Pictures | Mon Apr 21, 2014 | 4:15pm EDT

Running for Boston

<p>A Middlesex County Sheriff watches as runners pass by during the 118th running of the Boston Marathon in Hopkinton, Massachusetts, April 21, 2014. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter</p>

Monday, April 21, 2014

<p>Meb Keflezighi reacts as he comes to the finish line at the 118th running of the Boston Marathon in Boston, Massachusetts April 21, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

Monday, April 21, 2014

<p>Meb Keflezighi reacts after winning the men's division of the 118th running of the Boston Marathon in Boston, Massachusetts April 21, 2014. Keflezighi became the first U.S. male athlete to win the Boston Marathon in three decades, an emotional performance in a city still recovering from last year's fatal bombing attack on the world-renowned race. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

Monday, April 21, 2014

<p>Meb Keflezighi is congratulated by 2013 Boston Marathon bombing survivor Jeff Bauman after winning the 118th running of the Boston Marathon in Boston, Massachusetts April 21, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

Monday, April 21, 2014

<p>Kenya's Rita Jeptoo reacts after winning the women's division at the 118th running of the Boston Marathon in Boston, Massachusetts April 21, 2014. REUTERS/Gretchen Ertl</p>

Monday, April 21, 2014

<p>Rita Jeptoo of Kenya reacts after winning the women's division of the 118th running of the Boston Marathon in Boston, Massachusetts April 21, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

Monday, April 21, 2014

<p>Men's division winner Meb Keflezighi hugs women's division winner Rita Jeptoo at the 118th running of the Boston Marathon in Boston, Massachusetts April 21, 2014. REUTERS/Gretchen Ertl</p>

Monday, April 21, 2014

<p>Meb Keflezighi celebrates after winning the men's division at the 118th running of the Boston Marathon in Boston, Massachusetts April 21, 2014. REUTERS/Gretchen Ertl</p>

Monday, April 21, 2014

<p>Kenya's Rita Jeptoo holds the trophy after winning the women's division at the 118th running of the Boston Marathon in Boston, Massachusetts April 21, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

Monday, April 21, 2014

<p>Ernst Van Dyk of South Africa wins the men's wheelchair division at the 118th running of the Boston Marathon in Boston, Massachusetts April 21, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

Monday, April 21, 2014

<p>Ernst Van Dyk of South Africa holds the trophy after winning the men's wheelchair division at the 118th running of the Boston Marathon in Boston, Massachusetts April 21, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

Monday, April 21, 2014

<p>Boston Marathon bombing survivors Patrick Downes and Jessica Kensky cross the finish line at the 118th running of the Boston Marathon in Boston, Massachusetts April 21, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

Monday, April 21, 2014

<p>Tatyana McFadden shakes hands with Jun Lyu, the father of Lu Lingzi, a Boston University graduate student from China that was killed in the bombings, after McFadden won the women's wheelchair division at the 118th running of the Boston Marathon in Boston, Massachusetts April 21, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

Monday, April 21, 2014

<p>Boston bombing hero Carlos Arredondo waves U.S. flags at the finish line of the 118th running of the Boston Marathon in Boston, Massachusetts April 21, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

Monday, April 21, 2014

<p>Runners make their way down Boylston Street after finishing the Boston Marathon in Boston, Massachusetts, April 21, 2014. Some 35,755 runners from 96 countries competed in the second-largest field in history for the 118th running of the Boston Marathon. REUTERS/Gretchen Ertl</p>

Monday, April 21, 2014

