Running of the Brides
Brides-to-be participate in the "Running of the Brides" race in a park in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
A man ties the shoe of his fiance as they participate in the "Running of the Brides" race in a park in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Rittchai Prasonsin, 27, and Sirada Thamwanna, 29, cross the finish line to win the "Running of the Brides" race in a park in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Couples participate in the "Running of the Brides" race in a park in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
A couple participates in the "Running of the Brides" race in a park in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
A bride-to-be sits as she participates in the "Running of the Brides" race in a park in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Brides-to-be participate in the "Running of the Brides" race in a park in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
A couple participates in the "Running of the Brides" race in a park in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
A couple participates in the "Running of the Brides" race in a park in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Brides-to-be participate in the "Running of the Brides" race in a park in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Couples participate in the "Running of the Brides" race in a park in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Rittchai Prasonsin, 27, and Sirada Thamwanna, 29, react after winning the "Running of the Brides" race in a park in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Brides-to-be participate in the "Running of the Brides" race in a park in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
A couple participates in the "Running of the Brides" race in a park in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
A bride-to-be participates in the "Running of the Brides" race in a park in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Brides-to-be participate in the "Running of the Brides" race in a park in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
