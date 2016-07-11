Edition:
United States
Pictures | Mon Jul 11, 2016 | 3:10pm EDT

Running of the bulls

Spanish bullfighter Francisco Marco is tossed by a bull during a bullfight at the San Fermin festival in Pamplona July 9, 2016. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso

Spanish bullfighter Francisco Marco is tossed by a bull during a bullfight at the San Fermin festival in Pamplona July 9, 2016. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso

Reuters / Saturday, July 09, 2016
Spanish bullfighter Francisco Marco is tossed by a bull during a bullfight at the San Fermin festival in Pamplona July 9, 2016. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso
Close
1 / 30
Jose Escolar Gil fighting bulls fall on top of each other at Estafeta corner during the third running of the bulls at the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, northern Spain, July 9, 2016. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso

Jose Escolar Gil fighting bulls fall on top of each other at Estafeta corner during the third running of the bulls at the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, northern Spain, July 9, 2016. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso

Reuters / Saturday, July 09, 2016
Jose Escolar Gil fighting bulls fall on top of each other at Estafeta corner during the third running of the bulls at the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, northern Spain, July 9, 2016. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso
Close
2 / 30
Runners lead Jandilla bulls during the fifth running of the bulls at the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, northern Spain, July 11, 2016. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Runners lead Jandilla bulls during the fifth running of the bulls at the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, northern Spain, July 11, 2016. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Reuters / Monday, July 11, 2016
Runners lead Jandilla bulls during the fifth running of the bulls at the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, northern Spain, July 11, 2016. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Close
3 / 30
A runner is thrown by a Cebada Gago fighting bull at Estafeta corner during the second running of the bulls at the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, northern Spain July 8, 2016. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso

A runner is thrown by a Cebada Gago fighting bull at Estafeta corner during the second running of the bulls at the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, northern Spain July 8, 2016. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso

Reuters / Friday, July 08, 2016
A runner is thrown by a Cebada Gago fighting bull at Estafeta corner during the second running of the bulls at the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, northern Spain July 8, 2016. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso
Close
4 / 30
An assistant helps a "Kiliki", a Big Head, to dress at the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, northern Spain July 8, 2016. REUTERS/Vincent West

An assistant helps a "Kiliki", a Big Head, to dress at the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, northern Spain July 8, 2016. REUTERS/Vincent West

Reuters / Friday, July 08, 2016
An assistant helps a "Kiliki", a Big Head, to dress at the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, northern Spain July 8, 2016. REUTERS/Vincent West
Close
5 / 30
A wild cow jumps over revelers in the bullring after the first running of the bulls at the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, northern Spain, July 7, 2016. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso

A wild cow jumps over revelers in the bullring after the first running of the bulls at the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, northern Spain, July 7, 2016. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso

Reuters / Friday, July 08, 2016
A wild cow jumps over revelers in the bullring after the first running of the bulls at the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, northern Spain, July 7, 2016. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso
Close
6 / 30
The "Fire Bull", a man carrying a metal structure shaped like a bull and loaded with fireworks, runs through the streets during the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, northern Spain, July 9, 2016. REUTERS/Susana Vera

The "Fire Bull", a man carrying a metal structure shaped like a bull and loaded with fireworks, runs through the streets during the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, northern Spain, July 9, 2016. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Reuters / Saturday, July 09, 2016
The "Fire Bull", a man carrying a metal structure shaped like a bull and loaded with fireworks, runs through the streets during the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, northern Spain, July 9, 2016. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Close
7 / 30
Spanish bullfighter Juan del Alamo performs a pass to a bull during a bullfight at the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, northern Spain, July 10, 2016. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Spanish bullfighter Juan del Alamo performs a pass to a bull during a bullfight at the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, northern Spain, July 10, 2016. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Reuters / Sunday, July 10, 2016
Spanish bullfighter Juan del Alamo performs a pass to a bull during a bullfight at the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, northern Spain, July 10, 2016. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Close
8 / 30
"Recortadores" hold a moment of silence for the death of Spanish bullfighter Victor Barrio before taking part in a ring competition at the bullring during the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, northern Spain, July 10, 2016. The "recortadores" compete to place rings on wild cow's horns. REUTERS/Susana Vera

"Recortadores" hold a moment of silence for the death of Spanish bullfighter Victor Barrio before taking part in a ring competition at the bullring during the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, northern Spain, July 10, 2016. The "recortadores" compete...more

Reuters / Sunday, July 10, 2016
"Recortadores" hold a moment of silence for the death of Spanish bullfighter Victor Barrio before taking part in a ring competition at the bullring during the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, northern Spain, July 10, 2016. The "recortadores" compete to place rings on wild cow's horns. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Close
9 / 30
Spanish bullfighter Juan del Alamo waits for the start of a bullfight at the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, northern Spain, July 10, 2016. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Spanish bullfighter Juan del Alamo waits for the start of a bullfight at the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, northern Spain, July 10, 2016. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Reuters / Sunday, July 10, 2016
Spanish bullfighter Juan del Alamo waits for the start of a bullfight at the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, northern Spain, July 10, 2016. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Close
10 / 30
"Recortadores" wait to compete placing rings on wild cows' horns during the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, northern Spain, July 10, 2016. REUTERS/Susana Vera

"Recortadores" wait to compete placing rings on wild cows' horns during the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, northern Spain, July 10, 2016. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Reuters / Sunday, July 10, 2016
"Recortadores" wait to compete placing rings on wild cows' horns during the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, northern Spain, July 10, 2016. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Close
11 / 30
Revellers sit on the bull run fence as they wait for the start of the fifth running of the bulls at the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, northern Spain, July 11, 2016. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Revellers sit on the bull run fence as they wait for the start of the fifth running of the bulls at the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, northern Spain, July 11, 2016. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Reuters / Monday, July 11, 2016
Revellers sit on the bull run fence as they wait for the start of the fifth running of the bulls at the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, northern Spain, July 11, 2016. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Close
12 / 30
Runners fall alongside Pedraza de Yeltes fighting bulls near the entrance to the bullring during the fourth running of the bulls at the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, northern Spain, July 10, 2016. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso

Runners fall alongside Pedraza de Yeltes fighting bulls near the entrance to the bullring during the fourth running of the bulls at the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, northern Spain, July 10, 2016. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso

Reuters / Sunday, July 10, 2016
Runners fall alongside Pedraza de Yeltes fighting bulls near the entrance to the bullring during the fourth running of the bulls at the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, northern Spain, July 10, 2016. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso
Close
13 / 30
A recortador performs at the bullring during the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, northern Spain, July 9, 2016. Recortadores use jumps, acrobatics and evasive skills to dodge fighting bulls. REUTERS/Vincent West

A recortador performs at the bullring during the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, northern Spain, July 9, 2016. Recortadores use jumps, acrobatics and evasive skills to dodge fighting bulls. REUTERS/Vincent West

Reuters / Saturday, July 09, 2016
A recortador performs at the bullring during the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, northern Spain, July 9, 2016. Recortadores use jumps, acrobatics and evasive skills to dodge fighting bulls. REUTERS/Vincent West
Close
14 / 30
Revellers look at a crowd of runners from a balcony as the wait for the start of the third running of the bulls at the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, northern Spain, July 9, 2016. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Revellers look at a crowd of runners from a balcony as the wait for the start of the third running of the bulls at the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, northern Spain, July 9, 2016. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Reuters / Saturday, July 09, 2016
Revellers look at a crowd of runners from a balcony as the wait for the start of the third running of the bulls at the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, northern Spain, July 9, 2016. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Close
15 / 30
A woman greets a street artist at the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, northern Spain July 8, 2016. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso

A woman greets a street artist at the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, northern Spain July 8, 2016. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso

Reuters / Friday, July 08, 2016
A woman greets a street artist at the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, northern Spain July 8, 2016. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso
Close
16 / 30
Runners fall in front of Fuente Ymbro fighting bulls near the entrance to the bullring, during the first running of the bulls at the San Fermin festival in Pamplona. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso

Runners fall in front of Fuente Ymbro fighting bulls near the entrance to the bullring, during the first running of the bulls at the San Fermin festival in Pamplona. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso

Reuters / Thursday, July 07, 2016
Runners fall in front of Fuente Ymbro fighting bulls near the entrance to the bullring, during the first running of the bulls at the San Fermin festival in Pamplona. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso
Close
17 / 30
A wild cow jumps over revelers in the bullring after the first running of the bulls at the San Fermin festival in Pamplona. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso

A wild cow jumps over revelers in the bullring after the first running of the bulls at the San Fermin festival in Pamplona. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso

Reuters / Thursday, July 07, 2016
A wild cow jumps over revelers in the bullring after the first running of the bulls at the San Fermin festival in Pamplona. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso
Close
18 / 30
A reveller is tossed by a wild cow after the first running of the bulls at the San Fermin festival in Pamplona. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso

A reveller is tossed by a wild cow after the first running of the bulls at the San Fermin festival in Pamplona. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso

Reuters / Thursday, July 07, 2016
A reveller is tossed by a wild cow after the first running of the bulls at the San Fermin festival in Pamplona. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso
Close
19 / 30
A runner sprints in front of Fuente Ymbro fighting bulls at the Estafeta corner during the first running of the bulls at the San Fermin festival in Pamplona. REUTERS/Vincent West

A runner sprints in front of Fuente Ymbro fighting bulls at the Estafeta corner during the first running of the bulls at the San Fermin festival in Pamplona. REUTERS/Vincent West

Reuters / Thursday, July 07, 2016
A runner sprints in front of Fuente Ymbro fighting bulls at the Estafeta corner during the first running of the bulls at the San Fermin festival in Pamplona. REUTERS/Vincent West
Close
20 / 30
Revellers cool off with water thrown from a balcony during the start of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso

Revellers cool off with water thrown from a balcony during the start of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso

Reuters / Wednesday, July 06, 2016
Revellers cool off with water thrown from a balcony during the start of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso
Close
21 / 30
Runners and Fuente Ymbro fighting bulls take the Estafeta corner during the first running of the bulls at the San Fermin festival in Pamplona. REUTERS/Vincent West

Runners and Fuente Ymbro fighting bulls take the Estafeta corner during the first running of the bulls at the San Fermin festival in Pamplona. REUTERS/Vincent West

Reuters / Thursday, July 07, 2016
Runners and Fuente Ymbro fighting bulls take the Estafeta corner during the first running of the bulls at the San Fermin festival in Pamplona. REUTERS/Vincent West
Close
22 / 30
A table is ready for revellers to have lunch on the street during the start of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona. REUTERS/Susana Vera

A table is ready for revellers to have lunch on the street during the start of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Reuters / Wednesday, July 06, 2016
A table is ready for revellers to have lunch on the street during the start of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Close
23 / 30
Revellers hold up traditional red scarves during the start of the San Fermin festival on Paseo Sarasate street in Pamplona. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Revellers hold up traditional red scarves during the start of the San Fermin festival on Paseo Sarasate street in Pamplona. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Reuters / Wednesday, July 06, 2016
Revellers hold up traditional red scarves during the start of the San Fermin festival on Paseo Sarasate street in Pamplona. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Close
24 / 30
Runners sprint alongside Fuente Ymbro fighting bulls at the entrance to the bullring during the first running of the bulls at the San Fermin festival in Pamplona. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso

Runners sprint alongside Fuente Ymbro fighting bulls at the entrance to the bullring during the first running of the bulls at the San Fermin festival in Pamplona. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso

Reuters / Thursday, July 07, 2016
Runners sprint alongside Fuente Ymbro fighting bulls at the entrance to the bullring during the first running of the bulls at the San Fermin festival in Pamplona. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso
Close
25 / 30
Revellers celebrate during the start of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso

Revellers celebrate during the start of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso

Reuters / Wednesday, July 06, 2016
Revellers celebrate during the start of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso
Close
26 / 30
A couple embrace during the start of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona. REUTERS/Vincent West

A couple embrace during the start of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona. REUTERS/Vincent West

Reuters / Wednesday, July 06, 2016
A couple embrace during the start of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona. REUTERS/Vincent West
Close
27 / 30
Runners and Fuente Ymbro fighting bulls take the Estafeta corner during the first running of the bulls at the San Fermin festival in Pamplona. REUTERS/Vincent West

Runners and Fuente Ymbro fighting bulls take the Estafeta corner during the first running of the bulls at the San Fermin festival in Pamplona. REUTERS/Vincent West

Reuters / Thursday, July 07, 2016
Runners and Fuente Ymbro fighting bulls take the Estafeta corner during the first running of the bulls at the San Fermin festival in Pamplona. REUTERS/Vincent West
Close
28 / 30
A reveller is given wine from a wineskin during the start of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona. REUTERS/Vincent West

A reveller is given wine from a wineskin during the start of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona. REUTERS/Vincent West

Reuters / Wednesday, July 06, 2016
A reveller is given wine from a wineskin during the start of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona. REUTERS/Vincent West
Close
29 / 30
Runners sprint in front of Fuente Ymbro fighting bulls near the entrance to the bullring, during the first running of the bulls at the San Fermin festival in Pamplona. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso

Runners sprint in front of Fuente Ymbro fighting bulls near the entrance to the bullring, during the first running of the bulls at the San Fermin festival in Pamplona. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso

Reuters / Thursday, July 07, 2016
Runners sprint in front of Fuente Ymbro fighting bulls near the entrance to the bullring, during the first running of the bulls at the San Fermin festival in Pamplona. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso
Close
30 / 30
View Again
View Next
Royal International Air Tattoo

Royal International Air Tattoo

Next Slideshows

Royal International Air Tattoo

Royal International Air Tattoo

Highlights from the world's largest military air show at RAF Fairford, Britain.

Jul 08 2016
The little prince

The little prince

Britain's Prince George visits the Royal International Air Tattoo.

Jul 08 2016
Concept cars

Concept cars

Automakers big and small share their visions for the future.

Jul 07 2016
Celebrating Eid

Celebrating Eid

Muslims around the world celebrate Eid al-Fitr as they mark the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan.

Jul 06 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.

California's scorched landscape

California's scorched landscape

The aftermath of dozens of wildfires in Sonoma and Napa counties, the heart of Northern California's wine country.

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Puerto Rico in the dark

Puerto Rico in the dark

Much of the island remains without electricity or running water three weeks after Maria's landfall.

Thousands flee wildfires in California

Thousands flee wildfires in California

Hundreds of residents are missing in what is now the most lethal wildfire event in California's history.

Faces of the Rohingya

Faces of the Rohingya

More than half a million Rohingya have fled to Bangladesh since a Myanmar military crackdown began in late August.

California wildfire aftermath from above

California wildfire aftermath from above

Aerial views of devastation caused by the Tubbs Fire in Santa Rosa.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast