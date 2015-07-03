Running the Palio di Siena

The jockey of "Torre" parish Andrea Mari, on the horse "Morosita Prima", celebrates after winning the Palio di Siena horse race in Siena, Italy, July 2, 2015. Each July 2 and August 16, almost without fail since the mid-1600s, 10 riders have hurtled...more

The jockey of "Torre" parish Andrea Mari, on the horse "Morosita Prima", celebrates after winning the Palio di Siena horse race in Siena, Italy, July 2, 2015. Each July 2 and August 16, almost without fail since the mid-1600s, 10 riders have hurtled bareback around Siena's shell-shaped central square in a desperate bid to win the Palio, a silk banner depicting the Madonna and child. REUTERS/Max Rossi

