Pictures | Mon Mar 27, 2017 | 11:05am EDT

Running of the Brides

Brides-to-be participate in the "Running of the Brides" race in a park in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Saturday, March 25, 2017
A man ties the shoe of his fiance as they participate in the "Running of the Brides" race in a park in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Saturday, March 25, 2017
Rittchai Prasonsin, 27, and Sirada Thamwanna, 29, cross the finish line to win the "Running of the Brides" race in a park in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Saturday, March 25, 2017
Couples participate in the "Running of the Brides" race in a park in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Saturday, March 25, 2017
A couple participates in the "Running of the Brides" race in a park in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Saturday, March 25, 2017
A bride-to-be sits as she participates in the "Running of the Brides" race in a park in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Saturday, March 25, 2017
Brides-to-be participate in the "Running of the Brides" race in a park in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Saturday, March 25, 2017
A couple participates in the "Running of the Brides" race in a park in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Saturday, March 25, 2017
A couple participates in the "Running of the Brides" race in a park in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Saturday, March 25, 2017
Brides-to-be participate in the "Running of the Brides" race in a park in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Saturday, March 25, 2017
Couples participate in the "Running of the Brides" race in a park in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Saturday, March 25, 2017
Rittchai Prasonsin, 27, and Sirada Thamwanna, 29, react after winning the "Running of the Brides" race in a park in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Saturday, March 25, 2017
Brides-to-be participate in the "Running of the Brides" race in a park in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Saturday, March 25, 2017
A couple participates in the "Running of the Brides" race in a park in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Saturday, March 25, 2017
A bride-to-be participates in the "Running of the Brides" race in a park in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Saturday, March 25, 2017
Brides-to-be participate in the "Running of the Brides" race in a park in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Saturday, March 25, 2017
