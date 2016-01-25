Edition:
United States
Pictures | Mon Jan 25, 2016 | 1:10pm EST

Rumsfeld: From politician to gamer

Donald Rumsfeld testifies during a house committee hearing in Washington, August 1, 2007. The former U.S. secretary of defense has released an iOS video game app based on a version of solitaire played by Winston Churchill. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

Donald Rumsfeld testifies during a house committee hearing in Washington, August 1, 2007. The former U.S. secretary of defense has released an iOS video game app based on a version of solitaire played by Winston Churchill. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

Reuters / Wednesday, August 01, 2007
Donald Rumsfeld testifies during a house committee hearing in Washington, August 1, 2007. The former U.S. secretary of defense has released an iOS video game app based on a version of solitaire played by Winston Churchill. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas
Close
1 / 16
Donald Rumsfeld (front R) sits on his C-17 aircraft on the ground at Prince Sultan Air Base, Saudi Arabia April 29, 2003. In a blog post on Medium.com, Rumsfeld wrote that he has spent the past two years developing the app of the Solitaire variant. The game, which he calls "an incredibly devilish version of solitaire," uses two decks instead of one, 10 rows of cards instead of seven, and an extra pile of "the Devil's Six" cards that players must sort as well from Ace to King. REUTERS/Pool/Luke Frazzalf

Donald Rumsfeld (front R) sits on his C-17 aircraft on the ground at Prince Sultan Air Base, Saudi Arabia April 29, 2003. In a blog post on Medium.com, Rumsfeld wrote that he has spent the past two years developing the app of the Solitaire variant....more

Reuters / Tuesday, February 07, 2006
Donald Rumsfeld (front R) sits on his C-17 aircraft on the ground at Prince Sultan Air Base, Saudi Arabia April 29, 2003. In a blog post on Medium.com, Rumsfeld wrote that he has spent the past two years developing the app of the Solitaire variant. The game, which he calls "an incredibly devilish version of solitaire," uses two decks instead of one, 10 rows of cards instead of seven, and an extra pile of "the Devil's Six" cards that players must sort as well from Ace to King. REUTERS/Pool/Luke Frazzalf
Close
2 / 16
Commander of the South Korean contingent Major General Hwang Eui Don watches Donald Rumsfeld speak by phone with South Korea's Minister of Defense from a camp in Arbil, Iraq, October 10, 2004. The card game, Rumsfeld says, "can frustrate even the most skilled player because a single move can make or break an entire game." REUTERS/Sasa Kralj

Commander of the South Korean contingent Major General Hwang Eui Don watches Donald Rumsfeld speak by phone with South Korea's Minister of Defense from a camp in Arbil, Iraq, October 10, 2004. The card game, Rumsfeld says, "can frustrate even the...more

Reuters / Monday, February 06, 2006
Commander of the South Korean contingent Major General Hwang Eui Don watches Donald Rumsfeld speak by phone with South Korea's Minister of Defense from a camp in Arbil, Iraq, October 10, 2004. The card game, Rumsfeld says, "can frustrate even the most skilled player because a single move can make or break an entire game." REUTERS/Sasa Kralj
Close
3 / 16
Donald Rumsfeld (L), U.S. President George W. Bush (C) and vice president Dick Cheney attend the Armed Forces Full Honor Review at the Pentagon in Washington December 15, 2006. Rumsfeld learned the game in 1973, he writes, from Andre de Staercke, a former protege of Winston Churchill, while the two men were working as ambassador and diplomat, respectively, at NATO headquarters in Brussels. REUTERS/Larry Downing

Donald Rumsfeld (L), U.S. President George W. Bush (C) and vice president Dick Cheney attend the Armed Forces Full Honor Review at the Pentagon in Washington December 15, 2006. Rumsfeld learned the game in 1973, he writes, from Andre de Staercke, a...more

Reuters / Friday, December 15, 2006
Donald Rumsfeld (L), U.S. President George W. Bush (C) and vice president Dick Cheney attend the Armed Forces Full Honor Review at the Pentagon in Washington December 15, 2006. Rumsfeld learned the game in 1973, he writes, from Andre de Staercke, a former protege of Winston Churchill, while the two men were working as ambassador and diplomat, respectively, at NATO headquarters in Brussels. REUTERS/Larry Downing
Close
4 / 16
Donald Rumsfeld signs a Baghdad road sign at the request of a U.S. soldier at Baghdad's international airport, Iraq, April 30, 2003. Rumsfeld writes that up until a few years ago, there were probably a dozen or so people in the world who knew how to play this game -- mostly people he had taught to play. "I knew I wouldn't be around forever," he wrote. "There was every chance the game Churchill so enjoyed could be lost to the ages." REUTERS/Pool/Luke Frazza

Donald Rumsfeld signs a Baghdad road sign at the request of a U.S. soldier at Baghdad's international airport, Iraq, April 30, 2003. Rumsfeld writes that up until a few years ago, there were probably a dozen or so people in the world who knew how to...more

Reuters / Tuesday, February 07, 2006
Donald Rumsfeld signs a Baghdad road sign at the request of a U.S. soldier at Baghdad's international airport, Iraq, April 30, 2003. Rumsfeld writes that up until a few years ago, there were probably a dozen or so people in the world who knew how to play this game -- mostly people he had taught to play. "I knew I wouldn't be around forever," he wrote. "There was every chance the game Churchill so enjoyed could be lost to the ages." REUTERS/Pool/Luke Frazza
Close
5 / 16
George W. Bush receives a note from Donald Rumsfeld given to him from Condoleezza Rice informing the president "Iraq is sovereign" during the opening working session of the NATO Summit in Istanbul, Turkey, June 28, 2004. The president returned the paper to Dr. Rice after writing, "Let freedom reign." After Rumsfeld was approached to turn the game into an app, he contacted Winston Churchill's family in January 2014 to ask for approval to use the family name. They approved -- Randolph Churchill, Winston's great-grandson, called it "a marvelous way to bring this back to life." REUTERS/Larry Downing

George W. Bush receives a note from Donald Rumsfeld given to him from Condoleezza Rice informing the president "Iraq is sovereign" during the opening working session of the NATO Summit in Istanbul, Turkey, June 28, 2004. The president returned the...more

Reuters / Sunday, February 05, 2006
George W. Bush receives a note from Donald Rumsfeld given to him from Condoleezza Rice informing the president "Iraq is sovereign" during the opening working session of the NATO Summit in Istanbul, Turkey, June 28, 2004. The president returned the paper to Dr. Rice after writing, "Let freedom reign." After Rumsfeld was approached to turn the game into an app, he contacted Winston Churchill's family in January 2014 to ask for approval to use the family name. They approved -- Randolph Churchill, Winston's great-grandson, called it "a marvelous way to bring this back to life." REUTERS/Larry Downing
Close
6 / 16
Donald Rumsfeld departs after speaking at a town hall meeting at the Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia September 22, 2006. The Churchill Solitaire app is free and is currently available in the Apple App Store, with a 4.5/5 rating. Profits from the in-game purchases in the app will go to charity, Rumsfeld says. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Donald Rumsfeld departs after speaking at a town hall meeting at the Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia September 22, 2006. The Churchill Solitaire app is free and is currently available in the Apple App Store, with a 4.5/5 rating. Profits from the...more

Reuters / Friday, September 22, 2006
Donald Rumsfeld departs after speaking at a town hall meeting at the Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia September 22, 2006. The Churchill Solitaire app is free and is currently available in the Apple App Store, with a 4.5/5 rating. Profits from the in-game purchases in the app will go to charity, Rumsfeld says. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
7 / 16
Donald Rumsfeld talks to Lt. General Ricardo Sanchez (R), head of the coalition forces in Iraq, on a helicopter in Baghdad, Iraq May, 13, 2004. "I've found it helps improve concentration and sharpens instincts," Rumsfeld writes. "To succeed in Churchill Solitaire, you have to envision a variety of scenarios and think a good many moves ahead." REUTERS/David Hume Kennerly/Pool

Donald Rumsfeld talks to Lt. General Ricardo Sanchez (R), head of the coalition forces in Iraq, on a helicopter in Baghdad, Iraq May, 13, 2004. "I've found it helps improve concentration and sharpens instincts," Rumsfeld writes. "To succeed in...more

Reuters / Tuesday, February 07, 2006
Donald Rumsfeld talks to Lt. General Ricardo Sanchez (R), head of the coalition forces in Iraq, on a helicopter in Baghdad, Iraq May, 13, 2004. "I've found it helps improve concentration and sharpens instincts," Rumsfeld writes. "To succeed in Churchill Solitaire, you have to envision a variety of scenarios and think a good many moves ahead." REUTERS/David Hume Kennerly/Pool
Close
8 / 16
Lisa Dolan puts her hand on the shoulder of Donald Rumsfeld at a ground-breaking ceremony for a 9/11 memorial at the Pentagon in Washington, June 15, 2006. REUTERS/Jim Young

Lisa Dolan puts her hand on the shoulder of Donald Rumsfeld at a ground-breaking ceremony for a 9/11 memorial at the Pentagon in Washington, June 15, 2006. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Thursday, June 15, 2006
Lisa Dolan puts her hand on the shoulder of Donald Rumsfeld at a ground-breaking ceremony for a 9/11 memorial at the Pentagon in Washington, June 15, 2006. REUTERS/Jim Young
Close
9 / 16
Donald Rumsfeld and China's Defense Minister Cao Gangchuan attend a welcoming ceremony at the Chinese Defense Ministry in Beijing, China October 19, 2005. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Donald Rumsfeld and China's Defense Minister Cao Gangchuan attend a welcoming ceremony at the Chinese Defense Ministry in Beijing, China October 19, 2005. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Reuters / Saturday, April 01, 2006
Donald Rumsfeld and China's Defense Minister Cao Gangchuan attend a welcoming ceremony at the Chinese Defense Ministry in Beijing, China October 19, 2005. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Close
10 / 16
Donald Rumsfeld tours a Mobile Army Surgical Hospital (MASH) in Muzaffarabad, Pakistan, December 21, 2005. REUTERS/Jim Young

Donald Rumsfeld tours a Mobile Army Surgical Hospital (MASH) in Muzaffarabad, Pakistan, December 21, 2005. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Saturday, April 01, 2006
Donald Rumsfeld tours a Mobile Army Surgical Hospital (MASH) in Muzaffarabad, Pakistan, December 21, 2005. REUTERS/Jim Young
Close
11 / 16
George W. Bush escorts Donald Rumsfeld from the Oval Office of the White House after announcing Rumsfeld's replacement in Washington November 8, 2006. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

George W. Bush escorts Donald Rumsfeld from the Oval Office of the White House after announcing Rumsfeld's replacement in Washington November 8, 2006. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Wednesday, November 08, 2006
George W. Bush escorts Donald Rumsfeld from the Oval Office of the White House after announcing Rumsfeld's replacement in Washington November 8, 2006. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
12 / 16
Donald Rumsfeld puts on a bullet-proof flack jacket upon his departure from Saddam Hussein's Abu Gharyb Palace in Baghdad, Iraq, April 30, 2003. REUTERS/Pool/Luke Frazza

Donald Rumsfeld puts on a bullet-proof flack jacket upon his departure from Saddam Hussein's Abu Gharyb Palace in Baghdad, Iraq, April 30, 2003. REUTERS/Pool/Luke Frazza

Reuters / Tuesday, February 07, 2006
Donald Rumsfeld puts on a bullet-proof flack jacket upon his departure from Saddam Hussein's Abu Gharyb Palace in Baghdad, Iraq, April 30, 2003. REUTERS/Pool/Luke Frazza
Close
13 / 16
Donald Rumsfeld awards a Purple Heart to Army Sgt. Chris Scott of the 1st Brigade, 25th Infantry Division, as he recuperates in a medical facility at Mosul Airfield, Iraq, on December 24, 2004. REUTERS/U.S. Air Force/Master Sgt. James M. Bowman/Handout

Donald Rumsfeld awards a Purple Heart to Army Sgt. Chris Scott of the 1st Brigade, 25th Infantry Division, as he recuperates in a medical facility at Mosul Airfield, Iraq, on December 24, 2004. REUTERS/U.S. Air Force/Master Sgt. James M....more

Reuters / Tuesday, February 07, 2006
Donald Rumsfeld awards a Purple Heart to Army Sgt. Chris Scott of the 1st Brigade, 25th Infantry Division, as he recuperates in a medical facility at Mosul Airfield, Iraq, on December 24, 2004. REUTERS/U.S. Air Force/Master Sgt. James M. Bowman/Handout
Close
14 / 16
Donald Rumsfeld greets U.S. military personnel during a visit to the Abu Ghraib prison on the outskirts of Baghdad, Iraq May 13, 2004. REUTERS/Jim MacMillan

Donald Rumsfeld greets U.S. military personnel during a visit to the Abu Ghraib prison on the outskirts of Baghdad, Iraq May 13, 2004. REUTERS/Jim MacMillan

Reuters / Tuesday, February 07, 2006
Donald Rumsfeld greets U.S. military personnel during a visit to the Abu Ghraib prison on the outskirts of Baghdad, Iraq May 13, 2004. REUTERS/Jim MacMillan
Close
15 / 16
Donald Rumsfeld and George W. Bush attend the Armed Forces Full Honor Review at the Pentagon in Washington December 15, 2006. REUTERS/Larry Downing

Donald Rumsfeld and George W. Bush attend the Armed Forces Full Honor Review at the Pentagon in Washington December 15, 2006. REUTERS/Larry Downing

Reuters / Friday, December 15, 2006
Donald Rumsfeld and George W. Bush attend the Armed Forces Full Honor Review at the Pentagon in Washington December 15, 2006. REUTERS/Larry Downing
Close
16 / 16
View Again
View Next
Faces of Islamic State

Faces of Islamic State

Next Slideshows

Faces of Islamic State

Faces of Islamic State

Inside the ranks of the radical militant group.

Jan 25 2016
Gaza floods

Gaza floods

Heavy rains and a winter storm bring flooding to the Gaza Strip.

Jan 25 2016
Drought and hunger in Africa

Drought and hunger in Africa

About 14 million people face hunger in Southern Africa because of a drought that has been exacerbated by an El Nino weather pattern.

Jan 25 2016
Russia's Syria strike zone

Russia's Syria strike zone

Moscow says its air strikes target Islamic State militants but rebels and residents say they are causing hundreds of civilian casualties.

Jan 22 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast