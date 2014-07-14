Running of the bulls
A runner is tossed by a Miura fighting bull at Estafeta corner during the eighth running of the bulls of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona July 14, 2014. REUTERS/Vincent West
Runners are gored by a Miura fighting bull at Estafeta corner during the eighth running of the bulls of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona July 14, 2014. REUTERS/Vincent West
A runner falls next to a Miura fighting bull at the entrance of the bullring during the final running of the bulls at the San Fermin festival in Pamplona July 14, 2014. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso
A female runner sprints alongside Adolfo Martin fighting bulls on Estafeta corner during the seventh running of the bulls of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona July 13, 2014. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso
A runner is hit by an Adolfo Martin fighting bull at the entrance to the bullring during the seventh running of the bulls of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona July 13, 2014. REUTERS/Joseba Etxaburu
A fighting cow leaps over festival goers as she enters the ring during the San Fermin festival in Pamplona July 13, 2014. REUTERS/Joseba Etxaburu
A runner is caught between the horns of a Fuente Ymbro fighting bull on Santo Domingo street during the sixth running of the bulls of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona July 12, 2014. REUTERS/Vincent West
Spanish bullfighter Juan Jose Padilla adjusts his costume before a bullfight at the San Fermin festival in Pamplona July 12, 2014. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso
Bullfighter Diego Urdiales performs a pass during a bullfight at the Plaza de Toros during the San Fermin festival in Pamplona July 13, 2014. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso
A reveler sleeps it off during the San Fermin festival in Pamplona July 12, 2014. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso
A runner is hit by a Jandilla bull at the entrance to the bullring during the fifth running of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona July 11, 2014. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso
Runners sprint alongside Jandilla fighting bulls at Telefonica corner, during the fifth running of the bulls of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona July 11, 2014. REUTERS/Joseba Etxaburu
Spanish bullfighter Alejandro Talavante barely escapes getting gored during a bullfight at the San Fermin festival in Pamplona July 10, 2014. REUTERS/Joseba Etxaburu
A runner rests his hand on the back of a Garcigrande fighting bull at Telefonica Corner during the fourth running of the bulls of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona July 10, 2014. REUTERS/Joseba Etxaburu
A fighting cow falls as she enters the ring following the fourth running of the bulls at the San Fermin festival in Pamplona July 10, 2014. REUTERS/Joseba Etxaburu
A runner squeezes between Garcigrande fighting bulls near the entrance of the bullring during the fourth running of the bulls of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona July 10, 2014. REUTERS/Vincent West
A fighting cow tosses a runner following the third running of the bulls at the San Fermin festival in Pamplona July 9, 2014. REUTERS/Joseba Etxaburu
A runner falls in front of a Torrestrella fighting bull at the Estafeta corner during the first running of the bulls at the San Fermin festival in Pamplona July 7, 2014. REUTERS/Vincent West
Fallen runners are trampled by Dolores Aguirre fighting bulls at the Estafeta corner, during the second running of the bulls of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona July 8, 2014. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso
A runner watches a Victoriano del R?o fighting bull behind him as he sprints into the bullring, during the third running of the bulls of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona July 9, 2014. REUTERS/Joseba Etxaburu
A Dolores Aguirre fighting bull falls at the Estafeta corner, during the second running of the bulls of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona July 8, 2014. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso
A fighting cow leaps over festival goers as she enters the ring following the first running of the bulls at the San Fermin festival in Pamplona July 7, 2014. REUTERS/Joseba Etxaburu
A runner is lifted into an ambulance after falling down and being gored in the right thigh by the 600kg Victoriano del Rio fighting bull "Brevito" during the third running of the bulls at the San Fermin festival in Pamplona July 9, 2014. The man was...more
Runners enter the bullring during the second running of the bulls of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona July 8, 2014. REUTERS/Vincent West
A girl cries as she is being hit with a sponge by a Cara Vinagre (Vinegar Face), one of the traditional characters called Kilikis, at the San Fermin festival in Pamplona July 8, 2014. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso
A reveler gets gored by a bull during the "Bous a la Mar" festival in the eastern Spanish coastal town of Denia July 7, 2014. REUTERS/Heino Kalis
People cheer after hearing the midday Chupinazo rocket announcing the start of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona July 6, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
A couple kisses following the midday Chupinazo rocket announcing the start of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona July 6, 2014. REUTERS/Vincent West
A girl has wine poured over her before the midday Chupinazo rocket announcing the start of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona July 6, 2014. REUTERS/Joseba Etxaburu
A reveler naps on a bench following the midday Chupinazo rocket announcing the start of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona July 6, 2014. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso
Next Slideshows
Supermoon
The Supermoon results in a larger-than-usual appearance of the lunar disk.
Manhattanhenge
Manhattanhenge, occurs when the setting sun aligns itself with the east-west grid of streets in Manhattan, allowing the sun to shine down all streets at the...
Fan tent city
Many Argentina fans who have traveled to Brazil have lived out of tents and motorhomes since the start of the World Cup.
World's largest military air show
Pilots take to the sky at the Royal International Air Tattoo in Britain.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.