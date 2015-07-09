The statue of San Fermin is carried through the streets during a procession in honor of the saint at the San Fermin Festival in Pamplona, northern Spain, July 7, 2015. A statue dating from the 15th century is paraded through the streets of the town...more

The statue of San Fermin is carried through the streets during a procession in honor of the saint at the San Fermin Festival in Pamplona, northern Spain, July 7, 2015. A statue dating from the 15th century is paraded through the streets of the town in honor of the patron saint of Navarra and first bishop of Pamplona, and "Jotas" are sung and played in his honor. San Fermin is believed to protect the hundreds of runners that participate in the running of the bulls. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso

