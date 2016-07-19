Edition:
Rule of Erdogan

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan helps to carry a coffin with a victim of a thwarted coup following a funeral service in Istanbul, Turkey, July 17, 2016. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Reuters / Sunday, July 17, 2016
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan waves from his car after leaving his residence in Istanbul to attend a funeral service for the victims of a thwarted coup at Fatih mosque in Istanbul July 17, 2016. REUTERS/Yagiz Karahan

Reuters / Sunday, July 17, 2016
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan is seen amid his supporters at the Ataturk Airport in Istanbul, Turkey July 16, 2016. REUTERS/Huseyin Aldemir

Reuters / Saturday, July 16, 2016
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan, accompanied by his wife Emine Erdogan, greets supporters during a rally to mark the 563rd anniversary of the conquest of the city by Ottoman Turks, in Istanbul, May 29, 2016. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Reuters / Sunday, May 29, 2016
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan leaves the voting booth at a polling station in Istanbul November 1, 2015. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Reuters / Sunday, November 01, 2015
A grouse sits on Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan's head as he visits a facility of the Forest and Water Management Ministry in Rize, Turkey, August 14, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Friday, August 14, 2015
Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan kisses a handmade Turkish flag, given to him as a gift from Ugandan university student Cemil (not pictured), during a graduation ceremony in Ankara June 11, 2015. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Reuters / Thursday, June 11, 2015
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan (R), Speaker of the Turkish parliament Cemil Cicek and Chief of Staff General Necdet Ozel (L) attend a ceremony at the mausoleum of Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, marking the anniversary of his death, in Ankara November 10, 2014. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Reuters / Monday, November 10, 2014
Prime Minister and presidential candidate Tayyip Erdogan leaves a polling booth to cast his ballot during presidential elections in Istanbul August 10, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Reuters / Sunday, August 10, 2014
Turkey's Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan waves to the crowd in front of the election center in Istanbul August 10, 2014. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Reuters / Sunday, August 10, 2014
Turkey's Prime Minister and presidential candidate Tayyip Erdogan poses with representatives of nomadic Turkish groups in Ankara August 6, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Wednesday, August 06, 2014
Turkish Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan throws flowers to his supporters next to his wife Emine during his visit in Cologne May 24, 2014. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Reuters / Saturday, May 24, 2014
Turkey's Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan (3rd R) greets his supporters with his family members in Ankara March 31, 2014. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Reuters / Sunday, March 30, 2014
Turkey's Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan addresses the crowd during an election rally in Kirikkale, central Turkey March 4, 2014. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Reuters / Tuesday, March 04, 2014
Turkey's Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan greets his supporters as he arrives for a meeting at the Turkish parliament in Ankara February 25, 2014. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Reuters / Tuesday, February 25, 2014
From L-R: Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, Turkey's Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan's wife Emine Erdogan, Turkey's Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan, President of Somalia Hassan Sheikh Mohamud and President of Turkey Abdullah Gul attend the opening ceremony of Marmaray, a subway links Europe with Asia some 60 metres below the Bosphorus Strait, in Istanbul October 29, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, October 29, 2013
Turkey's Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan (C) waves to supporters after arriving at Istanbul's Ataturk airport early June 7, 2013. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Reuters / Thursday, June 06, 2013
Turkish Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan gestures during the Ministry for European Union Affairs' EU-Istanbul Conference in Istanbul June 7, 2013. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Reuters / Friday, June 07, 2013
Russian President Vladimir Putin (R) gestures after greeting Turkish Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan during their meeting in Moscow's Kremlin July 18, 2012. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Reuters / Wednesday, July 18, 2012
Turkish Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan (R) and Chief of Staff General Necdet Ozel pray in front of the coffin of Air Force Captain Gokhan Ertan as they attend his funeral after Friday prayers at Sehitlik Mosque in the eastern Turkish city of Malatya July 6, 2012. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Reuters / Friday, July 06, 2012
Turkish Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan gives a thumbs-up sign from the cockpit of the Turkish Primary and Basic Trainer Aircraft "Hurkus" during a ceremony at the Turkish Aerospace Industries in Ankara June 27, 2012. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Reuters / Wednesday, June 27, 2012
President Barack Obama and Turkish Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan meet in New York September 20, 2011. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Tuesday, September 20, 2011
Turkey's Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan poses for Reuters at his office at the AK Party headquarters in Ankara June 13, 2011. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Reuters / Monday, June 13, 2011
Turkey's Prime Minister Recep Tayyip Erdogan poses with a traditional hat given to him from a young guest from Turkmenistan, in Ankara April 20, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Wednesday, April 20, 2011
Turkey's Prime Minister Recep Tayyip Erdogan (C) attends to the funeral of former Prime Minister Necmettin Erbakan in Istanbul March 1, 2011. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Reuters / Tuesday, March 01, 2011
Turkish Prime Minister Recep Tayyip Erdogan addresses the audience during a meeting with members of his ruling AK Party in the Turkish parliament in Ankara February 22, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, February 22, 2011
Chinese Premier Wen Jiabao and Turkey's Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan (R) attend a signing ceremony in Ankara October 8, 2010. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Reuters / Friday, October 08, 2010
Turkey's Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan (3rd R) visits an activist, wounded when Israel seized a Turkish aid ship bound for Gaza, at Ataturk Hospital in Ankara June 3, 2010. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Reuters / Thursday, June 03, 2010
Turkey's Prime Minister Recep Tayyip Erdogan (R) shakes hands with Russia's President Dmitry Medvedev during a signing ceremony in Ankara May 12, 2010. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Reuters / Wednesday, May 12, 2010
Turkey's Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan pauses during a meeting in Ankara October 14, 2009. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Reuters / Wednesday, October 14, 2009
Heads of delegation pose for a family photograph at the G20 summit at the ExCel centre, in east London, April 2, 2009. (L-R) (Back row) - Director-General of the World Trade Organization Pascal Lamy, Thai Prime Minister Abhisit Vejjajiva, Italy's Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi. (Middle row) - Turkey's Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan, U.S President Barack Obama, Russia's President Dmitry Medvedev. (Front row) - Saudi Arabia's Foreign Minister Prince Saud al-Faisal, China's President Hu Jintao and Britain's Prime Minister Gordon Brown. World leaders are set to declare an end to unfettered capitalism at a G20 summit on Thursday after France and Germany demanded they act fast on promises to prevent a repeat of the worst economic crisis since the 1930s. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Thursday, April 02, 2009
Turkish Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan applauses during the inauguration of a subway station in Istanbul January 30, 2009. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Reuters / Friday, January 30, 2009
Turkish Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan attends a news conference in Ankara October 3, 2008. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Friday, October 03, 2008
