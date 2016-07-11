Running of the bulls
Spanish bullfighter Francisco Marco is tossed by a bull during a bullfight at the San Fermin festival in Pamplona July 9, 2016. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso
Jose Escolar Gil fighting bulls fall on top of each other at Estafeta corner during the third running of the bulls at the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, northern Spain, July 9, 2016. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso
Runners lead Jandilla bulls during the fifth running of the bulls at the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, northern Spain, July 11, 2016. REUTERS/Susana Vera
A runner is thrown by a Cebada Gago fighting bull at Estafeta corner during the second running of the bulls at the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, northern Spain July 8, 2016. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso
An assistant helps a "Kiliki", a Big Head, to dress at the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, northern Spain July 8, 2016. REUTERS/Vincent West
A wild cow jumps over revelers in the bullring after the first running of the bulls at the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, northern Spain, July 7, 2016. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso
The "Fire Bull", a man carrying a metal structure shaped like a bull and loaded with fireworks, runs through the streets during the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, northern Spain, July 9, 2016. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Spanish bullfighter Juan del Alamo performs a pass to a bull during a bullfight at the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, northern Spain, July 10, 2016. REUTERS/Susana Vera
"Recortadores" hold a moment of silence for the death of Spanish bullfighter Victor Barrio before taking part in a ring competition at the bullring during the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, northern Spain, July 10, 2016. The "recortadores" compete...more
Spanish bullfighter Juan del Alamo waits for the start of a bullfight at the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, northern Spain, July 10, 2016. REUTERS/Susana Vera
"Recortadores" wait to compete placing rings on wild cows' horns during the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, northern Spain, July 10, 2016. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Revellers sit on the bull run fence as they wait for the start of the fifth running of the bulls at the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, northern Spain, July 11, 2016. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Runners fall alongside Pedraza de Yeltes fighting bulls near the entrance to the bullring during the fourth running of the bulls at the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, northern Spain, July 10, 2016. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso
A recortador performs at the bullring during the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, northern Spain, July 9, 2016. Recortadores use jumps, acrobatics and evasive skills to dodge fighting bulls. REUTERS/Vincent West
Revellers look at a crowd of runners from a balcony as the wait for the start of the third running of the bulls at the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, northern Spain, July 9, 2016. REUTERS/Susana Vera
A woman greets a street artist at the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, northern Spain July 8, 2016. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso
Runners fall in front of Fuente Ymbro fighting bulls near the entrance to the bullring, during the first running of the bulls at the San Fermin festival in Pamplona. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso
A wild cow jumps over revelers in the bullring after the first running of the bulls at the San Fermin festival in Pamplona. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso
A reveller is tossed by a wild cow after the first running of the bulls at the San Fermin festival in Pamplona. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso
A runner sprints in front of Fuente Ymbro fighting bulls at the Estafeta corner during the first running of the bulls at the San Fermin festival in Pamplona. REUTERS/Vincent West
Revellers cool off with water thrown from a balcony during the start of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso
Runners and Fuente Ymbro fighting bulls take the Estafeta corner during the first running of the bulls at the San Fermin festival in Pamplona. REUTERS/Vincent West
A table is ready for revellers to have lunch on the street during the start of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Revellers hold up traditional red scarves during the start of the San Fermin festival on Paseo Sarasate street in Pamplona. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Runners sprint alongside Fuente Ymbro fighting bulls at the entrance to the bullring during the first running of the bulls at the San Fermin festival in Pamplona. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso
Revellers celebrate during the start of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso
A couple embrace during the start of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona. REUTERS/Vincent West
Runners and Fuente Ymbro fighting bulls take the Estafeta corner during the first running of the bulls at the San Fermin festival in Pamplona. REUTERS/Vincent West
A reveller is given wine from a wineskin during the start of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona. REUTERS/Vincent West
Runners sprint in front of Fuente Ymbro fighting bulls near the entrance to the bullring, during the first running of the bulls at the San Fermin festival in Pamplona. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso
