Running for Boston
A Middlesex County Sheriff watches as runners pass by during the 118th running of the Boston Marathon in Hopkinton, Massachusetts, April 21, 2014. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter
A Middlesex County Sheriff watches as runners pass by during the 118th running of the Boston Marathon in Hopkinton, Massachusetts, April 21, 2014. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter
Meb Keflezighi reacts as he comes to the finish line at the 118th running of the Boston Marathon in Boston, Massachusetts April 21, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Meb Keflezighi reacts as he comes to the finish line at the 118th running of the Boston Marathon in Boston, Massachusetts April 21, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Meb Keflezighi reacts after winning the men's division of the 118th running of the Boston Marathon in Boston, Massachusetts April 21, 2014. Keflezighi became the first U.S. male athlete to win the Boston Marathon in three decades, an emotional...more
Meb Keflezighi reacts after winning the men's division of the 118th running of the Boston Marathon in Boston, Massachusetts April 21, 2014. Keflezighi became the first U.S. male athlete to win the Boston Marathon in three decades, an emotional performance in a city still recovering from last year's fatal bombing attack on the world-renowned race. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Meb Keflezighi is congratulated by 2013 Boston Marathon bombing survivor Jeff Bauman after winning the 118th running of the Boston Marathon in Boston, Massachusetts April 21, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Meb Keflezighi is congratulated by 2013 Boston Marathon bombing survivor Jeff Bauman after winning the 118th running of the Boston Marathon in Boston, Massachusetts April 21, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Kenya's Rita Jeptoo reacts after winning the women's division at the 118th running of the Boston Marathon in Boston, Massachusetts April 21, 2014. REUTERS/Gretchen Ertl
Kenya's Rita Jeptoo reacts after winning the women's division at the 118th running of the Boston Marathon in Boston, Massachusetts April 21, 2014. REUTERS/Gretchen Ertl
Rita Jeptoo of Kenya reacts after winning the women's division of the 118th running of the Boston Marathon in Boston, Massachusetts April 21, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Rita Jeptoo of Kenya reacts after winning the women's division of the 118th running of the Boston Marathon in Boston, Massachusetts April 21, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Men's division winner Meb Keflezighi hugs women's division winner Rita Jeptoo at the 118th running of the Boston Marathon in Boston, Massachusetts April 21, 2014. REUTERS/Gretchen Ertl
Men's division winner Meb Keflezighi hugs women's division winner Rita Jeptoo at the 118th running of the Boston Marathon in Boston, Massachusetts April 21, 2014. REUTERS/Gretchen Ertl
Meb Keflezighi celebrates after winning the men's division at the 118th running of the Boston Marathon in Boston, Massachusetts April 21, 2014. REUTERS/Gretchen Ertl
Meb Keflezighi celebrates after winning the men's division at the 118th running of the Boston Marathon in Boston, Massachusetts April 21, 2014. REUTERS/Gretchen Ertl
Kenya's Rita Jeptoo holds the trophy after winning the women's division at the 118th running of the Boston Marathon in Boston, Massachusetts April 21, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Kenya's Rita Jeptoo holds the trophy after winning the women's division at the 118th running of the Boston Marathon in Boston, Massachusetts April 21, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Ernst Van Dyk of South Africa wins the men's wheelchair division at the 118th running of the Boston Marathon in Boston, Massachusetts April 21, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Ernst Van Dyk of South Africa wins the men's wheelchair division at the 118th running of the Boston Marathon in Boston, Massachusetts April 21, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Ernst Van Dyk of South Africa holds the trophy after winning the men's wheelchair division at the 118th running of the Boston Marathon in Boston, Massachusetts April 21, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Ernst Van Dyk of South Africa holds the trophy after winning the men's wheelchair division at the 118th running of the Boston Marathon in Boston, Massachusetts April 21, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Boston Marathon bombing survivors Patrick Downes and Jessica Kensky cross the finish line at the 118th running of the Boston Marathon in Boston, Massachusetts April 21, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Boston Marathon bombing survivors Patrick Downes and Jessica Kensky cross the finish line at the 118th running of the Boston Marathon in Boston, Massachusetts April 21, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Tatyana McFadden shakes hands with Jun Lyu, the father of Lu Lingzi, a Boston University graduate student from China that was killed in the bombings, after McFadden won the women's wheelchair division at the 118th running of the Boston Marathon in...more
Tatyana McFadden shakes hands with Jun Lyu, the father of Lu Lingzi, a Boston University graduate student from China that was killed in the bombings, after McFadden won the women's wheelchair division at the 118th running of the Boston Marathon in Boston, Massachusetts April 21, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Boston bombing hero Carlos Arredondo waves U.S. flags at the finish line of the 118th running of the Boston Marathon in Boston, Massachusetts April 21, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Boston bombing hero Carlos Arredondo waves U.S. flags at the finish line of the 118th running of the Boston Marathon in Boston, Massachusetts April 21, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Runners make their way down Boylston Street after finishing the Boston Marathon in Boston, Massachusetts, April 21, 2014. Some 35,755 runners from 96 countries competed in the second-largest field in history for the 118th running of the Boston...more
Runners make their way down Boylston Street after finishing the Boston Marathon in Boston, Massachusetts, April 21, 2014. Some 35,755 runners from 96 countries competed in the second-largest field in history for the 118th running of the Boston Marathon. REUTERS/Gretchen Ertl
Next Slideshows
Sherpa tragedy on Everest
Families mourn after the single deadliest avalanche on Mount Everest kills more than a dozen sherpas.
Clashes in Caracas
Protests in the streets of the Venezuelan capital.
NY Easter Parade
Participants at the annual Easter Bonnet Parade.
Holy Week
Christian faithful celebrate Holy Week.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.