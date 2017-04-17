Running the Boston Marathon
Jake Mogan, of San Francisco, third from left, receives some help toward the finish line. REUTERS/Gretchen Ertl
Women's division winner Edna Kiplagat (L) and men's division winner Geoffrey Kirui, both of Kenya, pose with the trophy at the finish line of the 121st Boston Marathon in Boston, Massachusetts. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Meb Keflezighi, of the United States, 2014 winner of the Boston Marathon, kisses the hand of Bill Richard, who lost his son, Martin, in the 2013 Boston Marathon bombings, after Keflezighi finished the marathon. REUTERS/Gretchen Ertl
Boston Marathon bombing survivor Patrick Downes (L) crosses the finish line. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Edna Kiplagat of Kenya is joined by her children Wendy (R) and Carlos (L) after winning the women's division. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Runner Bibo Gao, of Buffalo Grove, Illinois, is carried by EMT Walter Dunbar as fellow runner Madison Smith, of Minneapolis, assists Gao to the finish line. REUTERS/Gretchen Ertl
Runner Bibo Gao, of Buffalo Grove, Illinois, is placed in a wheelchair after being carried over the finish line. REUTERS/Gretchen Ertl
Women's wheelchair winner Manuela Schar and men's wheelchair winner Marcel Hug, both of Switzerland, congratulate each other at the finish line. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Runners are cheered on by Courtney Peterson, 21, in front of the Wellesley College Campus. REUTERS/Lisa Hornak
A general view as the elite men lead the field. Mandatory Credit: Greg M. Cooper-USA TODAY Sports
Jose Sanchez carries a U.S. flag across the finish line. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A runner kisses the finish line after completing the 121st Boston Marathon. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Geoffrey Kirui of Kenya crosses the finish line to win the men�s division. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Spectators gather around the starting line in Hopkinton, Massachusetts. REUTERS/Lisa Hornak
The elite women cross the start line. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports
Mobility impaired competitors prepare to leave the starting line. REUTERS/Lisa Hornak
Manuela Schar of Switzerland crosses the finish line to win the women�s wheelchair division. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Runners from wave 1 cross the starting line. REUTERS/Lisa Hornak
Marcel Hug of Switzerland crosses the finish line to win the men�s wheelchair division. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Tom Davis, of New York, raises his arms as he approaches the finish line to win the men's handcycle division. REUTERS/Gretchen Ertl
Spectators cheer on the mobility impaired competitors as they prepare to leave the starting line. REUTERS/Lisa Hornak
Runners from wave 4 cross the starting line. REUTERS/Lisa Hornak
Kristen Chipman, a Milton, Massachusetts K-9 police officer, and her dog Fozzie inspect a barricade near the finish line. REUTERS/Gretchen Ertl
Brook Kelly ties balloons on a memorial for the Boston Marathon bombing victims at the site of the first bomb blast on the fourth anniversary of the attack. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Boston Marathon bombing victim Krystle Campbell's father William Jr. (2nd R) and brother William III (2nd L), Joe Rogers, step father of MIT police officer Sean Collier (L) and Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker (R) place a wreath at the site of...more
