan poses with a traditional hat given to him from a young guest from Turkmenistan, in Ankara April 20, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer
Turkey's Prime Minister Recep Tayyip Erdogan (C) attends to the funeral of former Prime Minister Necmettin Erbakan in Istanbul March 1, 2011. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
Turkish Prime Minister Recep Tayyip Erdogan addresses the audience during a meeting with members of his ruling AK Party in the Turkish parliament in Ankara February 22, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer
Chinese Premier Wen Jiabao and Turkey's Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan (R) attend a signing ceremony in Ankara October 8, 2010. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Turkey's Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan (3rd R) visits an activist, wounded when Israel seized a Turkish aid ship bound for Gaza, at Ataturk Hospital in Ankara June 3, 2010. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Turkey's Prime Minister Recep Tayyip Erdogan (R) shakes hands with Russia's President Dmitry Medvedev during a signing ceremony in Ankara May 12, 2010. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Turkey's Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan pauses during a meeting in Ankara October 14, 2009. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Heads of delegation pose for a family photograph at the G20 summit at the ExCel centre, in east London, April 2, 2009. (L-R) (Back row) - Director-General of the World Trade Organization Pascal Lamy, Thai Prime Minister Abhisit Vejjajiva, Italy's...more
Turkish Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan applauses during the inauguration of a subway station in Istanbul January 30, 2009. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
Turkish Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan attends a news conference in Ankara October 3, 2008. REUTERS/Stringer
