Running the Palio di Siena
The jockey of "Torre" parish Andrea Mari, on the horse "Morosita Prima", celebrates after winning the Palio di Siena horse race in Siena, Italy, July 2, 2015. Each July 2 and August 16, almost without fail since the mid-1600s, 10 riders have hurtled...more
The jockey of "Torre" parish Andrea Mari, on the horse "Morosita Prima", takes a curve on his way to win the Palio di Siena horse race in Siena, Italy, July 2, 2015. REUTERS/Max Rossi
The jockey of "Torre" parish Andrea Mari, on the horse "Morosita Prima" (R), takes a curve on his way to win the Palio di Siena horse race in Siena, Italy, July 2, 2015. REUTERS/Max Rossi
The jockey of "Torre" parish Andrea Mari, on the horse "Morosita Prima", crosses the finish line to win the Palio di Siena horse race in Siena, Italy, July 2, 2015. REUTERS/Max Rossi
The jockey of "Torre" parish Andrea Mari rides the horse "Morosita Prima" (2nd R) at the Palio di Siena horse race in Siena, Italy, July 2, 2015. REUTERS/Max Rossi
A flag bearer performs before the start of the Palio di Siena horse race in Siena, Italy, July 2, 2015. REUTERS/Max Rossi
Horses race during the general practice session for the Palio di Siena horse race in Siena, Italy, July 1, 2015. REUTERS/ Max Rossi
Onda (sea wave) parish's horse 'Osama Bin' is kissed by jokey Alberto Ricceri as he arrives in the church to be blessed before the Palio horse race in Siena July 2, 2015. REUTERS/Max Rossi
People sing in the church as Onda (sea wave) parish's horse 'Osama Bin' is blessed in the church before the Palio horse race in Siena July 2, 2015. REUTERS/Max Rossi
The jockey of "Torre" parish Andrea Mari, on the horse "Morosita Prima", celebrates after winning the Palio di Siena horse race in Siena, Italy, July 2, 2015. REUTERS/Max Rossi
Italy's Carabinieri perform an attack before the general practice session for the Palio di Siena horse race in Siena, Italy, July 1, 2015. REUTERS/ Max Rossi
Jockeys prepare to enter the rope during the start of the Palio di Siena horse race in Siena, Italy, July 2, 2015. REUTERS/Max Rossi
The jockey of "Torre" parish Andrea Mari, on the horse "Morosita Prima", celebrates after winning the Palio di Siena horse race in Siena, Italy, July 2, 2015. REUTERS/Max Rossi
The jockey of "Torre" parish Andrea Mari, on the horse "Morosita Prima", celebrates after winning the Palio di Siena horse race in Siena, Italy, July 2, 2015. REUTERS/Max Rossi
The groomer for "Pantera" (panther) holds the horse in front of supporters before the start of the general practice session for the Palio di Siena horse race in Siena, Italy, July 1, 2015. REUTERS/Max Rossi
Horses race during the general practice session for the Palio di Siena horse race in Siena, Italy, July 1, 2015. REUTERS/Max Rossi
Next Slideshows
One-legged flamingo
A Chilean flamingo was given a specially-made prosthesis after a fracture in the left leg resulted in the bottom portion of the leg needing to be amputated to...
Welcome to the White House
The White House lifted a 40-year-old ban on taking photos during public tours of the executive mansion.
Oregon goes to pot
Crowds counted down the minutes to midnight then lit up joints as smoking marijuana became legal in Oregon.
When lightning strikes
Dramatic images of electrical storms.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.